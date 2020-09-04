News
Colleges Of Education Lecturers Declare Nationwide Strike
The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union has directed its members nationwide to “immediately” withdraw their services.
The lecturers accused the Federal Government of failing to provide outstanding N441 billion resulting from the recieved NEEDS Assessment of the Federal Colleges of Education.
The President of COEASU, NuhuOgirima, made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.
He said, “We have directed our members nationwide to withdraw their services with effect from today (Thursday).
“It is quite evident that the union’s agitation is an existential struggle geared towards revitalisation of the COE system. As the main entity for the training of the teachers and managers of the foundation level of the nation’s education system, the sustained neglect of COEs portends a grave implication for the development of the entire educational system.
“So, the union hereby formally declares that all options are open for an industrial action against the Federal Government and some notorious state governments. The public should take notice that the NEC shall reconvene shortly to unveil the series of measures that the union shall take towards bailing the COE system from the doldrums and further decadence inherent in the wanton neglect by the government.”
According to him, several efforts through correspondences to get the Federal Government to attend to the demands of the FCsoE in Nigeria failed to yield results.
The COEASU President also alleged that Federal Government had been manipulating academic staff salary with the imposition of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System; unilateral stoppage of payment of academic staff on sabbatical leave; imposition of non-negotiated Personal Income Tax and over deduction of payable amount of Contributory Pension Scheme.
PH DisCo Hikes Electricity Tariff In Four States
Customers in four states will now pay more for electricity as the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), yesterday, announced a new electricity tariff for customers.
The PHED’s Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr John Onyi, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states were affected by the new price regime.
The new tariff is coming three months after the tariff hike implementation slated for July 1 was halted by the National Assembly.
The lawmakers had prevailed on the distribution companies to shelve the date to the first quarter of 2021 due to the current economic challenges in the country.
Under the present regime, customers are categorised into maximum demand and non-maximum demand customers, and they would be charged based on the hours of electricity supply available to them.
Onyi insisted that users would pay the new tariff, in spite of calls by Nigerians and some industry stakeholders to delay implementation of the new price regime.
He said: “PHED started the implementation of the new electricity tariff in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) Extraordinary Tariff Review.
“The implementation is based on the issuance of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 for PHED, which took effect from September 1.
Onyi said under the new tariff regime, customers have been categorised into five groups, adding that they would be charged based on hours of availability of electricity to their homes and offices.
“Each of these bands (groups) has three classes of customers, namely, Non-Maximum Demand (Non-MD), as well as Maximum Demand (MD) 1 and 2.
“Non-MD, MD 1 and MD 2 represent customers previously known as residential (single and three phases); schools/churches and industrial customers, respectively,” he said.
The PHED spokesman further explained that residential customers on Band A category, who presently receive a minimum of 20 hours electricity daily, would pay N55. 20.
He said that customers on MD bands such as schools, churches, supermarkets and those using street lights would pay N54.80, while industrial customers like manufacturing companies would pay N52.20.
“Also, customers on Band B and Band C categories, who presently get a minimum of 16 hours and 12 hours of power supply per day, respectively, are expected to pay an increased tariff.
“Customers on Band D and E categories, who receive eight and four hours power supply daily, will remain on the old tariff structure pending further directive from NERC,” he said.
Onyi said that MYTO was introduced in 2008 to review electricity tariff annually based on inflation rate, currency exchange rates, gas price and electricity generation capacity.
He appealed to customers in the four states to cooperate and support the company by paying their electricity bills regularly.
States’ Tax Reliefs To Remain Till 2021 -NGF
The governors of the 36 states have resolved to retain till next year the tax relief measures put in place in states for individual tax payers and businesses to lessen the burden of the Coronavirus on the economy.
The resolution formed part of the outcome of the 16th teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held late last Wednesday.
According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, signed by the NGF’s Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, “all state governments through their Internal Revenue Services (IRSs) will ensure the seamless implementation of tax relief programmes for businesses and taxpayers.
“These programmes which were released in some states since March, 2020, are designed to reduce the financial burden of taxpayers in the country up till 2021 in some cases.”
The forum also resolved to work, through its sub-committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, to address concerns raised by states on the reception of new inmates amidst measures taken to curtail the spread of Covid-19 across correctional facilities in the country.
“The forum resolved to provide leadership to the Covid-19 response in their respective states by ramping up risk communication activities and community testing for Covid-19.”
The forum called on state governments to nominate focal persons that will interface with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on the actualization of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had addressed the Forum in July, 2020 on the NGEP which is designed as a catalyst for Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves.
The plan is intended to spur revitalisation across gas-based industries in fertiliser, methanol, textiles and feedstock for industries among others.
