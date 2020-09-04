Featured
FG No Longer Fixing Petrol Price …Admits Govt Unable To Pay Subsidy -Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has reiterated that the Federal Government is no longer fixing the pump price of petroleum products in the country.
Sylva made this known while briefing newsmen, yesterday, on the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.
It would be recalled that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had, last Wednesday, announced a new Ex-depot price of N151.56 for petrol.
Ex-depot price is the price marketers buy products from depot owners.
An increase or decrease in ex-depot price has an effect on the pump price of petrol.
“Government is no longer in the business of fixing prices for petroleum products, we have stepped back.
“Our focus now is on protecting the interest of the consumers and making sure that marketers are not profiteering,” he said.
Sylva said it was unfortunate that people were blaming the government, noting that the deregulation of the sector was imperative for the economy.
He said that it was also a consensus among stakeholders for such a strong policy direction.
According to him, the well-being of Nigeria remains paramount to the government.
“You all know that President Muhammadu Buhari aligns with ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor.
“Left for him, he will never allow an increase in pump price; for this to happen, it means that it is an inevitable decision.
“Covid-19 took the price of crude oil to zero zone,” the minister said.
The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government was not currently capable, financially, to pay the subsidy.
Sylva said that since the introduction of the deregulation policy, the country has saved about N1trillion.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) would be merged.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said this while briefing newsmen, yesterday.
He noted that the oil sector regulatory agencies will become one as contained in the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
“PEF and PPPRA will emerge as one under the name ‘The Authority’ and will be helping to police the pump price of petrol so that nobody will profiteer,” he said.
PEF deals with the equalisation of petroleum products to ensure price uniformity, while PPPRA focuses on petroleum products pricing and monitoring of compliance.
Nigeria’ll Suffer If Judicial Officers Are Neglected -CJN …Commissions Residences Built By RSG For Judges
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad says Nigeria will suffer grave effect if judicial officers are consistently deprived of requisite infrastructure.
Justice Muhammad made the remark at the commissioning of 20 units of four bedroom duplexes built for Judges of Rivers origin serving both in the state and federal Judiciaries at the Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Justice Muhammad, who was represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, noted that Judges would be more confident to dispense justice if they have good shelter and welfare.
“Lagos and Rivers states rank among the most litigious states. The implication is that manpower and materials are perennially stretched far beyond limit to attend to the large number of cases filed daily.
“That explains the enormity of work before Judges. A good car, shelter and good welfare package are some of those things that can serve as magic wand to bring out the best from them.
“Whenever we deliberately or inadvertently toil with the welfare of judicial officers, we are unconsciously inflicting a debilitating wound on the conscience of the nation.
“We are not ignorant of Governor Nyesom Wike’s huge investment to improve infrastructure of federal courts. You are today also giving to Judges a life-long accommodation on owner- occupier basis,” he said.
“The facilities speak of the love the Rivers State governor has for the judiciary. The gesture will promote the comfort of the judicial officers and efficient justice delivery.
“Other governors should emulate Governor Wike in order to enhance the performance of Judges in the country for effective administration and dispensation of justice,” he stated.
Speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the Judiciary would be on a pedestal of efficiency and productivity with the support given to it by his administration.
“There is need to guarantee judicial independence and secure effective administration of justice.
“These are the overriding consideration for the unprecedented investment we have made in our judicial system.
“I cannot think of any state government with similar welfare scheme we have made. This will have profound and positive impact on judicial officers.
“We have moved our Judiciary from the valley of neglect to an enviable hilltop of independence, capacity and effectiveness,” he stated.
Wike said the provision of accommodation for judicial officers is a deliberate attempt to enhance their productivity and also ensure that they benefit like those in the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government.
“One arm of government that is key in the fight against corruption is the judiciary. Judges cannot fight corruption when they are not provided with the basic facilities.
“I am in the Executive as a Governor and I enjoy. The Legislature enjoy. So, why will people think that the Judiciary is cursed,” he noted.
Wike appealed to the President of the Court of Appeal to increase the number of Judges in the state to tally with the accommodation provided by the state government for them.
He said that the gesture of the state government would end the era when judges retire and have no shelter.
“Given the constitutional restriction on legal practice, post-legal service years could be miserable for judges who were unable to buy or build their own homes before leaving the service.
