Ogunbote Opens Discussion With Sunshine Stars

Published

9 mins ago

on

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has confirmed discussion is ongoing with Sunshine Stars and a possible return to the club he twice led to the semi-final of CAF inter-club competitions in 2011 and 2012 respectively which will bring an end to his stint at Lobi Stars.
The highly experienced league coach in a terse chat with Tidesports source disclosed his imminent exit from Lobi Stars as he nears a second spell at Sunshine Stars where his achievement has not been eclipsed since leaving the club.
“We are at the top level, we are on top of it. Let’s forget about it, that’s the past.”

Rivers United Targets Eight New Players …Signs Three Already

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, has signed three new players to fortify its team ahead of their continental and League engagements in the next football season.
United within the period has signed Ifeanyi Anaemena, 22, and Theophilus Afelokhai, 32, from Enyimba FC of Aba, Abia State and Godwin Aguda, 28, Rangers FC of Enugu.
Technical Manager of the club, Stanley Eguma, disclosed this in a telephone interview, with Tidesports, on Wednesday night.
According to him, the club’s target is to sign a total of eight good players to beef up the team.
“Currently, we have unveiled three players, but we have in mind to sign about eight players comprehensively,” Eguma said.
The technical manager further expressed optimism that they are poised to compete favourably in both continental and League engagements.
“Our target is to will all competitions in the next football season, because we are prepared, that is the more reason why we are signing new players to fortify the team,” he stated.

 

By: Tonye Orabere

NWF Wants Restriction On Non-Contact Sports Lifted

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has stated that the Federation is making the most of the lifting of the restrictions order on non-contact sports to keep in shape after having been affected by the lockdown order initially placed on sports.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source,Igali said there is an improvement now on how far they can go compared to the former times but have also been very responsible about the whole situation so as to ensure they do not flout the protocol on contact as much as the wrestlers have demonstrated anxiousness to actually get on the mat.
“Well to the extent that they can what we are doing right now is non-physical training so we are not wrestling on the mat but they are doing everything else. We are lifting weight we are running even playing basketball non physical quick pass basketball to keep them fit as much as the athletes are very anxious to get on the mat there is that slight impediment and we are very responsible by not flouting such protocol. “

Alalibo Completes Move To Enyimba

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Nigeria Professional Football League giants, Enyimba of Aba, has completed the signing of Somiari Alalibo from Dakkada FC.
The defender joined the club as part of their rebuilding process following the exit of some notable players.
Somiari Alalibo is the second player to sign for the People’s Elephant from Dakkada after left-back Imo Obot also put pen to paper for the Aba Warlords.
The arrival of Somiari Alalibo has now taken a number of new faces in the club to six, and they are still open to doing more business.
Enyimba are very active in the market, they have already secured the signing of Anthony Omaka (Sunshine Stars FC), Hassan Abubakar (Wikki Tourist FC), Anthony Noble (AS KARA FC.) and Samad Kadiri (Lobi Stars FC) for next season.
Reports also have it that Plateau United striker, Tosin Omoyele, Heartland’s winger, Sodiq Abubakar and Oguniyi Omojesu of Sunshine Stars could join the club in the coming weeks.
Enyimba is hoping to build a formidable squad that will challenge for the CAF Champions League and domestic league title next season.

