Actress Niecy Nash Marries Female Friend After Divorcing Husband

Members of Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry were last Sunday treated to a series of activities by the founder of the ministry, Prophetess Mercy Lawrence Bekwelle.

The occasion was the birthday celebration of Prophetess Mercy which held at the ministry’s premises, Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.

The celebration which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life featured special presentations from children, women group, football competition, cutting of birth day cake and dancing.

Speaking with newsmen, Prophetess Mercy said celebration and thanksgiving are the cornerstone of Christianity.

She said Christianity as a religion is filled with thanksgiving, adding that the birthday celebration was to give thanks to God for His marvellous works in her life.

The woman also said Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry was founded since 2015 to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ with a view to bringing more people to the Kingdom of God.

According to her, since 2015, a lot of healings and miracles had taken place in the church while more souls have been won for Christ.

On the level of insecurity in the society, Prophetess Mercy is blamed it on lack of fear of God, adding that time has come for Nigerian leaders at all levels to cultivate the fear of God.

She also advised the youths to desist from involvement in anti-social behaviour by drawing closer to God.