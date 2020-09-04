Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Lecturer, Two Others

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped three persons, including one Dr.

Anthony Egbe, a staff of the University of Calabar. She was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Etak Ukana in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

Another victim, one Mr. Effiom Edem Asuquo, was also abducted onSeptember 1, 2020, at Akwa Ikot Effanga, in the same Akpabuyo Local Government Area, three days after Egbe’s abduction.

Asuquo, according to sources, was kidnapped in the evening by some Gunmen who took him to an unknown destination while it was learnt that an unnamed Pastor was kidnapped on the night of September 1, 2020, at Atu Street, Calabar South Local Government Area.

This is the fourth time a case of kidnapping has been reported in

Cross River State within one week after the abduction of a female pediatrician, Dr. Vivien Otu, last Friday in Calabar, the state capital.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, lamented the rising cases of kidnapping in the last few months.

She said the command was aware of the kidnap cases in Akpabuyo, “We are aware of the recent kidnapping in the state, the Commissioner of Police is very sad about it because before these recent ones, the state has been quiet and calm since he came a month now and wondered the sudden increase,” the PPRO said.

She explained further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh had a meeting on Wednesday with all the senior officers in the

Command and had been having series of meetings to ensure that strategies are put in place to curb the kidnapping issues

“Of course, you know that the year is coming to an end and the ‘ember’ month have come and the hoodlums would want to use the opportunity because of the festive period to launch attack but not to worry, we have put strategies in place and we have gotten some vital information, which we are working on. I am very hopeful that the kidnappers will be arrested and the victims rescued,” the PPRO assured.