We’ve Dealt With Terrorists, Bandits, Military Boasts

The Military High Command has given troops and other security agencies a thumbs up for the valiant successes so far achieved in the decimation and neutralization of criminal elements across the country, particularly armed bandits in the North-West and terrorists groups in the North-East and North-Central, citing the dislodgement of the Darulsalam/Boko Haram group in Kogi and Nasarawa states.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in Abuja, yesterday, noted that as a result of the relentless assault on the criminal elements from all angles, the bandits were thinning out (withering out) saying, “We are dealing with them now in trickles. When we started, were dealing with them and wiping them out in droves. Today, it is 150, tomorrow it is 100, another day it is 80. But now it has reduced to 8 0o 7 or 5 killed.

“We are sending out a message that those of them still remaining should come out and surrender before we smoke them out because we will not stop until they are all neutralized and allow peace in our country.

Enenche expressed the commendation of the military high command for the cooperation troops are getting from vigilante groups and local by way of information, which has resulted in fruitful offensives and achievements.

He described the dislodgment of the Darulsalam terrorist group and the capture of over 700 Boko Haram adherents mostly women and children who were being indoctrinated as a pointer to the fact that no terrorist group would be allowed to spring out in any part to threaten its peace and security.

It was gathered that when troops stormed the camps of Darulsalam in Toto, Nasarawa State and Koton Karfe in Kogi State, several of the male terrorists were neutralized in the gunfights that ensued with troops while many escaped with gunshot wounds into the bushes.

“Our aim is to ensure that no terrorist operates in any part of Nigeria. They should not operate either as a hibernating unit of sleeper cell anywhere”, Enenche said

An account of one of the women captured, on how they are forced into the sect, showed that the terrorist kidnapped she, her husband and two children, killed the husband in her presence and later got her impregnated.

Enenche warned against parents allowing their teenagers and children joining religious groups not recognized by government, who preach heresy and other anti-religious teachings.

Commenting on how safe it was for internally displaced persons in the North-East, to return to their homes, following efforts by the Borno State Government to return IDPs to their communities, the coordinator said, “Safety to return home is not purely a military matter. It involves stakeholders including traditional rulers and other civil institutions. The Chief Security Officer of the state is making efforts to return the people back home, as security agencies; we are ready to support them”.

Giving further details of operations across the country, Enenche said, “In the North-East zone, gallant troops working together with other security agencies conducted several clearance operations and repelled BHT/ISWAP attacks on own troops and civilian locations in Yobe State. The operations led to the neutralization of three BHT/ISWAP fighters and recovery of caches of arms and ammunition.

“In the same vein, six terrorists and armed bandits were arrested and currently being profiled for necessary action. Meanwhile, as the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole intensifies airstrikes against terrorists’ targets in Borno State, some compounds housing BHT/ISWAP fighters were destroyed leading to the elimination of scores at Kaza along GulumbaGana – Kumshe axis in Borno State on September 1, 2020.

“Borno State Government has remained resolute in its efforts to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state back to their home communities. In spite of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements’ attempts to thwart its efforts, the state government is determined to resettle more of the IDPs to their home communities.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, as always, will support the state government in its effort to resettle its citizens back to their various communities and ensure they go about their businesses unperturbed. This is considerably evidence of gradual restoration of normalcy in some parts of the North-East zone of Nigeria.

“In the North-Central zone, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, within the period under review, following aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The successful operation resulted in the neutralization of several bandits, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam terrorist group, surrendered to the gallant troops and other security agencies deployed.