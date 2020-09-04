Entertainment
Prophetess Celebrates With Church Members At Birthday Bash
Members of Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry were last Sunday treated to a series of activities by the founder of the ministry, Prophetess Mercy Lawrence Bekwelle.
The occasion was the birthday celebration of Prophetess Mercy which held at the ministry’s premises, Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.
The celebration which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life featured special presentations from children, women group, football competition, cutting of birth day cake and dancing.
Speaking with newsmen, Prophetess Mercy said celebration and thanksgiving are the cornerstone of Christianity.
She said Christianity as a religion is filled with thanksgiving, adding that the birthday celebration was to give thanks to God for His marvellous works in her life.
The woman also said Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry was founded since 2015 to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ with a view to bringing more people to the Kingdom of God.
According to her, since 2015, a lot of healings and miracles had taken place in the church while more souls have been won for Christ.
On the level of insecurity in the society, Prophetess Mercy is blamed it on lack of fear of God, adding that time has come for Nigerian leaders at all levels to cultivate the fear of God.
She also advised the youths to desist from involvement in anti-social behaviour by drawing closer to God.
Tiwa Savage’s New Album, Celia Makes History
Nigerian super star, Tiwa Savage, has made history by becoming the first African music artiste to have two bill boards in the iconic Times Square, New York, on the release day of her new album titled Celia.
The singer and songwriter who released her fourth studio album Celia is featured on spotify’s new music Friday digital billboard which stands tall right in the centre of the famous square in the heart of New York City.
She also appears on the giant Amazon billboard wrapped around the prestigious American Eagle building on the 46th and Broadway. The installations mark the strong support the MTV European music award winner is receiving from digital service providers (DSPs) across the US to support and promote Tiwa’s new album.
In addition, Celia also received 120 US programmed playlists across all the DSPs and secured placements from Apple Music,YouTube,Music Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Boom Play, Audio Mark and Uduk.
In Nigeria,Celia debuted at N0 2 on the Apple music album charts with all 13 tracks on the record hitting the Apple music Top 100 chart. The album was streamed over six million times on music platform Audio Mark within 24hours of release. Boom Play has made Tiwa the face of Top New Music, the biggest playlist of its platform
Celia is a 13 track album named after a strong woman, Tiwa’s mother.The album features collaborations from multiple Grammy awards winner, Sam Smith, Davido, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don Hamza and Dice Ailes.
Producer credits stem from London cracker,Mallo,P2J, Sak Passe, Pheelz, Black Zarzee, Speroach Beats and more.
Actress Niecy Nash Marries Female Friend After Divorcing Husband
Popular Hollywood actress and comedienne, Niecy Nash on Monday, September 1, 2020 announced that she had married her best friend and singer,Jessica Betts, after divorcing her husband of eight years.
Nash 50, announced the news with a photo with her bride posted on instagram and twitter with a caption, Mrs Carol Denis Betts and the hash tag #love wins.
Celebrating their new nuptials,Betts captioned her own post “I got a whole wife @Niecy nash#best of both worlds #love wins”
On the lovely photo Nash wore a strapless white gown while posing with her singer husband who rocked a shirt and tie with vest and slacks during the ceremony.
The pair have been friends for a long time and Jessica even sang at Niecy’s previous wedding to Jay Tucker in 2011.The actress was previously married to Minister Don Nash with whom she shares three children, daughter Dia and Donielle and son Dominic.
Betts is a singer and musician who has worked with numerous artists on tour including Michelle during her rebellious soul tour in 2013. She also competed in and won the first and only season of the reality competition, The Road To Stardom with Missy Elliot.