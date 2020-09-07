Edo 2020: I Will Defeat Oshiomhole Even In His Ward, Says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, has said that come September 19, he will defeat Mr Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and immediate past governor of the state even in his ward.

Shaibu said this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, yesterday.

He said that this was not because he was “one superstar”, but because he was connected with the people.

He noted that he does not do money politics, nor uses money for election or bribe people for election, but does “organic” politics, which is building relationship with people.

He also said that he believed in being the messenger of the people, carrying the dividend of democracy to the people.

He told our source that not only would he and the PDP defeat the former National Chairman in his ward, but would also win the entire six local government areas in Edo North Senatorial District.

He said that he will win the district with a very wide margin.

He said: “Edo North Senatorial District will be the easiest to win, because the political structure of the place is in our hands.”

He also disclosed that he introduced the former National Chairman of the APC to politics and organised his first ever political meeting that brought him in.

“I introduced Comrade Oshiomhole to politics. I organised his first ever political meeting that brought him in.

“I was in politics before he, I won my election in 2003, without going to court.

“But he came through the court, and I was already a member of the Edo House of Assembly 18 months before he became a governor”.

Shaibu, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Edo governorship election billed for September 19, also said that his loyalty to the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, remained unshaken.

He noted that this was because as the deputy governor of the state, his interest was the development of the state.