“With our policy, the state now bears the full responsibility to providing befitting accommodation for all judicial officers of Rivers State origin beyond their service years for life.
“The state government spent the sum of N6billion to build, furnish and landscape this estate. The government also reserves the interest to buy back any flat and reallocate to other judges to preserve the exclusivity of the estate for judicial officers alone.
“Twenty-three Judges opted for cash payment and have been given the approved sum of N150 million each to build and have their own houses. Cumulatively, the state government disbursed the sum of N3.6billion to the beneficiaries.
“The policy covers all former Chief Judges, Presidents of Customary Courts of Appeal, including Justice Peter Agumagu. All retired Judges who were in service when the policy was made. The current Chief Judge of the state will have her accommodation built for her before retirement in May, 2021,” he stated.
In her remarks, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem noted that the facility would enable judicial officers to do their work well.
Justice Dongban-Mensem also said that good facilities would make Judges not to be afraid but to courageously dispense justice without fear or favour.
According to her, what the Wike administration has done should serve as a template for other state governments to emulate to make the working condition of judges better.
In her remarks, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra expressed the delight of Judges to witness another practical fulfilment of promises made by the governor.
She noted that Judges who live in such tastefully furnished houses would be motivated to put in their best in the delivery of justice.
The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri said Judges work under very challenging situations, adding that what they have received from the Wike administration would assuage the challenges because they can concentrate to do better.
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor said by the gesture, the Wike administration has enthroned a virile and independent justice system that would enable judges to work uprightly.
Also speaking, the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said when judges are provided with comfortable living houses and good welfare, they would perform better.
Speaking for the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Onueze Okocha, noted the foresightedness of the governor in achieving the feat.
Speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Dr. Theo Osanakpo, said the action of the governor would provide opportunity for optimal performance by the Judges of the Court of Appeal.
The Chairman of the Port Harcourt Branch of NBA, Prince Nyekwere, said the support of the governor to the Judiciary would remain unrivaled.
Similarly, the Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie Nwabueze, said the project was conceived and executed by the governor for Judges who would take possession of their houses immediately.
The residences comprise of six Bedroom Duplex with Boys Quarters for the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, with four number six Bedroom Duplexes at Forces Avenue, two number six Bedroom Duplexes at Akasa Street, one number six Bedroom Duplex at Elelenwo Street, and one number four Bedroom Bungalow at Ejor Street for other Judges and 16 flats for staff of the Court of Appeal.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the state Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for immortalizing the late former Attorney General, Chinwenwo Aguma.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Banigo said the late Chinwenwo Aguma served the state meritoriously, and deserves all the honours accorded to him.
According to Banigo, the late Chinwenwo Aguma would be remembered for the passion, dedication, selflessness and panache he brought to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities as Attorney General, noting that Wike’s penchant for rewarding hard work was unparalleled.
Banigo said that with the commissioning of the Chinwenwo Aguma Judges’ Quarters as well as the Court of Appeal Justices, residents and staff quarters, Wike has again blazed the trail as the first governor in the country to deliberately execute programmes and policies not only to guarantee the independence of the Judiciary but also to create the enabling environment for judicial officers to dispense Justice without fear or favour, adding that the governor was indeed the pride of Rivers State.
FG Okays Full Reopening Of Schools
The Federal Government says state governments and school administrators should start making preparations for the full reopening of schools in the country.
It would be recalled that schools in the country were shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
However, the Federal Government announced the resumption of graduating pupils effective August 4, 2020, to write this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examinations from August 17, 2020, through September 12, 2020.
Some state governments such as Lagos and Kogi had subsequently announced the full reopening of schools effective mid-September.
Speaking, yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force recommends phased return of students to classrooms.
Aliyu said, “For educational institutions which include day care, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.
“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.
“Meanwhile, all daycares and educational institutions are to remain closed to in-classes until this level of risk is assessed. And if there will be opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”
Also, the Federal Government said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should start making preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.
Orientation camps across the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
But speaking, yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopen.
Aliyu said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.
“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”
Earlier, the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had said the scheme had embarked on measures to enable safe and efficient conduct of its operations as soon as Federal Government approved the reopening of its camps.
“Conscious of the possibility of the further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies mapped out by the NYSC management had taken care of various scenarios and would be presented to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) for guidance,” Ibrahim had said.
