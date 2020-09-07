Oil & Energy
DPR Directs 9,000 Filling Stations To Install Gas Facilities
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has directed 9,000 filling stations in the country to commence the installation of facilities for gas products.
The Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, said the agency issued the directive to deepen the utilisation of liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and autogas as alternative fuels for Nigerians.
A statement from the DPR quoted Auwalu, saying this in his interaction with stakeholders in Lagos last Thursday.
He said the directive was in furtherance of Federal Government’s aspirations to provide affordable fuels and ensure domestic gas penetration and expansion in Nigeria while entrenching price freedom for Nigerians.
He said the DPR had carried out nationwide audit of all retail outlets and categorised them into three categories one, two and three with a view to ascertain readiness for deployment of add-on facilities for gas products.
According to him, about 9,000 retail outlets, which represents 27 per cent of the total number of retails outlets in the country are in category one and have been identified as suitable for immediate integration of add-on facilities based on robust safety assessment and technical considerations by the DPR.
He said the department had directed that all category one retail outlet operators should commence immediate installation of modular add-on facilities or full-scale stand-alone plants and update their DPR operating licences accordingly.
Auwalu said: “All operators of retail outlets in categories two and three whose facilities do not meet the minimum requirements or do not have sufficient land area are encouraged to apply for stand-alone LPG, CNG, LNG or autogas facilities (full-scale or modular) under an incentivised regulatory regime.
“The DPR has also approved the deployment of skid-mounted modularised/containerised LPG/autogas handling systems and other intrinsically safe systems for gas storage. and handling to promote affordability, accessibility and availability of the products.”
Reverse Fuel, Electricity Price Hike Now, NGO Warns FG … As Students Threaten Mass Action
A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA), has warned the Federal Government that the increase in the price of petrol and electricity rates would inflict hardship on ordinary Nigerians.
The group described the hike of both commodities at the same time as a wrong step taken in the wrong direction by the government based on the economy of the country.
CESDA made this known in a statement issued by its Chairman, Oluwaseyi Ogunko.
The NGO stated that the hikes are not acceptable and should not be accepted, saying that Nigeria at present has over 70 per cent of its population living in poverty.
The group pleaded with the Federal Government to reverse its decision in order to make life easier for citizens or incur their wrath.
The statement reads: “This decision coming at a time when governments around the world are looking for ways to alleviate the hardship on its citizen by looking for means to make life bearable for them despite the unease the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought. This harsh policies of our government at this time cannot be regarded as an attitude that reflects the stand of a government that truly cares.
“These steps are not acceptable and should not be accepted considering the fact that Nigeria at present is with over 70 per cent of her populace living in abject poverty.
“Nigerians are encouraged to rise in solidarity and clearly say no to these draconian policies of this government.
‘While I appeal to the President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to reconsider its stand as regards this hard decision, I will also implore Nigerians not to take laws into their hands in the cause of expressing their displeasure as regards the increments.”
Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced yesterday, that it has commenced high level consultations with relevant civic organisations and bodies with a view to forcing the Federal Government to rescind its decision on increments introduced recently on some essential services.
NANS Vice President, Ojo Raymond, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, particularly at a period when the COVID-19 pandemic has affected peoples’ sources of livelihood.
According to NANS, Nigerians are unhappy with the increase in the price of fuel, electricity tariffs, cable TV subscriptions, and other ‘anti-people policies’ which has resulted in the commensurate increase in prices of other essential commodities.
The student body reminded the Buhari government that it met the pump price of petrol at N87 and advised that the government reverse it to N100 per litre to enable citizens cope with their daily obligations.
RSG Hails PHED Over State- Of -The -Art Call Centre
The Rivers State Ministry of Power has commended the Port Harcourt Distribution Company (PHED) over the launching of a state- of- the- art 24/7 call centre at its corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt.
Rivers State Commissioner for Power, Damiete Miller,who spoke at the event held recently, said the initiative was remarkable as it would help to enhance the services of the PHED to its teeming customers.
The commissioner who was represented by a staff of the Ministry, Francis Odili, said PHED management has shown commitment and improvement in the delivery of its services and assured the company of the support of the Rivers State Government.
Earlier in his remarks, the MD/CEO of PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, had thanked the Rivers State Government and other stakeholders for their support.
He said the launching of the new call centre was to improve the company’s customer services within its core catchment area.
The MD/CEO who was represented by the General Manager, Services, of PHED, Ochuko Amah, said with the new state of the art facilities, complaints, payment transactions would now be done through Interactive Voice Response ( IVR) to enhance customer satisfaction, efficiency and conflicts resolution.
Ajagbawa said: “ today we are telling our esteemed customers that you really don’t have to come physically to get your issues resolved, from payment transactions to complaints of whatever magnitude, we have it sorted out in just this small room from the comfort of your homes and offices.”
The MD also hinted that the PHED in collaboration with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Rivers State Ministry of Power recently commissioned a 60 MVA transformer at Rumuosi Transmission Station to enable the evacuation of 48 mega watts of energy to Rumuolumeni-Kalabari axis.
Meanwhile, PHED has notified its customers and members of the public in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States that it has started the implementation of the new electricity tariff based on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s(NERC) Extraordinary Tariff Review and issuance of the MULTI YEAR TARIFF ORDER(MYTO) 2020 for PHED, which took effect from 1st of September, 2020.
The company appealed to its customers to cooperate and support the new tariff through prompt payment of electricity bill for the mutual benefits of all stakeholders in the electricity industry.
By: Taneh Beemene
CBN Sets N10bn Maximum Loan For Gas Intervention Fund
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set N10bn as the maximum loan an obligor can access under its N250bn intervention fund for the gas sector.
The apex bank disclosed this in a guideline titled; ‘Framework for the implementation of intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme’, which was released last Friday.
Part of the term loan conditions for manufacturers, processors, wholesale distributors, was that the term loan, “Shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10bn per obligor;
“Working capital is maximum of N500m per obligor.”
The CBN said it introduced the N250bn intervention facility to help stimulate investment in the gas value chain as part of its efforts to stimulate finance to critical sectors of the economy.
It stated that the low level of investment in the industry had resulted in the minimal production and utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas as clean alternative sources of domestic energy in Nigeria.
“Failure to harness its gas resources has had negative consequences for the country, economic, environmental, fiscal and social, particularly as the industry has the potential to engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s non-oil economy,” it stated.
It said the objectives of the facility included improved access to finance for private sector investments in the domestic gas value chain; and also to stimulate investments in the development of infrastructure to optimise the domestic gas resources for economic development.
The CBN said it also aimed to fast-track the adoption of CNG as the fuel of choice for transportation and power generation, as well as LPG as the fuel of choice for domestic cooking, transportation and captive power.
It would also fast-track the development of gas-based industries particularly petrochemical (fertilizer, methanol, etc) to support large industries, such as agriculture, textile, and related industries; provide leverage for additional private sector investments in the domestic gas market; and boost employment across the country.
Eligible activities under the intervention include establishment of gas processing plants and small-scale petrochemical plants; establishment of gas cylinder manufacturing plants etc.
