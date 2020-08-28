Rivers Commissioner Wants Students To Obey COVID-19 Guidelines

Newly inaugurated Commissioners in Bayelsa State have pledged their commitment towards working for the development of the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, yesterday, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, his counterparts from the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Hon. Ebitei Tonyo, Justice and Attorney-General, Birigha Dambo, and Environment, Iselemo Gbaranbiri restated their readiness to bring their experiences and expertise to bear in the development of the state.

The Tide sources revealed that the new commissioners had previous experiences in the political terrain, administration as well as the multinational firms.

The commissioners who spoke to newsmen at separate interviews reiterated their intentions to function effectively in their respective Ministries, saying they would not rest on their oars until the prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri succeeds in all ramifications.

“I’ll be effective and utilize the experience I’ve had over the years in the multinational industry and other sectors for the good of the state as an Exco member”, the Agriculture commissioner said.

The Agriculture commissioner, who was one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 party primaries harped that as a commissioner in the Diri’s administration the opportunity provided by the Governor through his appointment of capable Bayelsans would not be betrayed just as he said it was an opportunity to continue in the service of the state.

“As a commissioner in the prosperity Government, the desire of any commissioner is to contribute towards the betterment of the state. And that is what I intend to replicate in the Ministry of Agriculture”, he added.

The Tide learnt that the Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Dambo, was a Senatorial aspirant for Bayelsa East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 party primaries.

The Senior Advocate has consequently upon his appointment talked tough on ensuring that there is Justice for every Bayelsan, harping that he would leverage on his rank and pedigree for the good of the state as the chief law officer.

“I came all the way from Lagos as a Bayelsan to make sure that I defend this government and make my best inputs to ensure that Justice is delivered to every Bayelsan”, Dambo said.

“As the chief law officer, I’ll ensure that I advise the Government on the best legal reforms to make when necessary”, he added.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area of the state and now Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri has taken a swipe on IOCs, individuals as well as others whom he alleged their activities have had negative effects on the environment.

Gbaranbiri frowned at the pace of devastation facing the Bayelsa Environment, promising that because he is conversant with these menace, the Ministry under him through the support of the prosperity government and goodwill of Bayelsans would checkmate these excesses.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa