The Coup In Mali
On August 18, a military junta led by 37-year-old new strongman, Colonel Assimi Goita, under the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP), toppled the democratically elected civilian government in Mali. While executing the coup, the Kati-based rebel commanders swooped on the nation’s capital, Bamako, and arrested its 75-year-old President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita; his Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse; Army and Air Force chiefs; top ministers and a number of other government officials, after the president had failed to comply with their ultimatum to resign following weeks and months of protests over poor governance and lack of political will to crush belligerent Islamic insurgents.
About 24 hours after the mutiny, the president appeared on live national television to announce his resignation, saying he had no other choice, but to avoid “bloodshed”. But following pressure, the junta, last Thursday, released the president to return to his home with the security appropriate to his rank as a former head of state, as well as the possibility of having the doctor of his choice and of travelling abroad for medical checkups.
Spokesman for the junta, Ismael Wague, said, “We understand that heads of state, like Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara, are working for an easing of tensions, for a peaceful solution, even if they have firmly condemned our seizing power. We are open to discussion (negotiations). A transitional council, with a transitional president who is going to be either military or civilian would be appointed. The transition will be the shortest possible.” The junta also promised that they would enact a political transition and stage elections within a “reasonable time” but has failed to spell out any details.
Speaking after Keita’s release, President Mahamadou Issoufou Keita of Niger, who currently chairs the ECOWAS, said, “If we consider that the question of (Keita’s) release is resolved, it is not the same concerning the return to constitutional order, which pre-supposes that all troops return to their barracks”. We agree with the Nigerien president completely. This is why we join the African Union, European Union, the United States and UN Security Council to condemn the coup and demand a “speedy, peaceful and democratic” resolution of the crisis, which we see as “dangerous for democracy in Africa.”
No doubt, the August 18 coup — the second in eight years — deals a deadly blow to Mali still struggling with a jihadist insurgency, moribund economy and deep public resentment over its government. We recall that the first putsch in 2012 was followed by an insurrection in the north which developed into a terrorists’ insurgency that now threatens neighbouring Niger, Burkina Faso, and extending to Nigeria, Chad and Cameroun. Thousands of UN and French troops, along with soldiers from five Sahel countries, have since been deployed to try to stem the bloodshed while a multinational military task force is also waging war against the Islamic State in West Africa Province and Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East and elsewhere.
We further reckon that Keita had won election in a landslide in 2013, by putting himself forward as a unifying figure in a fractured country; and was re-elected in 2018 for another five-year term with a pledge to pursue economic recovery and prosperity, and annihilate Islamic jihadists. But he failed to show commitment to fight against the jihadist revolt that has left swathes of the country in the hands of armed bandits, which had ignited ethnic violence in most parts of the country. Consequently, thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, creating a horde of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and a humanitarian crisis. That devastation has also compounded the damage to an already fragile economy in a nation with large number of unemployed young people.
Obviously, the pent-up discontent dragged on till this year, and was exacerbated following the disputed outcome of last April’s legislative elections, which had created an anti-Keita protest coalition: “the June 5 Movement”, which had organised most of the anti-government protests, including August 28 rallies to “celebrate the victory of the Malian people.”
Addressing thousands of supporters, last Friday, a key player in the mass opposition protests and influential opposition figure in Mali, Mahmoud Dicko, told the new military rulers to ensure they kept to their words because they do not have “carte blanche” to govern the country.
“I have asked everyone to come together for Mali. I am still asking this, but that does not mean the military has a carte blanche. We will not give a blank cheque to anyone to run this country, that’s over… a radical change of governance is needed. We led the fight. People have died and the soldiers who have completed (this fight) must keep their word”, to return Mali to civil rule as soon as possible, he said.
While we agree with the majority views of Malians that change in government is needed to restore the dignity and prosperity of the country, we, however, believe that this sordid development is disturbing and creates an unnecessary distraction for leaders in Africa and around the world.