The forum urged governors to maintain vigilance to ensure that the structures put in place for routine polio immunization are not jeopardized by the Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Rotary International’s recognition of the forum’s role in ending the polio pandemic in the country.
It commended the World Bank for the new initiative to support states in updating their property records.
The forum noted that some states are already in advanced stages of developing a geographic information system (GIS) that will help them gather, manage and analyse geospatial data both for the purpose of spatial planning and property taxation.
The NGF Legal Committee led by the Vice Chairman of the NGF, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, updated members on consultations with the Attorney General of the Federation to resolve concerns on the implementation of the Executive Order Number 10.
The committee assured that a technical committee, comprising members from all parties has been working to finalize an acceptable framework for the implementation of the Order.
Also, the Chairman of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, updated the forum on the importance for continued and increased testing in all states as the economy opens.
FG, ASUU Face-Off: ASUU Insists On UTAS To End Salary Irregularities
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri zone, has urged the Federal Government to expedite action to deploy the University Transparency, Accountability Solution (UTAS), over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), to resolve the issue of irregularity of salary payments among university staff.
Speaking at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Owerri Zone, Comrade Uzo Onyebinama, explained that ASUU was unveiling the UTAS as a credible alternative to IPPIS, since IPPIS has failed to address major issues that border around personnel information and payroll system.
In his words; “IPPIS does not respect the nature, structure and character of the Nigerian University System. The IPPIS does not recognize agreements entered into between the government and university-based trade unions as well as does not ensure simultaneous payment of employees’ salaries and third party deductions such as tax, pension, union dues, cooperative, bank loans, among others.
“The development of UTAS was a concrete attestation to the capacity of Nigerian scholars and researchers to respond to our developmental challenges when tasked to provide solutions. We express optimism that government would not renege on its promise because the benefits of UTAS to the university system both public and private cannot be found in any other software today.”
Onyebinama stated that about four to seven months salaries of his members are being withheld because they rejected the IPPIS.
He said when the Federal Government first introduced the IPPIS in 2013-2014, it was rejected because of its pitfalls.
Onyebinama decried the government’s sudden imposition of the system on universities, such that if you do not deploy the IPPIS, your emoluments would be withheld.
The zonal coordinator, however, disclosed that the UTAS, software built by ASUU and its researchers for the financial administration of the university’s FG’s staff monthly payroll and accounting processes, is now ready for the “integrity tests” required of it by the government.
He also stated that apart from the prompt and accurate payment of salaries, the UTAS allows tracking of staff career progression, guarantees automation of staff and salary administration, permits data mining for intelligent analysis and guarantees national security and sovereignty.
On the outstanding issues of the February, 2019 FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), which was yet to be addressed after the expiration of the agreed timelines, Onyebinama urged well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to address all outstanding issues in the February, 2019 MoA, live up to its promise to adopt UTAS and provide the needed revitalization fund for improved infrastructure for teaching, research and welfare of students.
Meanwhile, the Benin Zone Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, called on the federal and state governments to establish Visitation Panels for federal universities to avoid clashes and conflicts among management and staffs.
The zone made up of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City; Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Akungba Akoko, Ondo State; Olusegu Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTEC), Okitikpukpa, Ondo State; Delta State University, Abraka; and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Efurun, Delta State; also lamented the proliferation of state universities and called for checks.
A statement jointly signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Prof Fred Esumeh; Chairman ASUU, UNIBEN, Prof Monday Omoregie; Chairman, ASUU, AAU, Dr Monday Igbafen; Chairman, ASUU, AAUA, Dr Simon Ehiahbi; Chairman, ASUU, OAUSTEC, Dr Dapo Akomolafe; and Chairman, ASUU, FUPRE, De Ezekiel Agbalagba; said the crisis rocking University of Lagos would have been avoided if there was a Visitation Panel.
The statement also said that ASUU has opted for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it said, would help curb corruption in the academic system as against the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).
It said the union rejected the IPPIS as a payment platform because they discovered that it was not suitable for the university system and was not designed to accommodate the peculiarities of academic institutions.
“UTAS is a robust software that is in many ways superior to the IPPIS because it accommodates the nature, character and structure of the Nigerian University System and is guaranteed to operate above the dismal distortions, disruptions and gross inconsistency in the payment of the universities’ staff salaries that have come to be the norm with IPPIS”.
On visitation panels, the statement said “The failure to institute visitation to universities is denying the system the benefit of the time-tested, self-regulatory mechanism. The union wishes to state that it will closely monitor the activities of the Special Visitation to the university (Lagos) to ensure justice is done. The union also wishes to remind the government of the need to constitute Visitation Panels to the other federal universities”
