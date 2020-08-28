News
Flush Out Criminals In Rivers, AIG Tasks Police
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, in charge of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Austin Agbonlahor, has charged officers and men of the Rivers State Police Command to put in more efforts in the fight against criminality in order to end cultism, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.
Agbonlahor while appreciating the commitment and dedication of officers of the command in the ongoing onslaught against criminalities in the state, encouraged them to do more and redouble their efforts in that regard.
The AIG made this call while addressing officers and men of the command during his one-day official inspection visit to the state police command in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He assured the police officers that the zone, in conjunction with the Force Headquarters, Abuja, would address some of the challenges enumerated by the state commissioner of police, saying that the issue of inadequate manpower would be addressed soon through the ongoing police recruitment exercise.
“Let me assure you all that the problem of manpower will be addressed through the ongoing recruitment exercise.
“On training, let the command put up an in-house training, and should not wait for the training being organized by Force Headquarters. Area commanders and DPOs should take a cue and start organizing in-house training for their officers”, he stated.
“The command should put in place training programmes where you train your officers on what you know and what they should know. Even the DPOs should also be organizing in-house training. By this, all officers will be informed on current trends.”
He said: “I have known that before now the state was bedevilled with many crimes, like, kidnapping, killings, and others, but now your efforts has saved the state from the reports. We have taken note of that.”
“On the issues of equipment, where there is no much you should always improvise. You are aware of the training going on now. At the end of the training, we will postmen to the command to cushion the challenge of manpower shortage”.
He commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for providing patrol vans and other logistics support to the command, which, according to him, have assisted the command to discharge its duties.
The pioneer AIG of the newly created Zone 16 commended the command for keying in to the community policing policy of the Force Headquarters, insisting that the directives on the mop up of arms in the state must be adhered to.
He urged the people not to be worried over the withdrawal of guns from vigilante groups as there would be more visibility of police men in the state.
“They were not to bear arms before; so; there is nothing to be afraid of”, he added.
Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, commended the Inspector General of Police for his drive towards entrenching community policing, the creation of the Zone 16 command, and the provision of the platform for its smooth take-off.
He told the visiting AIG that on assumption of office, he established robust security architecture that has yielded tremendous results, adding that the SARS, anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping units, ‘Operation Sting’ and CP Crack Squad were all doing wonderfully well.
News
Rivers LG Workers Protest Non-Payment Of 13 Months Salaries
No fewer than 110 staff members of Ahoada-West Local Government Council in Rivers State have staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of their one-year salary, begging the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the state House of Assembly to prevail on the LG Chairman, Hon Hope Ikiriko, to pay their 13 months’ salary arrears.
The protesters, who stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, and the House of Assembly Complex, yesterday, claimed that the LG chairman decided not to pay them their salaries because they were not from Ahoada-West, adding that all the indigenes of the LGA have been vetted out and are receiving their salaries.
Speaking, the leader of the protest, Nwisaenee Dornubari, dismissed the claims that the affected persons were ghost workers, noting that they were all duly employed and posted to the LGA by the government.
Dornubari said, “Before we came for this protest we have utilized all the internal mechanism that civil servants are meant to go through to resolve this matter, but it was futile.
“The Chairman of the LGA, Hon Hope Ikiriko, has refused to pay us for the past 13 months now. When he came he said he wanted personnel audit and all of us went through four stages of the process. I don’t know the criteria he has used to deny us our salary. I don’t know the reason he is denying us our statutory right.
“We are not ghost workers we are not retirees as he is claiming. We are duly employed and serving. The highest person among us is 40 years. We are begging on the governor of the state the Speaker to use his good office to prevail on Hope Ikiriko to pay us our salary.”
Also speaking, a level eight staff of the council, Peace Joseph, accused the chairman of the LGA of being selective and tribal, noting that he (Ikiriko) has refused to pay them because they were not from the LGA.
Joseph said, “For 13 months now we have not been paid. Our salaries are withheld by the council Chairman, Hon. Hope Ikiriko. He said we should go back to our local government areas and work there, that we are not supposed to work in Ahoada West.
“We are crying for our right. We are suffering and going through untold hardship because of one man that refused to give us our right. He is selective. We were 350 staff that was affected, the people from that LGA went to him and he removed our name from and now we are 110 people working in the LGA that are affected.”
However, attempt to reach the LG chairman or the press secretary at press time for response proved abortive.
News
NCS Pardons Defunct Bendel Gov, Coup Plotters …IBB, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan Attend
The National Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, yesterday, ratified the presidential pardon granted to Former Governor, Prof Ambrose Alli (governor of the now-defunct Bendel State, 1979—1983, now Edo and Delta States), over N900,000 fraud.
Although Ali later paid the money back to government, he was convicted.
The NCS also gave presidential pardon to three other Nigerians.
Those pardoned along with Alli are Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olarenwaju (for attempted coup in the Ibrahim Babangida era) and Ajayi Olusola Babalola.
Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, which had in attendance four former heads of states – General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the ratification follows his presentation of a memo from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.
According to him, “The memo presented for consultation in line with one of the constitutional requirements and consideration of grant of pardon to 45 persons, two inmates for pardon, 39 inmates for clemency and four ex-convicts for presidential pardon.
“To further clarify on the prerogative of mercy, Mr. President because of the Covid-19 pandemic has directed the decongestion of our correctional centres across the country. And by way of collaborative action, the governors, heads of courts across the nation, have worked assiduously in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Decongestion of our Correctional Centres, and at the end of the day, we have succeeded in taking over 4,000 inmates out of our correctional centres across the country.
“What we have today is a consolidation of what has been done, and the strategies put in place to see to the decongestion of our correctional centres.
“As you are aware, more than 70 percent inmates in our correctional centres were awaiting trial across the country, and a lot of considerations were put in place to ensure our correctional centres are decongested. The prerogative of mercy was one of such considerations by Mr. President.”
Malami said the Council of State also approved the appointment of two new legal practitioners as members of Federal Judicial Service Commission.
The AGF explained that the law confers on President Buhari the right to appoint members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, subject to consultation with the Council of State.
He said: “The exercise this morning relating to the presentation of the council memo was for the purpose of fulfilling the constitutional righteousness relating to the appointment of the two new legal practitioners; in essence, it is to consult with the Council of State out of desire for compliance with constitutional requirements.
“The two members to represent Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the Federal Judicial Service Commission are Namoso Ekanem (SAN) from Akwa Ibom State representing the South-South geo-political zone and Mammud Abubakar Mogaji (SAN) from Niger State to represent the North-Central geo-political zone.”
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on his part, said Council of State also approved the appointment of Silas Agara, as chairman of National Population Commission (NPC).
Members of the commission also approved are: Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo (Sokoto); Alhaji Razaq Gidado (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Joseph Kwai Shazin (FCT); Engineer Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).
It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had denied media reports that he joined forces with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari to stop the appointment of Agara as chairman of NPC.
Buhari had in two separate letters dated March 20 and August 12, 2020, nominated Agara, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, to head the NPC.
The SGF said apart from the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that was absent, the meeting was attended by all living former Nigerian leaders.
Mustapha said council members also commended the Presidential Task Force on National Response on Covid-19 for a job well done.
He said the council noted that the impact of the panel on the nation’s economy and the fact that it has exposed the weaknesses in the system.
The members, however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceuticals measures put in place pending when vaccines would be found for the virus.
Also speaking, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Mungonu (rtd), briefed the council on the security challenges facing the country, adding that in response, the council approved the setting up of the National Centre for Control of Small and Light Weapons to be domiciled in his office.
News
Buhari Fires Dokubo, Appoints Dikio, Amnesty Boss
Following corruption and mismanagement allegations levelled against him, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, sacked Prof Charles Dokubo, and appointed Col Milland Dikio (rtd) as interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
Disclosing this in a statement, yesterday, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme).
“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo from the Office as the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.
“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.
“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo”, the statement, added.
However, the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NDENYLC), yesterday, lauded the Federal Government for the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (rtd) as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, describing it as an indication that the programme would not be scrapped.
Reacting to development, Public Relations Officer of the group, Comrade Marcus Enudi, said the appointment laid to rest, “the rumour going round that the Amnesty programme was going to be scrapped by the Federal Government.
“The Amnesty programme by this gesture from the Federal Government, will continue. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for this and also appeal to him to make Niger Delta development a priority as the region is the sole contributor to the national cake”.
The statement called on those “appointed by the Federal Government to manage the resources of the Niger Delta people to be prudent in discharging their duties and always remember that the Niger Delta people and region needs every kobo allocated to it to be developed.
“It is disheartening that Niger Deltans appointed to develop Niger Delta region are always accused of mismanaging the resources accrued to region; It will be great for once for Niger Deltans to take the development of the seriously and work towards actualizing the aims and objectives of their appointments”, the group added.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to the concerned people of the Niger Delta to join hands with him in a bid to reposition the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), warning the region would be doomed if urgent steps are not taking to protect the future wellbeing of the people.
Akpabio, who spoke on the backdrop of a recent proposal by the Federal Government to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for repentant Niger Delta militants by December, 2020, said Niger Deltans must begin to plan for Post Amnesty Initiative (PAI).
The former Senate minority leader, who was angst over the mismanagement of resources by previous drivers at the NDDC, reproached those responsible for the manipulation of activities to the detriment of the common people at the commission.
Condemning a situation where there was no plan on ground to ensure proper care and initiatives to salvage the people of the region, especially the ageing group, the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State lamented the plight of those exiting the age limit for amnesty beneficiaries.
According to him, “Today, we have amnesty programme, we must plan for the end of amnesty, it cannot be in perpetuity. So, where is the industry these people will go and work when amnesty ends?
“Amnesty was supposed to be for young stars below 40 years, it has gone for about 11 years now, very soon, those on amnesty will be on 60 and 70 years. So, we must begin to plan for what I call PAI, Post Amnesty Initiative.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
-
Editorial4 days ago
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
-
News4 days ago
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
-
News4 days ago
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
-
Sports4 days ago
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports
-
Politics2 days ago
Lagos Assembly Probes Sanwo-Olu’s Govt On Procurements