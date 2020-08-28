MEND Pulls Out From IYC

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and killing of their victims.

The suspects, who include an 18-year-old-boy and a lady, had reportedly abducted their 65-year-old man victim, Sokari Braide.

The kidnappers had during the operation, shot and killed one of Sokari’s younger brothers, Believe Briggs, at the point of the kidnap operation at their home at Elechi Beach Waterfront, Diobu, Port Harcourt on August 4.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni, noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit of the command in different parts of the state, last Wednesday.

Omoni noted that the kidnappers had shot Braide after whisking him away, and collecting N1million ransom from the family.

The police image maker disclosed that Braide died few hours after his release from a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot.

The police spokesman disclosed that one of the suspects was an extended member of the family of the victims, adding that Braide had before his death, identified him as one of his abductors.

He stated that investigations were still ongoing into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a teenager, Ledisi Kote, is currently battling for his life at an undisclosed hospital after some personnel of the Rivers State Police Command allegedly shot his leg for impregnating a girl.

It was learnt that some cops attached to the Kpor Police Division in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, on August 21, 2020, stormed Ledisi father’s residence in K. Dere community at around 7am and demanded to see the 19-year-old boy.

It was gathered that the policemen went into Ledisi’s room, brought him out, and shot him in the leg.

One Tuka Loanyie, who made a post about Ledisi’s ordeal on Facebook, stated that the policemen, who took the victim away after shooting him, dumped him in a private hospital in the area.