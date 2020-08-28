RSG Seeks Extension Of Educational Services To Vulnerable Children

The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma says vulnerable children in protective custody have a right to educational services, and called for the establishment of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) centres at the ministry’s home facilities for the children.

Aguma made this call when the BESDA Safeguard Team of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.

The commissioner disclosed that the ministry would soon have a “Safe Home” with adjoining courtrooms and learning centre to accommodate the educational needs of both children in protective custody and those remanded for violation of law.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the of the Rivers State UBE Board, Ven Fyneface Akah, had explained that BESDA stands for “Better Education Service Delivery for All”; a programme of the Federal Government designed to mop up and grant access to school for out-of-school and other vulnerable children.

Akah, who was represented by the Director of Social Mobilization, Mr Ibe Ogwe, said the BESDA Safeguard Team hoped to enlist the support and expertise of the Social Welfare Ministry in rapid response mechanisms for the inclusion of vulnerable groups of children in educational programmes, through appropriate and efficient grievance redress mechanisms.

According to Akah, Rivers State flagged-off the programme on November 15, 2019, and had established more than 1,125 centres across the state to provide access to literacy and numeracy skills for children who were unable to enroll in the formal school setting.

“The children are given free uniforms and fed one meal daily to encourage them to attend school twice a week”, he added.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Dr Amejima Chu, promised that the ministry would prepare a suitable accommodation for the proposed BESDA centre.

Other members of the UBE BESDA Safeguard Team on the visit were the state BESDA Coordinator, Evangelist Emma Ogbugo; Director of Academic Services, Mrs Blessing Ndamati; the Director of Legal and Public Relations Services, Mr Karibi George; and the Project Manager, Mrs Joy Ojirika.