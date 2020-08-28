Oil & Energy
How Nigeria Averted Another Fuel Scarcity
It was a game of wits between the Federal Government and oil marketers last week. The oil marketers, apparently taking advantage of the coming yuletide, had penultimate Sunday, given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to settle outstanding debts totaling N800 billion, failing which depots would cease operations across the country.
The marketers requested that Forex differential and interest component of government’s indebtedness to them be calculated up to December 2018 and be paid within next seven days from the date of the letter sent to the government.
The oil marketers, comprising major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) and Independent Petroleum Products Importers (IPPIs) said the only way to avert the strike action was for the government to pay them the outstanding debts through cash option instead of the promissory note proposed by the government.
Sources reveal that the decision of the independent marketers to withdraw their services was ignited by the passive response from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to their demands, on the ground that there was enough fuel to last across the country through the season.
Jilted by apparent indifference of the NNPC to their demand, the independent marketers promised to make real their threat by mobilising their rank and file for a show down.
However, in a swift response, the Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the federal Ministry of Finance, engaged the marketers in a negotiation to resolve the niggling issues and avert the impending strike action.
It could be recalled that the marketers had earlier rejected the Government promissory offer of N350billion, stating that the amount was not enough to clear outstanding bills, such as payment of staff salaries. Some of the outstanding payments due the marketers are also said to accrue from past administrations, making the issue more complicating, as the present administration seems to be reluctant to clear the outstanding debts.
However, as a matter of urgent intervention, the senate at its last plenary urged the Federal Government to pay outstanding fuel subsidy arrears to the oil marketers within the next two weeks. Chairman, senate committee on Down Stream, Kabiru Marafa, who moved the motion said,” the need became imperative to avert looming crisis in fuel supply due to non payment of accrued subsidy arrears to oil marketers”.
The senate also noted that the accumulated debt has forced some marketers out of business, while most of them are being subjected to “marinal injunctions”.
The senate later made some far reaching decisions to bring a lasting solution to the matter. Some of the resolutions which bordered on public interest includes that marketers should as a matter of public interest rescind their decision on the ultimatum to allow the Federal Government more time to look into their demands, engage the debt management office to determine an appropriate financial instrument for the payment of the debt”.
The higher chamber of the National Assembly, also urged the Federal Government to, “engage marketers and agree on outstanding liabilities to put an end to these subsidy claims, and direct all concerned agencies to immediately pay subsidy arrears as approved by the Federal Executive, Council (FEC) and passed by the National Assembly”.
Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Minister of Finance, Mr Paul Abechi, had in a press statement, disclosed that the Federal Government and the marketers have come to agreement, and the marketers have assured the public of product availability, while operations at all depots and sales would continue.
Abechi added that the government was reviewing the initial mode of settlement agreed upon by both parties.
He said, “After the meeting with senior government officials from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt management Office, (DMO), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Budget Office of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA), we are satisfied with the arrangement being made by the government to settle the clams of the petroleum marketers”.
However, as the meeting between the Federal Government and the Independent Petroleum Marketers continues today, pundits are of the view that strident measures should be taken to address critical issues in the Nigeria oil and gas sector.
Elder statesman and former Minister of Petroleum, Prof Tam David West, sees fuel subsidy as a monumental fraud which the Buhari administration must do away with to bring some sanity in the system.
David West who disclosed this in an interview with The Guardian newspapers, described a statement credited to Minister of state for petroleum that, “all refineries will work next year”, as scandalous, and unrealistic.
He said there was deliberate sabotage to make the refineries dysfunctional noting that during his time as petroleum minister, all three refineries in the country were working.
“Nigeria has no business importing fuel, and Nigerians need not pay as much as N145 per litre of fuel. Federal Government should make the refineries work, the amount spent on subsidy can build 10 refineries”.
On his part, the chairman, Port Harcourt Refinery Depot of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Imimgba, said the association was ready to live up to its statutory obligations and ensure products availability provided the Federal Government lived up to their own bargain. He also called for the refurbishing of the refineries to make products available.
Some Port Harcourt residents and motorists who commented on the issue appealed to the Federal Government and the independent marketers to resolve all contentious issues at stake to save the people from excruciating pains especially during this period of lean economic fortunes.
A commercial motorist, Mr Kenneth Ibe, who plies Port Harcourt –Aba Road, said government should, as a matter of urgency, intervene to avoid any strike action that will worsen the situation.
“We, commercial drivers are ready to perform our duties, but we can only work well when there is enough fuel in the system. Any fuel scarcity will affect our business and also affect the people that are travelling, government should do something about it”.
The days ahead will however, determine the sincerity of government on the matter.
RSG Lauds Refining Firm’s Friendly Policies
The Rivers State government has commended Niger Delta Refineries Limited, an indigenous petroleum refining company, based in the state, for its friendly policies on environment and community relations.
The State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, made the commendation, when she led members of the House of Assembly Committee on Environment and officials of the State Ministry of Environment on a facility visit to the company.
She said the state government, was aware of the company’s positive impact within and outside its area of operation, appreciated its impact on environment and in community relations.
