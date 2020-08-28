News
Rivers Police Arrest Four Over Kidnap, Murder Of Two Victims
The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and killing of their victims.
The suspects, who include an 18-year-old-boy and a lady, had reportedly abducted their 65-year-old man victim, Sokari Braide.
The kidnappers had during the operation, shot and killed one of Sokari’s younger brothers, Believe Briggs, at the point of the kidnap operation at their home at Elechi Beach Waterfront, Diobu, Port Harcourt on August 4.
Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni, noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit of the command in different parts of the state, last Wednesday.
Omoni noted that the kidnappers had shot Braide after whisking him away, and collecting N1million ransom from the family.
The police image maker disclosed that Braide died few hours after his release from a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot.
The police spokesman disclosed that one of the suspects was an extended member of the family of the victims, adding that Braide had before his death, identified him as one of his abductors.
He stated that investigations were still ongoing into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.
Meanwhile, a teenager, Ledisi Kote, is currently battling for his life at an undisclosed hospital after some personnel of the Rivers State Police Command allegedly shot his leg for impregnating a girl.
It was learnt that some cops attached to the Kpor Police Division in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, on August 21, 2020, stormed Ledisi father’s residence in K. Dere community at around 7am and demanded to see the 19-year-old boy.
It was gathered that the policemen went into Ledisi’s room, brought him out, and shot him in the leg.
One Tuka Loanyie, who made a post about Ledisi’s ordeal on Facebook, stated that the policemen, who took the victim away after shooting him, dumped him in a private hospital in the area.
News
Capital Flight: NOTAP Blocks N7.3bn From Leaving Nigeria
The Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dan Azumi Ibrahim, has said he blocked over N79.3billion from leaving the country through the use of technology transfer pricing guideline by heads of Federal Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs).
Ibrahim, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, to explain NOTAP’s efforts in implementing the Federal Government’s Executive Order Number 5, noted that the funds would have gone to other countries.
“Sometimes they may say they needed about 10 per cent when the guideline provided for only a maximum of five per cent. And this five per cent can only be given to complex technologies”, he said.
“Where we see that your technology is not complex, we may insist to do one or two per cent. So, if you had earlier requested for six or seven per cent, now we have given you approval for two per cent, the difference is part of the savings”, he said.
Ibrahim said his agency had secured a COREN Register of Engineering Personnel and Consulting Engineering Firms, adding that NOTAP had generated about 7,000 entities of COREN-registered engineering personnel and consulting firms in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
News
COVID-19: Nasarawa Youths Force Residents To Remove Masks -NOA
The National Orientation Agency has raised the alarm that some young people in Nasarawa State were forcing and harassing some COVID-19 compliant residents to remove their face masks.
The Director-General of NOA, Garba Abari, stated this yesterday in Abuja, while presenting the agency’s observations and report on the 4th and 5th sensitization interventions against the coronavirus disease epidemic in Nigeria.
Abari said, “Our field officers especially in Nasarawa State have observed the activities of some youths who go about forcing people to remove their face masks because according to them, the virus is not existing.”
He, therefore, called on government functionaries and the traditional institutions to work with the law enforcement agencies to curb the disturbing trend.
The DG also called on states and local government officials to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by commencing rigorous sensitization and advocacy programmes to let their citizens know that the disease is real.
He said,” We must note that the general easing of the lockdown does not mean an end to the scourge. It simply means that we can live our lives by taking individual and community responsibility.
“We appeal to states and local government officials to begin sensitization in schools in view of the partial resumption of schools. Service providers should also ensure that customers are reminded to observe the precaution measures especially the use of sanitizers and face masks.”
He expressed the hope that the partial reopening of schools to enable students in the exit classes to write their final examinations would help the management of schools to adopt practices that would lead to better hygiene and greater safety in schools.
News
RSG Seeks Extension Of Educational Services To Vulnerable Children
The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma says vulnerable children in protective custody have a right to educational services, and called for the establishment of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) centres at the ministry’s home facilities for the children.
Aguma made this call when the BESDA Safeguard Team of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.
The commissioner disclosed that the ministry would soon have a “Safe Home” with adjoining courtrooms and learning centre to accommodate the educational needs of both children in protective custody and those remanded for violation of law.
Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the of the Rivers State UBE Board, Ven Fyneface Akah, had explained that BESDA stands for “Better Education Service Delivery for All”; a programme of the Federal Government designed to mop up and grant access to school for out-of-school and other vulnerable children.
Akah, who was represented by the Director of Social Mobilization, Mr Ibe Ogwe, said the BESDA Safeguard Team hoped to enlist the support and expertise of the Social Welfare Ministry in rapid response mechanisms for the inclusion of vulnerable groups of children in educational programmes, through appropriate and efficient grievance redress mechanisms.
According to Akah, Rivers State flagged-off the programme on November 15, 2019, and had established more than 1,125 centres across the state to provide access to literacy and numeracy skills for children who were unable to enroll in the formal school setting.
“The children are given free uniforms and fed one meal daily to encourage them to attend school twice a week”, he added.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Dr Amejima Chu, promised that the ministry would prepare a suitable accommodation for the proposed BESDA centre.
Other members of the UBE BESDA Safeguard Team on the visit were the state BESDA Coordinator, Evangelist Emma Ogbugo; Director of Academic Services, Mrs Blessing Ndamati; the Director of Legal and Public Relations Services, Mr Karibi George; and the Project Manager, Mrs Joy Ojirika.
