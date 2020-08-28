News
RSG Seeks Extension Of Educational Services To Vulnerable Children
The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma says vulnerable children in protective custody have a right to educational services, and called for the establishment of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) centres at the ministry’s home facilities for the children.
Aguma made this call when the BESDA Safeguard Team of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.
The commissioner disclosed that the ministry would soon have a “Safe Home” with adjoining courtrooms and learning centre to accommodate the educational needs of both children in protective custody and those remanded for violation of law.
Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the of the Rivers State UBE Board, Ven Fyneface Akah, had explained that BESDA stands for “Better Education Service Delivery for All”; a programme of the Federal Government designed to mop up and grant access to school for out-of-school and other vulnerable children.
Akah, who was represented by the Director of Social Mobilization, Mr Ibe Ogwe, said the BESDA Safeguard Team hoped to enlist the support and expertise of the Social Welfare Ministry in rapid response mechanisms for the inclusion of vulnerable groups of children in educational programmes, through appropriate and efficient grievance redress mechanisms.
According to Akah, Rivers State flagged-off the programme on November 15, 2019, and had established more than 1,125 centres across the state to provide access to literacy and numeracy skills for children who were unable to enroll in the formal school setting.
“The children are given free uniforms and fed one meal daily to encourage them to attend school twice a week”, he added.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Dr Amejima Chu, promised that the ministry would prepare a suitable accommodation for the proposed BESDA centre.
Other members of the UBE BESDA Safeguard Team on the visit were the state BESDA Coordinator, Evangelist Emma Ogbugo; Director of Academic Services, Mrs Blessing Ndamati; the Director of Legal and Public Relations Services, Mr Karibi George; and the Project Manager, Mrs Joy Ojirika.
COVID-19: Nasarawa Youths Force Residents To Remove Masks -NOA
The National Orientation Agency has raised the alarm that some young people in Nasarawa State were forcing and harassing some COVID-19 compliant residents to remove their face masks.
The Director-General of NOA, Garba Abari, stated this yesterday in Abuja, while presenting the agency’s observations and report on the 4th and 5th sensitization interventions against the coronavirus disease epidemic in Nigeria.
Abari said, “Our field officers especially in Nasarawa State have observed the activities of some youths who go about forcing people to remove their face masks because according to them, the virus is not existing.”
He, therefore, called on government functionaries and the traditional institutions to work with the law enforcement agencies to curb the disturbing trend.
The DG also called on states and local government officials to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by commencing rigorous sensitization and advocacy programmes to let their citizens know that the disease is real.
He said,” We must note that the general easing of the lockdown does not mean an end to the scourge. It simply means that we can live our lives by taking individual and community responsibility.
“We appeal to states and local government officials to begin sensitization in schools in view of the partial resumption of schools. Service providers should also ensure that customers are reminded to observe the precaution measures especially the use of sanitizers and face masks.”
He expressed the hope that the partial reopening of schools to enable students in the exit classes to write their final examinations would help the management of schools to adopt practices that would lead to better hygiene and greater safety in schools.
I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Blasphemer’s Death Warrant -Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has declared that he will not waste a minute in signing the death warrant of the man who was sentenced to death by the Sharia Court for insulting Prophet Muhammad.
The governor stated this at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners’ security personnel and government officials at the government house Kano yesterday.
However, Governor Ganduje explained that the law of the land provides that the convicted person has the right to appeal within 30 days which if it elapses and the warrant is brought before him he will sign it. “The court has done its job and as a government we have provided the needed security.
“The judgement has taken place and the law of the land allows the person convicted to appeal further within 30 days to the High Court and to the Appeal Court and to the Supreme court as the case may be. “Should at the end of it the warrant is presented before me, I will not waste time in signing it.
“On the second hand, if he does not appeal within the specified period, I will not spend a minute in signing the death warrant” the Governor stated.
Also speaking at the gathering the Kano state chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Aminu Sani Gadanya stated that the state NBA is in total support of the court judgement.
I Killed After My Escape, Says Re-Arrested Suspect
Two days after his escape from police custody, prime suspect in Ibadan serial killings, Sunday Shodipe said he killed again.
Shodipe was speaking on Wednesday at Oyo State police command headquarters at Eleyele after his re-arrest on Sunday.
The suspect said he killed one Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji at her home, two days after disappearing from custody on August 11.
The 19-year-old said he attacked the woman with a machete, cutting her several times on the head, adding that a juju priest with whom he was arrested warned that there would be spiritual consequences if he did not commit more murders.
He said the fetish priest put him under pressure to escape in order to continue killing.
Shodipe was paraded with other suspects, including those linked to the Okeho bank robbery on July 29.
Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu said the suspects would be handed over to the correctional centre, adding that the policeman involved in Shodipe’s escape is “paying dearly for it” in custody.
