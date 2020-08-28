Flush Out Criminals In Rivers, AIG Tasks Police

The National Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, yesterday, ratified the presidential pardon granted to Former Governor, Prof Ambrose Alli (governor of the now-defunct Bendel State, 1979—1983, now Edo and Delta States), over N900,000 fraud.

Although Ali later paid the money back to government, he was convicted.

The NCS also gave presidential pardon to three other Nigerians.

Those pardoned along with Alli are Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olarenwaju (for attempted coup in the Ibrahim Babangida era) and Ajayi Olusola Babalola.

Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, which had in attendance four former heads of states – General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the ratification follows his presentation of a memo from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to him, “The memo presented for consultation in line with one of the constitutional requirements and consideration of grant of pardon to 45 persons, two inmates for pardon, 39 inmates for clemency and four ex-convicts for presidential pardon.

“To further clarify on the prerogative of mercy, Mr. President because of the Covid-19 pandemic has directed the decongestion of our correctional centres across the country. And by way of collaborative action, the governors, heads of courts across the nation, have worked assiduously in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Decongestion of our Correctional Centres, and at the end of the day, we have succeeded in taking over 4,000 inmates out of our correctional centres across the country.

“What we have today is a consolidation of what has been done, and the strategies put in place to see to the decongestion of our correctional centres.

“As you are aware, more than 70 percent inmates in our correctional centres were awaiting trial across the country, and a lot of considerations were put in place to ensure our correctional centres are decongested. The prerogative of mercy was one of such considerations by Mr. President.”

Malami said the Council of State also approved the appointment of two new legal practitioners as members of Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The AGF explained that the law confers on President Buhari the right to appoint members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, subject to consultation with the Council of State.

He said: “The exercise this morning relating to the presentation of the council memo was for the purpose of fulfilling the constitutional righteousness relating to the appointment of the two new legal practitioners; in essence, it is to consult with the Council of State out of desire for compliance with constitutional requirements.

“The two members to represent Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the Federal Judicial Service Commission are Namoso Ekanem (SAN) from Akwa Ibom State representing the South-South geo-political zone and Mammud Abubakar Mogaji (SAN) from Niger State to represent the North-Central geo-political zone.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on his part, said Council of State also approved the appointment of Silas Agara, as chairman of National Population Commission (NPC).

Members of the commission also approved are: Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo (Sokoto); Alhaji Razaq Gidado (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Joseph Kwai Shazin (FCT); Engineer Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had denied media reports that he joined forces with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari to stop the appointment of Agara as chairman of NPC.

Buhari had in two separate letters dated March 20 and August 12, 2020, nominated Agara, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, to head the NPC.

The SGF said apart from the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that was absent, the meeting was attended by all living former Nigerian leaders.

Mustapha said council members also commended the Presidential Task Force on National Response on Covid-19 for a job well done.

He said the council noted that the impact of the panel on the nation’s economy and the fact that it has exposed the weaknesses in the system.

The members, however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceuticals measures put in place pending when vaccines would be found for the virus.

Also speaking, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Mungonu (rtd), briefed the council on the security challenges facing the country, adding that in response, the council approved the setting up of the National Centre for Control of Small and Light Weapons to be domiciled in his office.