Law/Judiciary
LG Boss Wants SPDC To Dismantle Ilegal Oil Bunkering Lines
The Executive Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, has called on the management of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to seek modalities and cut off all illegal lines constructed by illegal oil bunkerers at Ogbodo Community of Isiokpo in the loca government area.
Nwanosike made the call while inspecting some illegal oil bunkering sites in the area, last week.
He also sought for the creation of military checkpoints at the spots so as to put to an end to the on going bunkering activities in the area.
The council boss, who hosted the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), along side the SPDC team, said that the narratives must change, thus the need for on-the-spot assessment of the illegal oil activity allegedly going on at Ogbodo, Isiopko.
“As far as we are concerned, this visit will mean well for us as a people if after your visit you shut down your main line and cut off all those illegal lines attached to your main line and create military checkpoint in that spot”, he said.
According to him, such moves, would usher in what he described as a win-win situation for both the community and the company.
Another argument he advanced for the deal, was to curb unwarranted revenue loss caused by the activities of the alleged illegal oil bunkerers
”You are loosing revenue from the crude they are stealing, and the inconvenience of the community being on your neck over the devastation of their environment based on the activity will reduce”, he said.
Nwanosike who sternly warned against illegal oil operation in the area, hinted that his administration, had taken necessary steps in line with the requisite laws in collaboration with Slumberger and crushed the already existing locally built refinery in the area.
He further hinted that the feat was achieved by the effort of the Military, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The engineer-turned politician also revealed how the illegal oil operators, in an attempt to frustrate the effort of his government, smartly employed the services of some experts who aided them and laid pipes through valves to the seaside where they loaded the illegally obtained crude oil to unknown destinations.
It was gathered that one of their nocturnal activities resulted to an inferno, suspected oil thieves, were said to have abandoned on sensing that the Council and his team were about rounding them up.
“Luck ran out of them when we heard information that they were on the spot and we try to visit them at the point in that site. So, they quickly abandoned the site and took to their heels”, he added.
Wobutam Chimezie, A representative of SPDC, Enger Wobutam Chimezie and his counterpart from NOSDRA, Mr Alexander Igwebu, lauded the council boss for his efforts and assured them that he would take the reports of their findings to the appropriate quarters, for necessary action.
Law/Judiciary
OBALGA Security C’ttee Urges Criminals To Surrender
The Obio/Akpor Security Planning and Advisory Committee, Rumuodomaya command, has warned criminal elements in the area to surrender or face dire consequences of their action.
The Command issued the warning on arrival from training aimed at assisting the conventional security operatives to fish out criminal elements who have made lives unbearable for the residents of Rumuodomaya.
Speaking to journalists in his office at Rumuodomaya yesterday, the OSPAC Commander, Mr Igwe Henry said criminals operating in Rumuodomaya and its environs should know their time is up.
Henry said, however that he expected the criminal elements to surrender now or face dire consequences of their action which the vigilante group had come to assist the police achieve.
The Rumuodomaya OSPAC commander said it would never be business as usual as the group had been trained and equipped to sanitise and restore peace in the area and noted that few days after their arrival the public could attest that normalcy had gradually returned to Rumuodomaya.
“On our arrival, the residents can attest that the issues of armed robbery, cultism, snatching of valuables, rape and other forms of criminal acts perpetrated by the faceless elements have disappeared”.
Igwe said the motivating factors were peace and development of Rumuodomaya-cum Obio/Akpor.
“The task before us is never an easy one, but it is all for the interest of the community”, he said.
He assured that his men would collaborate with the police to comb all nooks and crannies of Rumuodomaya towards ensuring the residents “sleep with eyes closed” while pleading with the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor, Hon. Eke Solomon and well meaning individuals, corporate bodies to assist in the area of logistics to enable them carry out their job effectively.
“The provision of operational vehicles and other logistics would go a long way in assisting us. The support of the community has been encouraging but we expect more support from the council and well-meaning individuals,” he said.
Meanwhile, police officers identified as members of Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team have arrested three female traffic officers attached to Rumuodomaya Division over extortion.
The three female officers were caught in the act around 5:20 pm yesterday at the ever busy Rumuodomaya/Rumuokoro fly over leading to the council headquarters.
The affected female officers who were caught collecting money from motorists wept uncontrollably, pleading for forgiveness but were whisked away by IGP Monitoring team over extortion.
Passersby who witnessed the scene commended the effort of the police high command in trying to remove the criminal elements who hide under the force to tarnish the image of the police.
Attempt made to interview the leader of the team proved abortive as they sped off to unknown destination.
Law/Judiciary
New DPO Vows To Work With Stakeholders
Poised to flush out criminals from the area, the new Okporo Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abubakar Umar, has said that it is committed to working with all stakeholders.
Umar said this informed his decision to visit stakeholders on arrival to chart a definite and sustainable path towards uncompromising and consistent fight against crime.
He spoke on his preparedness as the new Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom Divisional Police Officer recently.
The Okporo Divisional Police Officer said the courtesy call on relevant stakeholders particularly the traditional rulers, Community Development Committees, youth bodies and women leaders was geared towards continuous improvement on security of lives and property.
He, however, said that the division had put in place machinery to ensure that residents had nothing to worry over security.
“Security is everyone’s business, hence, the need to familiarise myself with Okporo Okwurusi stakeholders so that we can partner to wipe away crime which is a mutual enemy. Their support is needed because they know the terrain better and will be willing to share vital information with us. I am comfortable with the position of stakeholders”.
He further warned criminal elements in the area to steer clear or get ready to face dire consequences for their unlawful actions.
Law/Judiciary
RIWAMA Nabs Fake Issuer Of Waste Evacuation Facility Usage Permit
After months of sustained tracking of a syndicate feigning and operating as staff of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), issuing fake licences to unsuspecting members of the public for construction of waste evacuation facility usage permit, the efforts have paid off.
Consequently, one Princewill Enwusoyele was yesterday apprehended at Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The culprit (Princewill Enwusoyele) was nabbed with a copy of fake evacuation facility usage permit being issued to one Mr. Indongest at the cost of three hundred thousand (N300, 000) naira.
He is presently undergoing further investigation at RIWAMA Police Station.
This has further exonerated the management of RIWAMA who has consistently notified the public to beware of fraudsters who do not only defraud them in the guise of RIWAMA officers but also seem to be on a mission to drag the name of the agency in the mud.
The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah has therefore reiterated his resolve to deal decisively with anyone caught or involved in this unholy mission of rubbishing the unequalled efforts of His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state are kept clean for the healthy living of the inhabitants and to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