We support ECOWAS call for an interim government, “headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months, and maximum of 12 calendar months”. We also agree with the 15-nation ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, including the closure of borders and ban on trade and financial flows. We support the sustenance of international pressure to restore order, and the United States Government’s suspension of military aid to Mali, with no further training or support of the country’s armed forces. We insist that the diplomatic and economic pressure be maintained to compel the junta to retrace their steps, and expedite action to return the beleaguered nation to democratic governance.
We, therefore, urge ECOWAS chief envoy and former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and his team, to accept the military junta’s commitment, last Monday, to a 12-month transitional government to be run by a civilian team. ECOWAS negotiators must ensure that the military leaders work with their civilian counterparts, including the Constitutional Court “to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order” and acceptable timetable for fresh elections. We agree with Jonathan, Dicko and other stakeholders that the only plausible option going forward is the return to civilian rule. This is why we urge the military leaders to respect their calling and return to the barracks, while allowing civilians, dedicated to democratic ethos, run the government and bring the dividends of democracy to Malians. They should not be tempted to interfere in democratic governance in future, but allow politicians disagree to agree, because it is the nature of man.
Service Chiefs, Time To Go
Clamour for the rejigging of the nation’s security architecture managed by the service chiefs should no longer be ignored by the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, if desired results are to be achieved in the country’s quest for peace and socio-economic stability.
The ranks of those who have found the courage to add their patriotic voices to the conscientious call for the service chiefs to be relieved of their appointments keep swelling by the day as the state of insecurity in the country remains a top most challenge for the government and Nigeria’s biggest immediate nightmarish reality.
Among the most recent additions to the Military Chiefs’ change canvassers is a group of Yoruba professionals, the Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP). In a statement released last Thursday by its National Coordinator, Prof. Wale Odunsi, the group expressed the view that the continued stay of the service chiefs at their duty posts was no longer adding value to the nation’s security management and therefore urged the President to remove them and make way for resurgent morale, zeal, vigour and career development in the military.
“We, the people of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) wish to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgent national importance, sack the current crop of service chiefs over the state of insecurity in our country”, the statement said, adding that “the position of majority of Nigerians was reflected in the recent resolution of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that you relieve the security chiefs of the positions to pave ways for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies”.
Before the statement by the Yoruba professionals, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, issued a statement signed by its President, Ayuba Waba, condemning the military hierarchy for allegedly responding on the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the North-East and the generally declining state of security in the country.
The NLC, in the statement, noted that “Even the blind knows that the resurgence of insecurity in the country has taken very extreme dimensions… The lives of our fellow compatriots, many of whom are workers, have been turned into a living hell due to the protracted security challenge in the country. So many lives, families, dreams and prospects have been torn apart and many citizens have been inflicted with scars that may never heal throughout their lifetime. And some people want Nigerians to keep quite? No way!”
While the umbrella labour union acknowledged the gallantry and sacrifices of the members of the armed forces in their combat operations against the insurgents and other criminal elements, it urged the military hierarchy to accommodate constructive criticisms, even as it reminded the president “to try new tactics and new capable hands” at the helm of affairs of the country’s security apparatus.
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Senate, by a resolution of the chamber, called on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked following a four-hour deliberation on a motion on national security challenges and the need to restructure the nation’s security architecture.
That motion, moved by Senator Ali Ndume, was not the first by the nineth National Assembly urging the president to relieve the top security chiefs of their jobs as a similar pronouncement had been issued by the federal legislature in January this year.
Even though it is incontestable that the sacking of the Service Chiefs is the exclusive prerogative of the President, and a few Nigerians agree with the chief executive of the country that letting go of the top most military commanders may not be the solution to multi-faceted security challenges in the country, The Tide believes that the country stands to benefit nothing anymore from holding on to the Service Chiefs.
It is our considered opinion that what the country needs to find her way of out the present security challenges is a united and fully mobilised nation and clearly the prolonged and growing clamour for a change of guards at the level of the Service Chiefs has become a huge distraction and, therefore, constituting a problem of its own.
We insist that the president’s refusal to be swayed by Nigerians on the issue will not only affect their confidence and support to the Armed Forces but it will also be difficult to achieve the highest level of loyalty and commitment necessary within the rank and file of the military to obtain desired results.
