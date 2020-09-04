Politics
PDP Promises To Restore Benin City’s Master Plan
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has promised to restore the Benin City’s master plan to ensure environmental sustainability.
Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party for the September 19 governorship poll, made the promise on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ukhiri-Eresoyen, and the Enigies in council at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.
The Tide source reports that the governor’s visit was in continuation of the party’s ward to ward campaign across the state.
Obaseki said there was pressure in Benin City currently as a result of rapid urbanisation.
He also said that this had brought about the growth of activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) which also resulted to the CDAs abusing land allocation system in the state.
He noted that the pressure would continue on a faster rate, adding that it was in view of this that the government decided to restore the Benin City master plan.
The PDP candidate said this would help forestall the adverse effect the pressure would have on the city in particular and the society at large.
He also said that the restoration of the master plan would also help in erosion control in the locality as well as check environmental degradation.
He stressed that the population increase in the state was frightening as it had increased rapidly from half a million in the last 25 years to about two million people.
“So our plan is for social development, jobs creation as well as peace and security.
“By the Grace of God, by the time we are leaving office in 2024, we would have left a plan of 30 years for successive administrations to define our future.
“Our plan is to solicit for your support and prayers as we campaign in your domain,” Obaseki said.
Politics
INEC Tasks Religious Leaders On Non-Violence In Edo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday urged religious leaders to sensitise their followers to shun any form of violence as the governorship elections draw close in Edo.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr John Alalibo, made the call during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting in Benin.
He noted that the commission’s efforts at ensuring free and credible elections on September19, might suffer a setback if religious leaders failed to douse the rising tension.
According to him, threats of violence coupled with COVID-19 pandemic in the state can lead to voter apathy in the forthcoming elections should religious leaders fail to take responsibility as relevant stakeholders before, during and after the election.
“It is on this light that I am appealing to you the religious leaders to help allay the fears of the voters.
“The commission has put in place seamless processes that will enable the voter to vote without contracting COVID-19 if they follow the preventive measures and guidelines properly.
“The commission is aware that some of you are role models and opinion leaders. Therefore, talking to you translates to talking to thousands of prospective voters in the forthcoming elections,” he said.
According to Alalibo, 14 political parties are contesting the elections, stressing that the use of face mask is mandatory for all registered voters.
The REC assured the religious leaders that the commission would provide a level playing ground for all political parties fielding candidates in the elections, saying that it had no unholy alliance with any political party to rig the polls.
“They should concern themselves with canvassing for votes because INEC will not award vote to any political party or candidate.
“It is the number of vote scored that will be awarded them,” he added.
However, Alhaji Suleiman Ojo, during question and answer session stressed the need for the commission to remain committed to delivering on its mandate of conducting free, fair, credible and transparent poll.
Politics
PDP, APC Trade Tackles Over New Fuel Price Hike
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to trade tackles over the increment in the new pump price.
While the PDP’s factional Chairman, Honourable Bisi Kolawole, said the increment was a sign of insensitivity on the part of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the APC Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said Buhari was only clearing the PDP mess.
In his reaction, Kolawole posited that the action was an eye-opener for Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the 2023 election to put a halt to the maladministration and sufferings being inflicted on them by APC government.
Ajayi said the PDP was not competent to brand the ruling party as being militaristic, saying Buhari has been devising ways to clear the mess left by 16 years of PDP’s misrule in the country.
Kolawole, who responded via the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, described the action coming during the COVID-19 crisis as “wicked, inhuman and militaristic in nature”.
The PDP leader said it was only a government that is sadistic and thinks less of its citizens’ welfare that would bring such a harsh policy under a debilitating economy caused by coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an eye opener for all Nigerians that the APC government was a mistake. It should be voted out in 2023, because no power is greater than the will of the people.
“It was sad that President Buhari could contemplate this when other nations were giving stimulus packages to private organisations and palliatives to their citizens, this failed APC government was inflicting hardship on the populace.
“In 2014 when the former President Goodluck Jonathan increased the pump price from N65 to N100, the APC members engineered protests across Nigeria calling that government a failure. But if that was a failure, how would Nigerians describe this?”
Kolawole advised Nigerians that only a change of government can restore normalcy to Nigerians and not protests as being suggested in some quarters.
“In my humble opinion, I don’t want Nigerians to protest, because the APC government is capable of anything. I don’t want them to be killed on the streets, but let them wait till 2023 and vote them out, that is the best way out.”
Politics
Group Urges NASS To Reject Water Resources Bill
A group known as the Benue Youth Forum (BYF) has advised the National Assembly to reject the Water Resources Bill to save its name from descent into disrepute.
The group, in a statement in Makurdi, insisted that RUGA, cattle colonies, grazing reserves and Water Resources Bill were fingers of the same evil hand that wants to deny the people of Middle Belt, particularly those within the Benue Valley of their ancestral lands and turn same for the creation of a “Cow Republic.”
The statement signed by its president, Kuanum Terrence, said there were indications that the bill, if passed by the National Assembly, will be greeted by spontaneous negative reactions from across the country.
“Nigerians have vowed never to surrender their lands for RUGA in whatever veil it is introduced. We advise that the Buhari administration should allow the people to have their way. We expect the National Assembly to throw out the Water Resources bill when it resumes sitting, in the interest of majority of Nigerians.
“We expect Senators and House of Representatives members who have good conscience to stage a walk-out from any sitting that favours passage of the Water Resources bill. They owe generations of Nigerians including those yet unborn this singular duty.”
Terrence said it was on record that Governor Samuel Ortom had raised a patriotic objection to the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill to the ninth National Assembly on the grounds that it contravened the constitution and also subverted provisions of the Land Use Act. He, therefore, wondered why a group known as Middle Belt Conscience Group (MBCG) would rise to challenge the governor for speaking against the National Water Resources Bill.
“The National Water Resources Bill is a well orchestrated plot to turn Nigerians to slaves in their own country,” he insisted.
