DPR Directs 9,000 Filling Stations To Install Gas Facilities

A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA), has warned the Federal Government that the increase in the price of petrol and electricity rates would inflict hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

The group described the hike of both commodities at the same time as a wrong step taken in the wrong direction by the government based on the economy of the country.

CESDA made this known in a statement issued by its Chairman, Oluwaseyi Ogunko.

The NGO stated that the hikes are not acceptable and should not be accepted, saying that Nigeria at present has over 70 per cent of its population living in poverty.

The group pleaded with the Federal Government to reverse its decision in order to make life easier for citizens or incur their wrath.

The statement reads: “This decision coming at a time when governments around the world are looking for ways to alleviate the hardship on its citizen by looking for means to make life bearable for them despite the unease the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought. This harsh policies of our government at this time cannot be regarded as an attitude that reflects the stand of a government that truly cares.

“These steps are not acceptable and should not be accepted considering the fact that Nigeria at present is with over 70 per cent of her populace living in abject poverty.

“Nigerians are encouraged to rise in solidarity and clearly say no to these draconian policies of this government.

‘While I appeal to the President Muhammadu Buhari led-government to reconsider its stand as regards this hard decision, I will also implore Nigerians not to take laws into their hands in the cause of expressing their displeasure as regards the increments.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced yesterday, that it has commenced high level consultations with relevant civic organisations and bodies with a view to forcing the Federal Government to rescind its decision on increments introduced recently on some essential services.

NANS Vice President, Ojo Raymond, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, particularly at a period when the COVID-19 pandemic has affected peoples’ sources of livelihood.

According to NANS, Nigerians are unhappy with the increase in the price of fuel, electricity tariffs, cable TV subscriptions, and other ‘anti-people policies’ which has resulted in the commensurate increase in prices of other essential commodities.

The student body reminded the Buhari government that it met the pump price of petrol at N87 and advised that the government reverse it to N100 per litre to enable citizens cope with their daily obligations.