To overcome the current challenges, there is need for increased investment in the building of state-of-the-art security infrastructure. We must equip our men with the right tools for the job and raise their morale with adequate incentives and training. And in order not to unnecessarily waste our human resources, it is imperative that modern and appropriate technology needs to be deployed for effective, efficient and quick resolution of conflicts.
It is an inconvertible fact that Nigeria’s present security challenge cannot be addressed adequately as long as the nation’s borders remain in their present state. Attention must, therefore, be given to effective border security in order to ward off illegal movement of men and prohibited items into the country.
To achieve this, better and more workable international cooperations and partnerships should be explored to keep disruptive elements far from our borders. The multi-national military joint task force operations need to be revived, restrengthened, and given fresh impetus to achieve set objectives.
The point cannot be overstressed that the present situation in our country is not sending the right signals to the international community and investors in particular. To take full control of our security challenges is therefore to ensure the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens. Nothing is too much to give to achieve this, not least of all, the service chiefs’ position should be allowed to stand in the way.
Combating Rising Suicide Rate
Recently, a 45-year-old father of three, Emmanuel Eze, was reported to have committed suicide at his Umudiaka home in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Eze, a revenue collector at the Local Government-owned livestock farm at Ikpa Market was said to have hanged himself inside an uncompleted building without leaving a suicide note.
The case of Eze is just one of several cases of people taking their own lives for diverse reasons, as revealed recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that one person commits suicide globally every 40 seconds is not just alarming and frightening but a curious shock to mankind.
Perhaps that informed the reason why the United Nations (UN) declared September 10 every year as World Suicide Preventive Day to sensitise the global community on what is clearly considered in certain quarters as a clear and present danger to humanity.
Statistics from WHO indicated that about 800,000 people die yearly to suicide globally, the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road mishaps and accidents.
The global suicide watchdog, the International Association for Suicide Prevention while commemorating the event explained that the main aim and focus of epoch is to highlight the most essential ingredients for effective global suicide prevention and to encourage people to spread awareness about suicide prevention.
WHO’s Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gbebreyesus, reportedly enthused while celebrating the day that “every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues” but suicide appears to be more tragic than other deaths, yet suicides are preventable.
Gbebreyesus noted that the right path to follow would be for all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into their national health and education programmes in a sustainable manner and process.
The Tide notes that suicide cases involve the youths mainly while 79 percent of world’s suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries. Suffice it to say that high-income nations had the highest rate at 11.5 per 100,000 persons.
Gladly, despite efforts at national, regional and global levels to curb the menacing trend in suicide rate, Facebook had joined the advocacy in reducing the anomaly. The social media platform announced changes to its policies that are geared towards improving how it handles suicide and self-injury content, which includes a new suicide prevention page that features resources for those going through difficult times.
Besides sectoral efforts to address the global challenge, we think that a more holistic approach is required to stem the trend. Government at various tiers must do the needful by striving to provide the basic necessities of life for the populace, especially the youths who tend to take their lives due mainly to frustration.
Moreso, the family system and pattern need services overhaul. A situation where parents abandon the home, the nucleus of the society, is indeed impacting negatively on the children who are left alone without parental guidance, supervision and direction.
It is our candid opinion that religious bodies and other stakeholders should play critical roles in inculcating the right values and norms in children. The present young generation should not be subjected to excruciating experiences in which they are left with no other option than to contemplate suicide or self-inflicted injury.
Suicide is preventable and could be curbed, if not completely stopped, if only all stakeholders – parents, schools, churches, government, non-governmental organisations, the media, counsellors, among others do the needful by showing love, care and compassion to the youths, particularly the needy or those in very dire situations.
Any society that does not empathise and care for the less privileged ones is not worth its onions and except and until people begin to look out for one another, society may continue to record more suicide cases in future.
