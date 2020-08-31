News
SERAP Sues Buhari Over N800bn Recovered Loot
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over failure to “disclose information and documents relating to the names of people from whom N800billion in looted public funds have been recovered, specific dates of the recovery, and details of projects on which the money has been spent.”
The President had in paragraph 78 of his speech to mark the occasion of Democracy Day on June 12, 2020, stated that: “the government has recovered looted funds in excess of N800billion. These monies are being ploughed into development and infrastructure projects.”
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1064/2020 filed, last Friday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking: “an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and/or compel President Buhari to publish a comprehensive list of names of people from whom N800billion in looted funds have been recovered, the details of spending of the money, and the specific dates of the recovery.”
SERAP is also seeking for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to instruct appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigate alleged payment of N51billion of public funds into individual private accounts in 2019.”
Joined in the suit as Respondents are, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN; and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.
In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “The court ought to compel the Respondents to disclose the details and whereabouts of the public funds. There is no legally justifiable reason why the information should not be made widely available to Nigerians, especially as the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) requires the government in section 15(5) to abolish all forms of corruption. That means ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and wealth.”
The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) request dated June 13, 2020, to Buhari, stating that: “The public has a right to know how recovered N800billion loot has been spent, and the details and purpose of the alleged payments of N51billion into individual private accounts. Transparency over transactions by the government is critical to ensuring public confidence in the integrity of management of public resources and wealth.”
SERAP is also arguing that: “Granting the reliefs sought will ensure transparency and accountability, as the information sought to be published will reveal the truth of where money is going and why it is there, and allow Nigerians an opportunity to assess the impacts of any projects carried out with the recovered loot and the alleged payments into individual private accounts.”
The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, reads in part: “As a signatory to the UN Convention against Corruption, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Nigeria has committed to ensure transparent management of public resources, and unhindered access to public information. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected.
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
