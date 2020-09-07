Politics
Edo 2020: I Will Defeat Oshiomhole Even In His Ward, Says Shaibu
Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, has said that come September 19, he will defeat Mr Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and immediate past governor of the state even in his ward.
Shaibu said this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, yesterday.
He said that this was not because he was “one superstar”, but because he was connected with the people.
He noted that he does not do money politics, nor uses money for election or bribe people for election, but does “organic” politics, which is building relationship with people.
He also said that he believed in being the messenger of the people, carrying the dividend of democracy to the people.
He told our source that not only would he and the PDP defeat the former National Chairman in his ward, but would also win the entire six local government areas in Edo North Senatorial District.
He said that he will win the district with a very wide margin.
He said: “Edo North Senatorial District will be the easiest to win, because the political structure of the place is in our hands.”
He also disclosed that he introduced the former National Chairman of the APC to politics and organised his first ever political meeting that brought him in.
“I introduced Comrade Oshiomhole to politics. I organised his first ever political meeting that brought him in.
“I was in politics before he, I won my election in 2003, without going to court.
“But he came through the court, and I was already a member of the Edo House of Assembly 18 months before he became a governor”.
Shaibu, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Edo governorship election billed for September 19, also said that his loyalty to the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, remained unshaken.
He noted that this was because as the deputy governor of the state, his interest was the development of the state.
Politics
Rep Member Set To Unveil Constituency Office
Federal lawmaker representing Gokana/Khana Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has promised to unveil his constituency office to foster robust representation of the people.
While inspecting ongoing work on the building at the weekend at Bori, the federal lawmaker said interface between lawmakers and their constituents was key in knowing the needs, challenges and desires of his constituents.
Hon. Dekor said with the constituency office now ready and well equipped, regular meetings and interactions between him and his constituents would be made a lot easier.
He also noted that such regular interactions will promote exchange of ideas on the pressing needs of the people and better appreciation of laws and motions of the National Assembly as they relate to his constituents and the Ogoni people in general.
“Such interactions facilitated by the Constituency Office will also provide and equip me with enough and balanced information about the needs and aspirations as well as the reactions of my people to government policies to put up a robust representation for them”, Rt. Hon. Dekor declared.
The federal lawmaker urged his constituents to take advantage of the constituency office and its communication facilities to get closer to him with information and ideas that will impact positively on the people and the area.
By: Kevin Nengia
Politics
Edo 2020: Etsakor Group Endorses Obaseki, Deputy
Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Jattu Progressive Union (JPU) Uzairue, in Etsakor West Local Government Area, has endorsed the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, promising to rally voters to ensure their victory in the coming election.
The endorsement was conveyed in a letter by JPU, Benin Chapter, and signed by the Chairman, Rev Dr Felix Oshionebo, Secretary General, Mohammed Kassim, and five others.
The group said the endorsement was informed by the developmental strides of the Governor and his Deputy in their community and the entire State.
The JPU pledged its strong support and votes for the PDP to enable the Governor consolidate on the achievements in the first term.
The Jattu Progressive Union, Benin and the Uzairue people congratulated the Governor and the Deputy on the chieftaincy titles conferred on them by His Royal Highness, the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, and their successful completion of the ward-to-ward campaign tour across the State.
‘The entire people of Uzairue are proud of you and your Deputy for the milestone developments and achievements in Edo State, too numerous to mention.
‘In the light of the above, we unanimously decided to endorse the Governor and his deputy for a second term in office to make Edo State great again,’ the group said.
Politics
Ondo: Pro-Ajayi Lawmakers Accuse Akeredolu Of Maginalisation
The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly appears to have taken another turn, with the seven lawmakers loyal to the State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, chastising Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for providing official vehicles to all of their colleagues except for them.
The state legislators, who opposed the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor by other legislators, said it was wrong for Governor Akeredolu to have presented cars to other members of the House and neglected them.
Describing the action of the Governor as selective, the lawmakers frowned at the development and called for redress.
Govenor Akeredolu had last week given 2020 model SUV KIA Sportage to 19 of the 26 members of the Ondo House of Assembly as official cars.
The Governor said his administration had kept its promise of providing cars to the lawmakers despite the dwindling resources of the State.
One of the aggrieved lawmakers and Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, condemned the Governor for neglecting the seven legislators.
He said they were denied the cars because they did not support the impeachment of the Deputy Governor who has been at odds with the Governor since he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and indicated his interest to run for governor.
‘They are using their power on us because we did not support the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, but I know this time shall pass. They even refused to obey the court order that dismissed our suspension,” he said.
Another lawmaker, Tomide Akinribido, said their exclusion was to penalise them for their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor.
‘It is not the Governor’s personal gifts, this is statutory and the Governor should not play politics with it,’ Akinribido said.
