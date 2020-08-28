News
I Won’t Waste A Minute Signing Blasphemer’s Death Warrant -Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has declared that he will not waste a minute in signing the death warrant of the man who was sentenced to death by the Sharia Court for insulting Prophet Muhammad.
The governor stated this at a gathering of religious leaders, legal practitioners’ security personnel and government officials at the government house Kano yesterday.
However, Governor Ganduje explained that the law of the land provides that the convicted person has the right to appeal within 30 days which if it elapses and the warrant is brought before him he will sign it. “The court has done its job and as a government we have provided the needed security.
“The judgement has taken place and the law of the land allows the person convicted to appeal further within 30 days to the High Court and to the Appeal Court and to the Supreme court as the case may be. “Should at the end of it the warrant is presented before me, I will not waste time in signing it.
“On the second hand, if he does not appeal within the specified period, I will not spend a minute in signing the death warrant” the Governor stated.
Also speaking at the gathering the Kano state chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Aminu Sani Gadanya stated that the state NBA is in total support of the court judgement.
RSG Seeks Extension Of Educational Services To Vulnerable Children
The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma says vulnerable children in protective custody have a right to educational services, and called for the establishment of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) centres at the ministry’s home facilities for the children.
Aguma made this call when the BESDA Safeguard Team of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Port Harcourt, recently.
The commissioner disclosed that the ministry would soon have a “Safe Home” with adjoining courtrooms and learning centre to accommodate the educational needs of both children in protective custody and those remanded for violation of law.
Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the of the Rivers State UBE Board, Ven Fyneface Akah, had explained that BESDA stands for “Better Education Service Delivery for All”; a programme of the Federal Government designed to mop up and grant access to school for out-of-school and other vulnerable children.
Akah, who was represented by the Director of Social Mobilization, Mr Ibe Ogwe, said the BESDA Safeguard Team hoped to enlist the support and expertise of the Social Welfare Ministry in rapid response mechanisms for the inclusion of vulnerable groups of children in educational programmes, through appropriate and efficient grievance redress mechanisms.
According to Akah, Rivers State flagged-off the programme on November 15, 2019, and had established more than 1,125 centres across the state to provide access to literacy and numeracy skills for children who were unable to enroll in the formal school setting.
“The children are given free uniforms and fed one meal daily to encourage them to attend school twice a week”, he added.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Dr Amejima Chu, promised that the ministry would prepare a suitable accommodation for the proposed BESDA centre.
Other members of the UBE BESDA Safeguard Team on the visit were the state BESDA Coordinator, Evangelist Emma Ogbugo; Director of Academic Services, Mrs Blessing Ndamati; the Director of Legal and Public Relations Services, Mr Karibi George; and the Project Manager, Mrs Joy Ojirika.
I Killed After My Escape, Says Re-Arrested Suspect
Two days after his escape from police custody, prime suspect in Ibadan serial killings, Sunday Shodipe said he killed again.
Shodipe was speaking on Wednesday at Oyo State police command headquarters at Eleyele after his re-arrest on Sunday.
The suspect said he killed one Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji at her home, two days after disappearing from custody on August 11.
The 19-year-old said he attacked the woman with a machete, cutting her several times on the head, adding that a juju priest with whom he was arrested warned that there would be spiritual consequences if he did not commit more murders.
He said the fetish priest put him under pressure to escape in order to continue killing.
Shodipe was paraded with other suspects, including those linked to the Okeho bank robbery on July 29.
Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu said the suspects would be handed over to the correctional centre, adding that the policeman involved in Shodipe’s escape is “paying dearly for it” in custody.
463m Children Can’t Access Virtual Schooling Globally -UN
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread school closures, at least one-third of students affected around the world lack access to virtual education, according to a UN study released Wednesday.
In all, an estimated 463 million children lack the equipment or electronic access to pursue distance learning, said the report from UNICEF.
“The sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is a global education emergency,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of the UN Children’s Fund, said in a statement.
“The repercussions could be felt in economies and societies for decades to come,” she said.
The UN estimates that 1.5 billion children worldwide have been affected by lockdowns or school closings occasioned by the pandemic.
The report underlined gaping geographical differences in children’s access to distance education, with far fewer affected in Europe, for example, than in Africa or parts of Asia.
The UN report is based on data gathered from roughly 100 countries, measuring public access to the internet, to television and to radio.
Even children with adequate access may face other obstacles to distance education — whether the lack of a good workspace at home, pressure to do other work for the family, or a lack of technical support when computer problems arise, the UNICEF report said.
Among students around the world unable to access virtual education, 67 million are in eastern and southern Africa, 54 million in western and central Africa, 80 million in the Pacific and East Asia, 37 million in the Middle East and North Africa, 147 million in South Asia, and 13 million in Latin America and the Caribbean.
No figures were given for the US or Canada.
With the new school year soon getting underway in many countries — including in-person classes in many places – UNICEF urged governments to “prioritize the safe reopening of schools when they begin easing lockdown restrictions.”
