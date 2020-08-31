Surrender Illegal Firearms In Seven Days, Rivers Police Warn Groups

The Rivers State Police Command has given a seven-day ultimatum to all groups or individuals in possession of illegal firearms to return same to the appropriate police formations or face severe consequences.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, gave the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, stating that the mop up of arms was not targeted at any particular group in the state.

He said the directive to recover the illegal arms was from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to all state police commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He added that only one vigilante group had so far surrendered their arms to the police, stressing that the essence of the exercise was for all who bear or desire to bear firearms do so legally.

Omoni said: “Only the Choba OSPAC vigilance group has submitted their firearms, the window is still open for other groups to turn in their arms before we go after them.

“The idea is nobody should bear arms without the proper procedure. If you have arms with you without following the proper procedure, then, you have fallen foul of the law, and you will be dealt with accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police, in his magnanimity, has decided to give them one week within which to turn in these arms, otherwise the IGP’s directive is clear that the order be enforced with immediate effect”, Omoni emphasised.

He said that indiscriminate and unlawful bearing of arms portends grave danger to the society, adding that no one was above the law, irrespective of class; hence, none was exempted from the exercise.

“This turning in of prohibited arms to the police is not targeted at anybody, it is a directive of the Inspector General of Police across the country, including Abuja. Big men are not exempted, nobody is above the law, what we are doing is, if you must carry firearms, you must acquire them lawfully, if you are mentally incapacitated, you cannot bear firearms. When we see these arms indiscriminately in the hands of persons, it portends a lot of danger for the society”, he added.

Omoni warned that after the expiration of the deadline, the law would catch up with anyone found in possession of illegal firearms.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested the prime suspect and four others over the kidnap of a 65-year-old man, Mr Sokari Braide.

Braide died two days after he regained freedom.

His captors had collected N1.2million ransom before his release from their captivity.

Braide was kidnapped at Elechi Waterfront Phase 2, Mile 1, Diobu in Port Harcourt, last week, when gunmen invaded his residence, shooting sporadically.

The prime suspect, Perfect Agbasi, who happens to be the victim’s in-law, told journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters during a parade, last Friday, that the leader of the kidnap gang contacted him after the incident to give him the victim’s wife’s phone number.

Agbasi disclosed that he contacted one Gentle, who gave him the phone number and he later went to see the kidnappers in Ogoni before being taken to Andoni, where the victim was kept.

He confirmed that the kidnappers gave him N20, 000 for getting the victim’s wife’s mobile number for them.