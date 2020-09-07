News
Hike In Petrol Price, Power Tariff, Another Blow To Suffering Nigerians -ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lamented that the upward review in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government was another added blow to the suffering Nigerian masses.
It equally frowned at the plans of the government to re-open universities across the country, describing it as an invitation to another wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Zonal Coordinator of the Akure Zone of the union, Prof Olu Olufayo, at a press conference in Akure, yesterday, expressed disappointment at the silence posture of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the anti-masses policies of the Federal Government.
Olufayo after the union’s zonal meeting said the various increases in tariff would bring untold hardship on Nigerians who are still struggling with the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has brought on them.
“The recent upward review in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff has added another blow to the suffering of the masses of this nation.
“This definitely would affect all other sectors of the economy, be it transport, food items and school fees and other services, even when governments are not living to its expectations of regular payment of salaries of workers”.
On the calls for the reopening of tertiary institutions in the country amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the union said that despite the plan to reopen schools, “ASUU is not thinking of backing out of its struggle until government attends to their demands”.
The union said apart from the government’s failure to attend to their demands, it noted that no higher institution of learning in the country can comply with the Covid-19 protocols, due to the high number of students in these schools.
Olufayo noted that without addressing most of the established guidelines, reopening of schools now may trigger more consequences which might be difficult for the nation to manage.
“For now, no institution is ready for resumption. We won’t want to endanger the lives of our members and that of the students. You don’t have to risk people’s lives in the desperate bid to reopen schools in the country”.
He explained that ASUU did not embark on industrial action as a result of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) but because of “the sorry state of our universities which the government miraculously wants to turn first-class overnight”.
Labour Shuts PHED Office In Rivers
Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Electricity Employees arm, have shut down the office of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), in Rivers State over alleged insensitivity to workers’ plights.
The union explained that the essence of the shutdown was following poor welfare of electricity workers in PHED, adding that the electricity distribution company had refused to sign the workers’ condition of service and procedural agreement.
The General Secretary, National Union of Electricity Employees, Joseph Ajaero, during the protests in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said PHED was the only electricity distribution company that has refused to sign the workers’ condition of service and procedural agreement.
Ajaero claimed that the firm was delisting and deunionising workers who are already members of unions and has refused to remit their already deducted check-off dues.
He said: “The electricity workers, Port Harcourt electricity zone which covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states have shut down the headquarters of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company for refusing to sign workers’ condition of service and procedural agreement.
“That all the electricity companies in the country have signed conditions of service except Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and organising slave labour here, you don’t work in a place without condition of service, that is where rules of engagement and procedures are stated for the workplace, so there must be industrial democracy in the workplace.
“We started our protest at 12 midnight today and we’ll be here till further notice and if we leave here and these issues are not resolved, we will take a solidarity action nationwide.”
However, the spokesperson for PHED, Chioma Aminwe, when contacted, said the issues raised by the workers were already being addressed.
FG Begins Full Deregulation …Says Market Forces To Determine Fuel Price
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) yesterday announced that it was no longer involved in the fixing of the pump price of petrol, disclosing that the interplay of market forces and not the organisation now determines how much Nigerians buy the product.
The agency noted, however, that it will continue to monitor the operators in the downstream petroleum sector to ensure that marketers do not abuse the freedom that has come with the deregulation of the pump price of petrol.
Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja, explained that the job of the agency henceforth was to ‘police’ the marketers and prevent profiteering at the expense of consumers.
Saidu, who was represented by the General Manager, Administration and Human Resources, Mr Victor Shidok, stressed that one of the reasons Nigerians were not experiencing the real impact of deregulation yet was because of the foreign exchange challenges being faced by marketers who were supposed to bring in the product.
According to him, the shortage of forex, which he said was already being sorted out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was making the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), look like the sole marketer for now.
“The government pronouncement that the sector is deregulated means that prices strictly obey the forces of demand and supply. You could have a regulator that will always stand as a watchdog to see how these forces play out and how the interest of both operators and consumers will be protected.
“In this situation, in a deregulated regime, you don’t expect that, because it’s different from price fixing where we have a clear say in the final price you see in the market. It is the market that is operating and it’s based on bargain power. It is based on where you source your products.
“For PPMC, it is a marketer, it also sells products. It also carries out analysis to say, this is my own price because I sourced for this product and it’s that mechanism they have adopted. It is based on their costs. It’s like bottle water which is produced in a deregulated market. You look at how much you produced it and what price you can sell” he said.
