Health Workers Threaten Strike, Give FG 15-Day Ultimatum
Health workers under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), weekend, threatened strike over hazard allowance and non-payment of withheld salaries of their members, among others.
To this end, the workers have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government with effect from midnight, Sunday, August, 30th, to meet their demands.
In a letter addressed to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), dated, August 27, JOHESU directed its members in the Federal Tertiary Health Institutions to embark on industrial action with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September, should the government failed to meet their demands.
They also maintained that their members in all the state and local government health institutions would be placed on red alert for possible entry into the strike.
The demands of the aggrieved workers include; the review of the defective implementation of Covid-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance; the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU members, including the withheld April and May, 2018 salaries; and the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014.
Others listed in the letter with the reference number HQ/JOHESU/ADM/FMoH/VOL.II/55 are the implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (ADR) Consent judgment and other court judgments as well as the call to address the structural and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
The letter reads in parts, “This 15-day ultimatum is necessitated by the nonchalant and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government to the plight of our members, in spite of our benevolence and long notice given on these issues.
“We note with sadness that our long-suffering is not appreciated because the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMoL&E) continues to give the impression that our members do not have the capacity to endure hunger as they are vulnerable and poor, a perception that will be put to test in the weeks ahead if the government does not heed our call.
“Before the 15-day notice was issued, JOHESU had issued five different correspondences to the Federal Government, on the plight of health workers under the aegis of JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) which is made up of five registered trade unions in the health sector.
“Up till the time of writing this letter, the Federal Government has not deemed it fit to honour the Terms of Settlement entered into with JOHESU on 30th September, 2017, especially the upward review of CONHESS Salary Structure as agreed, to be completed within five weeks from the date of agreement (30/09/2017) amongst other requests.”
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