Similarly, the Federal Government said that the nationwide curfew in place in the country to restrict movement amid the Coronavirus pandemic is now from 12am to 4am.
The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.
Aliyu said, “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.
“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”
The PTF, following the lifting of the total lockdown occasioned by the pandemic, had on May 4, 2020, imposed a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 8am. It later reviewed the timing to between 10pm and 4am on June 1, 2020.
The PTF had also lifted the ban on inter-state movement and okayed the resumption of domestic and international flights.
Nigeria’ll Die If We All Keep Quiet, Mailafia Alerts …As‘ISWAP Attacks Lake Chad, Kills 14 Villagers’ …Troops Kill 25 Bandits, Arrest 155 Others, DHQ Claims …Increase Defence Budget, Sack Service Chiefs, Group Tells Buhari
Mailafia, a development economist, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate in the 2019 election, said this in an interview with newsmen.
He noted that he was not a radical, but a seeker of peace, adding that peace was impossible without justice.
Mailafia had been the guest of the Department Of State Services (DSS), following his claim in another interview that a state governor was a commander of the marauding Boko Haram terrorists.
In the interview, Mailafia said: “The fact that I am outraged by all the killings and genocide doesn’t make me a radical. If we all keep quiet, Nigeria will die. Is that what we want?
“Radicals are people who carry guns and go into the forest and start killing people. I have never used violence in my life, never encouraged anyone to use violence in my life. Even my name, Mailafia, means a man of peace, and there can never be peace without justice.
“These killings going on constitute an existential threat. I don’t know why for the life of me, that people tolerate the killings and think it is okay.
“And that when we speak and tell people about the reality of what we are facing now, they are more concerned about the sources, more concerned about political correctness; they have absolutely no concern about the holy martyrs that are being slaughtered.
“Why can’t we face the reality of the people being killed — the children, elderly, women, the youth being killed on a daily basis? That is my focus. Any other thing, to me, is diversionary. People have questioned my sources. They have questioned my political correctness.
“Why can’t they face the truth that our country is dying, innocent people are being killed, children are being slaughtered like little lambs, and women are being raped and then killed? Is this a normal country?
“Where is the outrage? Why do people accept this profound evil, this curse on this land? I reject it with the very fibre of my soul. So, I will never tone down, I will only tone down when the killings stop.
“No religion, no culture and civilisation tolerate the killing of innocent people. To say that the killing is abhorrent, the genocide is abhorrent, is a very simple maxim of universal morality.
“All I am asking is: stop the killings please,” Mailafia pleaded.
He also, recently, resigned from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.
Meanwhile, Jihadists have killed 14 people on a Cameroonian island on Lake Chad near the border with Nigeria after their town decided to block food supplies to the insurgents, security sources said, yesterday.
Fighters from the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) landed on the island of Bulgaram aboard speedboats from an enclave on the Nigerian side late Tuesday, the sources said.
“They came around 6:30 pm (1830 GMT) while people were preparing for evening prayers and shot dead 14 community leaders,” a security source added.
Some of the victims were shot in their homes while others were killed in the mosque where they had gone to pray, said another source, who gave a similar toll.
The assault was launched after the town, a major logistical route for ISWAP jihadists on the Nigerian side of the lake, decided to cut off food supplies for the jihadists.
In recent days, local chiefs had invoked the Koran at a town hall meeting and placed a curse on any resident allowing supplies to the jihadists.
The insurgents viewed the decision as a betrayal and a show of support for the local authorities.
The past week has seen several Nigerian air raids on ISWAP strongholds that have inflicted heavy casualties, according to military and local sources.
“The terrorists believe the blockade is part of the ongoing military operation aimed at starving them while they are under bombardment,” a source added.
The Lake Chad area is a vast marshy area shared by Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.
Western parts of the lake have become havens for Nigerian jihadists, whose 10-year-old campaign has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
However, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have intercepted firearms heading for Zamfara State, and recovered 11 locally-made rifles and 150 cartridges hidden in different parts of a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, Dal 41 MT.
Five occupants of the vehicle were arrested by the security operatives, who found that the weapons were being taken to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.
The operatives had also killed no fewer than 25 bandits and arrested over 150 others terrorising the North-West region.
Disclosing this in Abuja, yesterday at the weekly briefing on the ongoing security operations across the country, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said the troops equally recovered two AK-47 rifles and magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.