The PPPRA boss posited that its function henceforth is to ensure that operators in the downstream play fairly and consumers of petrol in the country are not short-changed.
“In a truly deregulated regime, there’s nothing like price band because you are free to source your product. All you need to do is look at how much you spent. We will ensure that all stakeholders play fairly.
“PPPRA remains the regulator of the downstream and will keep monitoring operators. The difference now is that we do not indicate or fix prices that you will sell because if you do that, it is price fixing. We will intervene when somebody is going beyond and profiteering,” he added.
According to the agency, there’s a code of conduct that applies to all operators, explaining that even in developed countries where they have fully developed system of deregulation, there are always regulators.
Saidu said that the confusion on the role of the PPPRA stemmed from the fact that this is a transition period, noting that very soon Nigerians will enjoy the choices that accrue from a liberalised market, even with the PPMC as a marketer like some private operators.
“The only difference we are seeing now is that PPMC still remains the only source of product supply and I think for other marketers, it’s because of the challenge of forex that’s why they are not importing, given the role forex plays in the sourcing of petroleum products.
“The product we are talking about is PMS (petrol). Other products have been deregulated a long time ago. Only PMS. PPMC is a marketer like OANDO. For PPPRA we know the trend in the market and we intervene when the marketer is going out of hands.
“PPMC will have to follow the rules and be treated like a marketer. In a deregulated environment PPMC are traders. PPMC is into business too. We are facing a difficult situation because foreign exchange is not allowing other marketers come in yet. That’s why the gains are not seen yet.
“If you are not seeing other marketers come in, it’s because they are still understudying the market and due to the exchange rate. This year has been a difficult year not just in Nigeria.
“When you are not earning foreign exchange as you should, there will be so much pressure on the little that you have and that’s what we are seeing. It will not remain like that forever. The exchange rate will still fall. There’s no more price band or fixing” he noted.
Insurgency Killed 611 Teachers, Destroyed 910 Schools In N’East -UN
The United Nations has warned against further attacks on educational institutions and students, lamenting that between 2009 and December, 2018, about 611 teachers were killed in the North-East due to the wave of insurgency in the region.
In a statement marking the first International Day to Protect Education from Attack, yesterday, the UN urged Nigeria to prioritise school safety as well as learners’ protection.
It said while 910 schools were destroyed in the region within the period, 1, 500 schools were forcefully closed, with 4.2 million children at the risk of missing out on an education.
Also, the Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Nigeria, a platform of some Non-Governmental Organizations NGOs, UN agencies, academics, and other partners, has said attacks on education is not limited to the damage of education buildings and facilities but include attacks on key education assets – the most precious assets being school children, teachers and non-academic staff without which education cannot happen.
“Beyond physical attacks, when due to fear, a student cannot go to school because it has become a place of danger causing the desire for school to become eroded, then education has been attacked psychologically. When a girl-child is afraid to go to school because the path to school is no longer safe and secure or due to a traumatic experience or knowledge of one, education has been attacked.
“When a vulnerable boy becomes exposed to recruitment into an armed group involved in a conflict or is used as a carrier of improvised explosive devices or to manufacture, transport and plant devices as recorded between 2018 to 2019 when 57 children with 45 being girls were used and killed as human bombs, education has been attacked”, the group was quoted in the statement, yesterday.
The global body also urged states in Nigeria to incorporate building a resilient education system into their Covid-19 response plans in order to be able to withstand future shocks.
“The United Nations in Nigeria today said safeguarding education from attack is urgently needed to restore confidence in schools as places of protection for children and teachers. This is particularly pressing in light of Covid-19, which affected 46 million primary and secondary learners across Nigeria due to pandemic-related school closures.
“The protracted conflict in the north-east has had devastating impacts on education. From 2009 until December, 2018, 611 teachers were killed and 910 schools damaged or destroyed. More than 1,500 schools were forced to close and some 4.2 million children in the North-East are at risk of missing out on an education.
“Hundreds of girls have been abducted, some even from their own schools, which are meant to be safe zones. Notably, many children have been used to act as carriers of person-borne improvised explosive devices. The attacks on schools, communities and education itself are tragic consequences of a protracted conflict that has left a generation of children traumatized”, the statement noted.
