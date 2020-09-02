News
Monarch Inaugurates Palace Aides
News
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
News
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
Front Pix
Thousands Dump APC For PDP In Rivers …As Etche APC Chieftain, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi Returns …Wike Urges Unity Amongst PDP Leaders For Party’s Overall Interest
Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche, yesterday, dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Addressing the decampees, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, urged political leaders of the PDP in the area to work together for the overall interest of their people.
The Ogbugaa1 of Etche, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi, led thousands of former APC members to the PDP at a ceremony held at State School, Afara in Etche Local Government.
Wike said he made a promise to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration, and would not allow further divisions in the party.
He called on the leader of the party in Etche Local Government Area, Prince Emma Anyanwu, to carry all members of the party along in the scheme of things.
“The leadership of Etche PDP should stop further disagreements and work together in unity. I do not want to hear anything like returnees.
“The people of Etche Ethnic Nationality have lost a lot of things because of division. You should see the overall interest of Etche far above personal interests.
“I have embarked on development projects in Etche, including the Olakwo-Afara-Nihi Road even when Chief Ambrose Nwuzi was in APC.
“We shall provide more people oriented projects in your area during the lifespan of this administration.
“Let me commend Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi for taking the bold step to return to the PDP.
“As a people you must put yourself together and understand that the development of Etche is more paramount.
“You have lost a lot because you have not been able to put yourself together. You can only benefit from government if you are united,” he stated.
Wike apologised to Etche people for supporting their son in the National Assembly who was unable to represent them well and promised to correct the mistake.
Receiving the decampees to the party, the state Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, said the return of Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi to the party was prompted by the development strides of the governor across the state devoid of ethnic and political sentiments.
Akawor stated that with the defection of Nwuzi to the PDP, there was no more APC in Etche Local Government Area.
Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in Etche Local Government Area, Mr. John Otamiri, promised to ensure the APC would never exist in the area.
In his speech, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi apologised to the people of Etche for what he described as his sabbatical journey to the APC.
Nwuzi described APC as a party of unfulfilled promises, noting that with his return to the PDP, there would be massive defection to the party in the coming days.
He emphasised that his return to the party was not for political gains, but to join hands with other party leaders in the local government area to build the party.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, described the governor as a man of love and peace, and lauded him for his numerous development projects in the area.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Welcomes More PDP Returnees
-
Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Jegede, APC Trade Words Over Akeredolu’s Achievements
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC, REC Bicker Over Alleged Rigging Plan
-
Politics4 days ago
Jigawa Assembly To Probe LGAs’ Spending, Contracts
-
Politics4 days ago
Stop Threatening Council Chairmen With Impeachment, PDP Warns Rivers Councillors
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo, Ondo Polls: IGP Warns Politicians Against Disruptive Tendencies
-
Politics4 days ago
Don’t Use Federal Power For Akeredolu, Unemployed Youths Beg Buhari
-
Politics4 days ago
Group Mobilises Support For PDP In Rivers