Bayelsa Set To Attract Investment Through Culture, Tourism

Wonders, they say shall never end, just as Police Squad attached to the Marine Division of the Nigeria Police in Mfum in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State, have arrested five suspected Cameroonian kidnappers in the State.

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this to newsmen last weekend, listed the suspects to include: Egbe Horatus ‘m’ 24yrs, Enow Faith Takang ‘m’ 24 yrs, Nkwa Ayuk Boris ‘m’ 36yrs, Agbor Ntuii ‘m’ age 36yrs and Enoh Livingstone ‘m’ 16yrs.

CP Jimoh said the items recovered from the suspects include three locally-made revolver guns, and five live cartridges.

“On August 28, 2020, policemen attached to Marine Division, Mfum in Etung Local Government Area, while on routine patrol of the waterways, arrested the suspects.

He further said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped eleven Cameronian/Nigerians and kept them in their forest in Cameroon before they were apprehended, adding that investigations have since commenced and further development will be communicated.

The Police Boss also said that on August 29, 2020 at about 1725hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, ‘A’ Division raided two black spots at Edim Otop Street and opposite UNICAL Small Gate, Etta Agor, Calabar, where some suspects were arrested.

According to him, the suspects were Uduak Ekong ‘m’ age 32yrs, Life Ndarake Ekpo ‘m’ age 22yrs (Seller), Bassey Lawrence ‘m’ age 45yrs, Mathew Effiong ‘m’ age 25 yrs, and Ifiok Ime ‘m’ age 30yrs.

“Upon search, wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp/N900.00 was found in their possession” the CP stated adding that the command is committed to waging a total clampdown against unscrupulous criminal elements operating in the state and its environs.

He however assured the general public that the command will not relent in discharging its constitutional functions, especially as the state has entered the ember months.

Jimoh said that the Command in its bid to curtail spike in criminal activities during the ember months will engage in robust and aggressive stop/search and operation Show Your Vehicle Particulars, adding, “this operation is targeted at unregistered vehicles which are being used as a conduit pipe to commit heinous crimes in the state.”