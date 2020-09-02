Niger Delta
Oil Exploration: Bayelsa Restates Commitment To Peace, Harmony
The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its commitment to a peaceful atmosphere for oil and gas exploration and urged community leaders to foster peace and harmony.
Commisioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ebiene Jones made the call at the inauguration of the 25 member Dodo River Community Rural Development Association in Yenagoa,the state capital.
The Dodo River Communities Rural Development Association in Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State are host communities of Chevron Nigeria Limited which funds development projects in the area under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).
The communities includes Amatu 1, Amatu 2, Bilabiri 1, Bilabiri 2, and Bisangbene.
Jones noted that the Governor Douye Diri-led administration placed premium on peace as a precondition for fulfilling its prosperity agenda for the people of the oil-rich state.
“The administration of Governor Douye Diri is very keen on maintaining peace for economic activities to thrive and it is a prerequisite for the realisation of its prosperity agenda and without peace there cannot be progress and prosperity.
“So the government sees peace as a fundamental basis for everything we do and the governor is very careful and passionate in providing a peaceful environment for businesses to thrive and attract more investment to the state,” he said.
He advised the new leadership to justify the confidence reposed on them by their communities by running a transparent and accountable administration and ensure judicious application of development funds at its disposal.
In his speech shortly after inauguration, Chairman of Dodo River Communities Rural Development Association , Mr Francis Amamogiran noted that the GMoU model adopted by Chevron placed the communities at the driver’s seat in the development process.
“So far the GMoU is the only process that has provided answer to development, transparency, accountability and lasting peace in the Niger Delta. I commend Chevron for the landmark history it has made in the Niger Delta with the introduction of the noble idea of the GMoU.
“What is more remarkable is the commitment of officials of Chevron to the implementation of the terms of the GMoU to the letter.
We applaud the leadership provided by the Public Government and Public Affairs team at Chevron in fostering the development of our area”, Francis said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Banigo Tasks Women On Youth Upbringing
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged women in the State not to shirk their responsibility of bringing up our youths in the fear of God.
Banigo stated this while playing host to the Women in Business Global Resources at the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
According to Banigo, women have a lot of responsibilities which includes the mentoring of our youths, because whatever affects women affects the youths.
She, however, regretted that women were so busy that they do not have time to nurture and grow the youths in the word of God, stressing that there is a possibility of losing a whole generation with nobody to hand over to if the youths are not carried along because when a legacy is not preserved and carried on, it dies.
The deputy governor who said the key of multiplication is very important, disclosed that women must exhibit hard work, diligence, the fear of God, integrity, enterprise, faithfulness, and must ensure that they do not despise the days of small beginnings, and urged them to do whatever their hands find to do very well as unto the Lord.
Dr. Banigo who emphasised the importance of the Girl Child Education said “they should not get pregnant, they must stay in school to finish their education, they must fulfil their destinies and when they come out they must find what to do no matter how small it is the woman is created to do multiple tasks”
In her remarks, the founder of Women in Business Global Resources, Dr. Uche Juliet Ajirison informed the deputy governor that her organization’s vision was to raise women of integrity and standard who are passionately committed to championing national development from the business platform.
According to her, the deputy governor who has an innate passion for helping people, has been nominated to be the matron of the group and expressed the hope that her wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership style would be brought to bear in the vision to help raise business awareness amongst women.
Niger Delta
Edo Poll: S’South, PDP Stronghold, Peter Obi Insists, Endorses Obaseki
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that Edo State and South-South region are strongholds of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
He spoke in Oza, Orhionmwon Local Government Area while campaigning for Governor Godwin Obaseki, yesterday.
Obi and PDP leaders addressed supporters during his ward-to-ward campaign in Oza Ward 2.
The former vice presidential candidate urged indigenes of the area to vote massively for the party.
“Your governor is working, the whole of South-South is PDP, Edo cannot be different. You have a working governor, go anywhere outside Edo, people are proud of him.
“He is doing the right thing, he is doing well in education, he is doing well in health, he is doing well in poverty alleviation, he is the man we want,” Obi said.
The Edo governorship election will be held on September 19, and the major political parties in the state are putting finishing touches to their electioneering campaigns as the election draws closer by the day.
Niger Delta
Group Launches Campaign Against Cultism, Others In C’River
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Cross River State, Clans Club International, has launched a statewide campaign to eradicate cultism and other social vices in the state.
The Secretary of the club, Mr Akanimo Ekpenyong, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Calabar, said they were miffed with unnecessary killings in the state through cultism hence, “we have sat down to establish co-ordinators across the 18 local councils to check cultism.
“Secondly, in our previous interactions with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, we have also drawn his attention to the point that through his office, he should issue a letter to the club on how the 18 local council chairmen can partner with our co-ordinators to eradicate crime and all manner of crises within their domain.
“So, this club has taken the bull by the horn by engaging in real orientation of the youths and the project kick-started in the month of August when the club took it upon itself to visit Yakurr Local Council. We also visited Obubra and Abi local councils where we interfaced with the chairmen. We also interfaced with the Special Adviser for Community Development in the state and they all embraced the project of the club.”
Ekpenyong, who was flanked by his Chairman, Apostle Loius Inyang, said: “We will try our best to eradicate completely cultism and other social vices within the state. We are not affiliated to any of the cult groups on campuses; we are a non-profit organisation and our membership is drawn from men of high calibre in the society. Based on our backgrounds, we are not interested in hiding the ills of the society and that is why we go out campaigning and also aid security agencies to effect arrest where necessary.
“Like the one at Ogoja last week, we aided the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) to arrest some suspected cult members.
“Also last week, we partnered with the police and arrests were made at Anantigha, Calabar South. Looking at our relationship with the anti-cultism squad and other security bodies, we want to take this campaign across the state to sensitise the youths,” he said.
According to him “the situation was so bad that even secondary school students were being lured into cultism.”
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