Enenche, who said that the feat was recorded in August, added that the military also within the period recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition while over 1,000 livestock were recovered in the zone.
According to him, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to record significant successes against the armed bandits in the North-West Zone of the country.
“For the month of August, troops have continued to exhibit continued resilience in the fight against armed banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the zone.
“In one of the feats recorded, troops of operation SAHEL SANITY deployed at Daki Takwas on August 20, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number: DAL 41 MT.
“After a diligent search of the vehicle, troops discovered 11 locally made rifles and 150 live cartridges concealed in different parts of the vehicle,” he said.
According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that the dangerous cargo was heading to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, while five men were arrested in connection with the illegal firearms.
He said that a repentant bandit leader named Bornon Kejo willingly surrendered to troops and submitted two AK-47 Rifles and two AK 47 Rifle magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.
Enenche, who said that efforts were ongoing to recover more weapons, encouraged other criminals to surrender and embrace peace.
“Troops on August 23, conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru road in Bukuyyum LGA which also serves as bandits’ hideout.
“During the operation, 150 suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered,” he said.
Enenche said investigations revealed that aside from sabotaging the nation’s economy, banditry was being financed through illegal mining activities.
“Similarly, the troops on fighting patrol reportedly encountered three bandits on motorcycles around Maigalma village in Anka LGA of Zamfara State while attempting to attack innocent residents.
“During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralized while others escaped. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.
“This is in addition to the neutralization of not fewer than 20 armed bandits within the month of August in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States,” he said.
He said that the troop also intercepted seven trucks loaded with cattle suspected to have been rustled along Jibia – Katsina road and Gusau – Zaria road respectively between August 19 and August 20.
He said that the recovered cattle and suspects were handed over to the Katsina State Police Command and Zamfara State Association of Rustled Animals for further action.
“Within the period, a total of 155 bandits were arrested, no fewer than 25 armed bandits killed and over 1,000 livestock were recovered in this zone of the country.
“These successes recorded within the period are evidence of the troop’s resolve, doggedness and determination to end the security challenges in the North-West zone.
“Presently, farming and economic activities have picked up in the zone. The general public is hereby encouraged to provide timely and actionable intelligence that will assist the troops in the operation,” he said.
He said that the military high command commended all the gallant troops of the armed forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in the various operations across the country.
“Troops are further encouraged to remain determined and to sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.
“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.
“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” he said.
Similarly, a group of Yoruba professionals under the aegis of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) has joined many others to drum support for the removal of service chiefs from their positions, saying that their continued stay was not adding value to the nation’s security management.
The group, which appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to listen to the voice of reason by relieving the security chiefs of their offices, said such action coupled with increment in defence budget, were the only ways to go for Nigeria’s security situation to regain its glorious place in history.
The position of Oduduwa League of Professionals came just few days after a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC Consolidation Group (ACG), asked the president to do away with the service chiefs following the worsening insecurity in the country.
The Oduduwa League of Professionals, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Prof Wale Odunsi, advised Buhari to try different hands in the security architecture, saying that such action could not only bring back the high morale but also zeal and vigour in addition to career development in the military.
But the group said sending the service chiefs packing from their offices without an increment in the nation’s defence budget could also not get the country out of the woods, as according to it, robust budget funding, which would lead to the military having necessary tools to stand taller than their adversaries, was imminent.
Odunsi, in the statement, urged the president not to look at the service chiefs as indispensable, saying that there were more efficient and tactically trained officers in the military with valour to confront the adversaries headlong and end the nation’s over a decade-long insecurity, especially the insurgency and terrorism in the North.
“We, the people of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) wish to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgent national importance, sack the current crop of service chiefs over the state of insecurity in our country. Their sack will no doubt be in our national interest, given that they seem to be now bereft of ideas on how to contend the security problems bedevilling our dear country,” it said in the statement.
The group reminded the president that: “We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the service chiefs.
“This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that has claimed more than 102 of our members across the country besides the carrier stagnation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria” which it noted, “is not healthy anywhere in the world.
“Mr President, we know you as a good and listening man, but we really don’t know why you have continued to keep these service chiefs who are obviously bereft of new ideas on how to contend the worsening insecurity in the country,” it lamented.
According to OLOP, “The position of majority of Nigerians was reflected in the recent resolution of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that you relieve the security chiefs of their positions to pave ways for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies.