According to her, the state government is interested in modular refineries in order to discourage illegal refineries as well as safeguard the lives of the people of Rivers.
“We want to discourage illegal refineries to save lives and ensure a safe environment.
“ We are also interested in knowledge transfer and job creation for our teeming youths,” she said.
Earlier, the company’s General Manager (Refineries/Projects), Mr Femi Olaniyan, who conducted Banigo’s team around the facility, said the company established about 25 years ago was operating on Ogbele Field Oil Mining Lease (OML) 54 in Rivers.
He said the company’s vision was to be completely indigenous, adding that it was 95 per cent owned by Nigerians.
According to Olaniyan, the refinery is managed by Nigerians with proven expertise and track record.
“As early as 2006, our company decided to eliminate gas flaring and a gas processing plant was built and commissioned.
“Now, we are the only indigenous company to supply gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Bonny Island here in Rivers state.
“We have so far supplied over 50 billion tons of gas to LNG in Bonny. In 2011, we built 1,000 barrels per day production facility.
“We now produce three trucks of diesel per day from our plant here.
“We also produce diesel in commercial quantity with customers drawn from the North East, North West, Abuja, Lagos and so on,” he said.
He also told the team that in 2016, the company commenced the expansion of its refinery to an integrated facility to produce up to 11,000 barrels of jet fuel, diesel, marine diesel and heavy fuel oil per day, adding that the expanded facility would commence full operations by May 2020.
Olaniyan further said that the company, which also produced gas for domestic consumption, “has since Jan. 26, 2019 clocked one million man hours with zero lost time injuries.”
“Our facility, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, is privately owned and can convert Naphtha to petrol with 60 per cent of its labour force from the community and has no negative safety issues.
“A considerable number of Nigerians have gained from our deliberate efforts to ensure knowledge transfer,’’ Olaniyan said.
Power Supply: AfDB Set To Invest $200m In Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest 200 million dollars through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost power supply in Nigeria.
The Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex (AFDB) Mr Wale Shonibare, said this when he led some management staff of the bank on a visit to the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba in Abuja on Monday.
Shonibare, also the Director, Energy and Installation in the bank, said that the AfDB board had approved 200 million dollars for the sector through REA to support the roll out of mini grids.
“The AFDB is very active in the power sector of Nigeria and we are ready to do more, the board has approved 200 million dollars to the sector through the REA.
“We are supporting the programme to roll out mini grids across the country and also to encourage productive use of the grids to upgrade communities
“We are also involved in energising education, a programme under which we are dedicating power systems to eight federal universities,’’ he said.
Shonobare said that the bank was also very involved in the transmission sector of the country as it had a 410 million dollars project to support transmission.
According to him, 200 million dollars has already been approved by AfDB board for phase one to improve transmission lines and provision of sub-stations.
“I understand that the agreement was signed last week and we expect the project to progress.
“We are involved in the Jigawa power project, we have approved a grant of one million dollars to support the feasibility study for phase one and the studies are almost completed.
“We are aware of the issues in the sector and we are working with all the players in the sector, the regulators, NBET all along the value chain looking at how we can make the sector efficient,’’ he said.
Responding, the Minister of State, Jedy-Agba said that the federal government was willing to do more in partnership with AfDB to provide electricity for Nigerians.
Jedy-Agba said that power was the bedrock of development, adding that if the country could get it right with technology, they could also do same with power.
He said that Nigeria was in the process of increasing its power generation capacity and the sector as it was keying into funds available by the AfDB to enhance further growth in the sector.
“AfDB had been investing in the sector and they planned to invest more by increasing their funding in development of the power sector,’’ he said.
He assured the AfDB team that any money given to the power sector would be judiciously utilised and accounted for.
PHED Links Power Outage To TCN’s Technical Fault
The Port Harcourt , Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has disclosed that the power outage being experienced by the residents of Elelenwo, Old Oyigbo, Rivers State Television station and its environs, Onne, Bori since Friday, March 6, 2020 was due to a faulty auxiliary transformer belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.
The power distribution company, in a press statement however, stated that the technical crew from the TCN had already been mobilised to the station to ensure that the fault was rectified as soon as possible.
The statement added that power supply will be restored at the affected areas as soon as the fixing of the technical fault was completed.
The statement, solicited for the patience of its esteemed customers that were affected by the forced outage, while waiting for the restoration.
The company also restated its commitment to quality service delivery to its members.
Meanwhile, some residents of the affected areas have lamented the effects of the outage on their businesses.
A cross section of the residents who spoke with our correspondent, called on PHED and other relevant authorities to fix the problem and restore power supply in the area.
The residents also called on PHED to live up to its new policies on enhanced service delivery to enhance its business profile and earn the confidence of its teeming customers.
One resident, Comrade Michael Budum, who spoke with The Tide, said power supply had been one of the major challenges in the area.
He said , “I want to use this opportunity to urge PHED to improve on its services to earn the confidence of its customers, let people get results form their power bills through power delivery services”.
By: Taneh Beemene
