Surrender Illegal Firearms In Seven Days, Rivers Police Warn Groups
The Rivers State Police Command has given a seven-day ultimatum to all groups or individuals in possession of illegal firearms to return same to the appropriate police formations or face severe consequences.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, gave the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, stating that the mop up of arms was not targeted at any particular group in the state.
He said the directive to recover the illegal arms was from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to all state police commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
He added that only one vigilante group had so far surrendered their arms to the police, stressing that the essence of the exercise was for all who bear or desire to bear firearms do so legally.
Omoni said: “Only the Choba OSPAC vigilance group has submitted their firearms, the window is still open for other groups to turn in their arms before we go after them.
“The idea is nobody should bear arms without the proper procedure. If you have arms with you without following the proper procedure, then, you have fallen foul of the law, and you will be dealt with accordingly.
“The Commissioner of Police, in his magnanimity, has decided to give them one week within which to turn in these arms, otherwise the IGP’s directive is clear that the order be enforced with immediate effect”, Omoni emphasised.
He said that indiscriminate and unlawful bearing of arms portends grave danger to the society, adding that no one was above the law, irrespective of class; hence, none was exempted from the exercise.
“This turning in of prohibited arms to the police is not targeted at anybody, it is a directive of the Inspector General of Police across the country, including Abuja. Big men are not exempted, nobody is above the law, what we are doing is, if you must carry firearms, you must acquire them lawfully, if you are mentally incapacitated, you cannot bear firearms. When we see these arms indiscriminately in the hands of persons, it portends a lot of danger for the society”, he added.
Omoni warned that after the expiration of the deadline, the law would catch up with anyone found in possession of illegal firearms.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested the prime suspect and four others over the kidnap of a 65-year-old man, Mr Sokari Braide.
Braide died two days after he regained freedom.
His captors had collected N1.2million ransom before his release from their captivity.
Braide was kidnapped at Elechi Waterfront Phase 2, Mile 1, Diobu in Port Harcourt, last week, when gunmen invaded his residence, shooting sporadically.
The prime suspect, Perfect Agbasi, who happens to be the victim’s in-law, told journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters during a parade, last Friday, that the leader of the kidnap gang contacted him after the incident to give him the victim’s wife’s phone number.
Agbasi disclosed that he contacted one Gentle, who gave him the phone number and he later went to see the kidnappers in Ogoni before being taken to Andoni, where the victim was kept.
He confirmed that the kidnappers gave him N20, 000 for getting the victim’s wife’s mobile number for them.
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
