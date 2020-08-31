Don’t Use Federal Power For Akeredolu, Unemployed Youths Beg Buhari

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, over 66,000 youths under the umbrella of the Association of Registered Unemployed Youths and Graduates of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the temptation of supporting or using ‘Federal Power’ for the re-election bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The group alleged that Akeredolu who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had failed the people of the state especially unemployed youths in the last four years of his administration.

In an open letter to the President and a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Akure after the Association’s executive meeting, the State Coordinator of the group, Longe Olarenwaju and the State Secretary, Olusola Alade, said various laudable education, health and poverty alleviation programmes inherited by the Akeredolu’s administration had been abandoned.

“We don’t want federal might; we want our votes to count. Let the electorate elect the governor of their choice in the State.

“Arising from the above issues raised, it is hereby resolved that we, the unemployed youths and graduates of Ondo State numbering 66,000 registered members across the 18 local government areas say; No federal might; our votes must count; no violence or use of force or coercion of innocent electorates.

“No intimidation or harassment from any quarters on any armless citizen. No to the abuse of power ranging from the use of all security personnel to scare electorates from exercising their franchise on or before election day. INEC as an unbiased umpire should not compromise their integrity for cash rewards.

“Sir, we, (Association of Unemployed Youths and Graduates of Nigeria Ondo State Chapter) want to use this medium to plead with your Excellency (President Buhari) to stay clear from Ondo State election and allow our votes to count.

“The youths and people of Ondo State in general have expressed a firm belief in your capacity to change the Nigeria’s situation for the better, granted all available human and material resources endowed the nation by God Almighty.

“We want him (the incumbent governor) to test his popularity by allowing our vote to count in this coming election. Enough of propaganda to hoodwink the already impoverished citizens of the State by his See and Buy’ vote syndrome, popularly called ‘Dibo ko se be’ in Yoruba language.