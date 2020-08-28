Niger Delta
Rivers Commissioner Wants Students To Obey COVID-19 Guidelines
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, has advised students in exit classes currently writing their external examinations to continue to comply with all Covid-19 guidelines so as to ensure their safety and those of the teachers, as well as guardians and parents at home.
A statement signed by his Senior Adviser on Media, Faustina Nwanekwu and made available to The Tide revealed that during the routine monitoring of conduct of the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, exercise, Professor Ebeku visited schools in Ahoada-East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Abua-Odual Local Government Areas.
On his arrival in the schools visited, the commissioner inspected schools response to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols
Addressing students in Community Secondary School, Edeoha, Ebeku announced that the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, would sponsor the payment of fees for the 2020 NECO Examinations.
He said: “Some of you may be interested in writing NECO. The good news is that the state government is going to sponsor the payment fees for you, just the way the government sponsored the fees for the WASSCE you are writing.”
Ebeku reminded the students of the need to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols. “It took a lot of courage, a lot of persuasion, to ensure that we took the risk of allowing students to come and write exit exams. And in doing so, we are to comply with certain protocols. We are to ensure that while you are charting your future by writing the examination, you are safe,” he said.
Speaking further at Government Secondary School, Abua, the commissioner cautioned students against congregating in large clusters.
“We are to ensure that you do not conduct yourselves in such a way as to force the state or federal government to shut the schools again; probably, mid-way before you conclude your exams.
“So I counsel you, in your own interest and the interest of your loved ones and friends, stay away from each other”, he said.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Suspect Confesses Receiving N1m To Kill UNIBEN Student
One of the killers of Uwaila Vera Omozua, who was murdered while studying inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG in Edo State, has confessed that he received one million naira to kill his victim.
Uwaila, a 100 level Microbiology student of UNIBEN, was gruesomely raped and murdered in May 2020.
The suspect, Collins Uligbe, who hails from Agbor in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, made the confession while being paraded alongside other suspects by the Edo State Police Command.
Collins said his landlady, Mrs Mary Ade, gave them N1 million to kill the undergraduate.
He said after the act, he used a handkerchief given to him by Mrs Mary Ade to wipe Uwa’s blood and private part and returned it to his landlady.
According to him, she wanted to use it for rituals.
He gave the names of the other suspected killers as Nelson Ogbebor, Tina Samuel, another lady, Valentine Akato and Nosa Osabohien.
Narrating the incident, Collins said although they were six that carried out the crime, he was outside giving them signals before he joined them inside the church.
Collins said Nelson hit the victim with a plank and when she tried to stand up he hit her with the fire extinguisher in the church.
The suspects were traced through a man who bought the victim’s phone for N17,000.
“I bought phone from Collins on 27th May.
Osaro came to my workplace at Agba Park, we bargained and he sold the phone for N17, 000 to me. The next week I was tracked and arrested,” the man had confessed.
However, Mary Ade, denied the allegation, saying she neither gave him the money nor asked him to wipe the lady’s private part.
Recall that the death of Uwa had raised concerns and stirred reactions from notable figures, as well as Nigerians on the social media.
Niger Delta
High Expectations, As Bayelsa Commissioners Speak On Service Delivery
Newly inaugurated Commissioners in Bayelsa State have pledged their commitment towards working for the development of the state.
Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, yesterday, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, his counterparts from the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Hon. Ebitei Tonyo, Justice and Attorney-General, Birigha Dambo, and Environment, Iselemo Gbaranbiri restated their readiness to bring their experiences and expertise to bear in the development of the state.
The Tide sources revealed that the new commissioners had previous experiences in the political terrain, administration as well as the multinational firms.
The commissioners who spoke to newsmen at separate interviews reiterated their intentions to function effectively in their respective Ministries, saying they would not rest on their oars until the prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri succeeds in all ramifications.
“I’ll be effective and utilize the experience I’ve had over the years in the multinational industry and other sectors for the good of the state as an Exco member”, the Agriculture commissioner said.
The Agriculture commissioner, who was one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 party primaries harped that as a commissioner in the Diri’s administration the opportunity provided by the Governor through his appointment of capable Bayelsans would not be betrayed just as he said it was an opportunity to continue in the service of the state.
“As a commissioner in the prosperity Government, the desire of any commissioner is to contribute towards the betterment of the state. And that is what I intend to replicate in the Ministry of Agriculture”, he added.
The Tide learnt that the Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Dambo, was a Senatorial aspirant for Bayelsa East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 party primaries.
The Senior Advocate has consequently upon his appointment talked tough on ensuring that there is Justice for every Bayelsan, harping that he would leverage on his rank and pedigree for the good of the state as the chief law officer.
“I came all the way from Lagos as a Bayelsan to make sure that I defend this government and make my best inputs to ensure that Justice is delivered to every Bayelsan”, Dambo said.
“As the chief law officer, I’ll ensure that I advise the Government on the best legal reforms to make when necessary”, he added.
Meanwhile, former Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area of the state and now Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri has taken a swipe on IOCs, individuals as well as others whom he alleged their activities have had negative effects on the environment.
Gbaranbiri frowned at the pace of devastation facing the Bayelsa Environment, promising that because he is conversant with these menace, the Ministry under him through the support of the prosperity government and goodwill of Bayelsans would checkmate these excesses.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Don Wants IGP To Reconsider Call For Arm Surrender
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to reconsider his stance and directives on the issue of arm surrender by local vigilante which included the ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Council (OSPAC), in the interest of the people.
Dr Henacor Eluke made the call in an exclusive chat with The Tide, recently, in Port Harcourt.
Eluke, a lecturer with the Rivers State University, said the IGP’s call was based on narrow information gathered by those who are not on ground.
The don who went down memory lane, recalled how some areas like East-West Road and Port Harcourt- Owerri Road became safe haven for criminal activities until the intervention of OSPAC and other local vigilante groups.
According to him, some police stations were taken over by cultists while men and officers of the police Force posted in such areas sought refuge among the locals.
He maintained, that if, Mr Adamu were abreast with these details, he would not have made the statement.
The university lecturer, who spoke in near tears, expressed disappointment over the IG’s call, due to the level of respect and trust he placed on his person and office.
“I am disappointment in your novel directive. Oga IGP, I am in pains that your State Commands do not give you the ugly realities of the security situations in our local communities. If they did, you would not have disappointed your teeming supporters by dishing out such anti, people directive”, he said.
Using some areas like Ikwerre Communities as a case study, he pointed that locals were on daily basis, terrorised by hoodlums, and added that succour came their way with the aid of OSPAC.
“I put it to you that before the formation of OSPAC – a local vigilante in these areas, some daredevil cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers have held our communities hostage. The criminal elements outran your men and in fact, overpowered them. Life became so unbearable to the locals. Every aspect of communal living and existence was brought to a halt.
“The communities became desolate and ghost towns. Our farm roads and forests became dens of criminals or hideouts. They, actually, have more intelligence than your men. The boys operated unhindered and inflicted more pains on the innocent locals”, he hinted.
Since no sane man, he said could confront cultists or armed robbers with bare hands, he suggested a team work with the police and the vigilante so as to sustain the existing peace in the localities.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
-
Editorial4 days ago
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
-
News4 days ago
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
-
News4 days ago
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
-
Sports4 days ago
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports
-
News4 days ago
PDP Senators Decry Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians In Ghana