The Tide implores those contemplating suicide to have a re-think because, perhaps, except death, all other human challenges have solutions, one way or the other. It is, indeed, only death that has no option and, therefore, cannot be the path to follow. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Society should muster sufficient will power to deal with life stresses emanating from financial crisis, relationship break-up or chronic pains and illnesses most of which originate from disaster, conflict, abuse, loss, sense of isolation or discrimination which are associated with suicide behaviour.
Self-poisoning with pesticides, firearms, hanging and consumption of chemical substances and self medication are among the commonly used suicide methods and the media must join in the advocacy to report responsibly the implications of such self-inflicting tragedies.
It is our view that surveillance and monitoring of suicide behaviours will go a long way in meeting the global target of reducing the suicide rate.
Task Force On Illegal Markets
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Rivers State Government, with immediate effect,
dissolved the State Task Force on Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, and the Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, was relieved of his appointment.
The State government did not give reasons for the action, but through the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, directed members of the task force to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The government also promised to reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training must have been given to the would-be members.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, had less than a year ago, constituted the taskforce as a way of ridding the streets and roads of Port Harcourt and its environs of illegal markets and motor parks.
It is quite on record that the task force, in the course of its operations, went beyond its mandate and recommended modus operandi, as there were several negative reports and complaints trailing its activities.
There were allegations of extortion; high handedness; and other sundry atrocities levelled against the task force men. Innocent citizens were also alleged to have fallen victim to the brutal assault of members of the task force. Some persons were alleged to have been rough handled with reckless abandon; brutalised and even maimed by members of the task force.
There were equally instances where they were accused of confiscating the goods of traders without any just cause.
The truth of the matter is that, at some point, the task force men became lords unto themselves, as they became uncontrollable, and with impunity, took laws into their hands.
Apparently fed up with the monstrous activities of the task force, the government had no choice than to wield the big stick, and this it did after Governor Wike had, on several occasions, personally intervened and advised the members to tread with caution, turn over a new leaf or face dissolution. Unfortunately, they did not heed the Governor’s good counsel.
Against this backdrop, therefore, The Tide is totally in support of the disbandment of the task force, and also aligns itself with government’s plan to reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training must have been given to the members.
Indeed, it is a welcome development for government to moot the idea of reconstituting the task force. We say so because the chaos often seen on Port Harcourt roads and streets in particular on a daily basis as a result of illegal markets and motor parks, is better experienced than imagined. This has become so disturbing and alarming that every available space within the Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs has either become a market place or a motor park.
More worrisome is the fact that street trading and hawking along major roads have again become a common phenomenon. There is no gainsaying the fact that this state of affairs has seriously defaced the State capital and cast a slur on the urban renewal programme of the present administration.
Infact, the continued defacement of Port Harcourt by the activities of some unscrupulous elements is unacceptable, and no responsible government can afford to turn a blind eye to this nauseating reality without taking pragmatic steps to curb the menace.
However, before the new task force comes on stream, the State government should ensure that such a body is given a legal teeth. We say so because a legislation to provide a cushion and succour to citizens who may feel aggrieved by the activities of the task force is very imperative.
Indeed, such a legislation would go a long way to insulate both the members of the task force and the citizens from every manner of abuse and arbitrariness. And the bottom line is that there must be decency on our streets and roads at the end of the day. This explains why a new task force is sine qua non.
Most importantly, if the task force is not made a full-fledged agency, then, there is the need to integrate it into the State Ministry of Transport so that the members can become part of the mainstream civil service, wherein they can be guided by the extant laws and rules governing the civil service.
Again, the various public sector unions both in the markets and motor parks must be made to see the task force as a necessary evil saddled with the responsibility of bringing sanity on our streets and roads. Members of the unions must see the task force members as partners in progress rather than as enemies who are unleashed on the roads to torment, victimise and intimidate them or, better still, to foist a reign of terror on the populace.
Infact, the unions have a responsibility to ensure that their members obey the laws and orders that the government has put in place for the overall wellbeing of the society. The onus is on them to ensure that their members are not only law-abiding but also disciplined.
In all, sanitising the streets and roads in Port Harcourt and its environs is a task that requires all hands to be on deck.
