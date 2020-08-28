Business
FAAN Laments 95% Revenue Fall, Hikes Service Charges By 100%
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yesterday, said that its revenue has dropped by over 95 per cent in the wake of the lockdown declared to curtail further spread of Covid-19.
Its Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, said this at a press conference in Abuja while responding to a question on why FAAN decided to effect a 100 per cent increase in Passenger Service Charge at this time.
The increase of PSC from N1,000 to N2,000 per passenger for domestic flights, Yadudu said, would take effect from September 1, and had been communicated to all airlines.
“The increase is a matter of necessity. Our revenue is down by over 95 percent. In that case, we will do whatever we can legitimately to ensure we carry out our duties.
“We need to survive. There is no better time than now for FAAN to do this,” he said.
Describing airport management as capital intensive, Yadudu noted that FAAN has not increased PSC since 2011 despite all the huge capital investments at the nation’s airports.
He said the current N1,000 charge was no longer realistic and that it did not correlate with realities of cost-related inflation rate which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) put at 12.82 per cent.
The managing director said FAAN, until late 2019, was collecting naira equivalent of PSC at an official rate of between N305.50 and N344.38 to a dollar while airlines were collecting at subsisting market rate of about N362 to a dollar.
He added that the Federal Government is increasing its direct deduction from FAAN to 40 per cent from 2021.
He said with such deduction, FAAN will have a shortfall of over N16billion on overhead cost, hence, the authority decided to engage the government in order to be exempted from the deduction.
Yadudu said, “It has, therefore become imperative to review the Passenger Service Charge from N1,000 to N2,000 per passenger.
“This review which takes effect from September 1, 2020, has already been communicated to the airlines.
“We, therefore, implore stakeholders, airport users and the general public to bear with us as FAAN is laden with so much overhead cost of operation.”
The managing director said as the nation prepares for the resumption of scheduled international flights, new advisories for airlines and air travellers would be rolled out.
He said the advisories would be made public as soon as they are ready.
While answering a question on the latest on the latest on the alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols by VIPs at the nation’s airports, Yadudu said the task was being handled by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the they nation would hear from the authority as soon as it is ready.
He also said the NCAA was working with the Ministry of Aviation and airlines on the planned resumption of scheduled international flights.
“Don’t let us assume all airlines will be ready by that time. We are opening our door, it is left for the airlines to come through the door,” he said about the resumption in international flights.
Business
Why Buhari Opted To Directly Fund Forensic Audit -NDDC
The Interim Management Committee, (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the commission from 2001 to 2019.
The commission, in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding following considerations that the National Assembly had not passed the NDDC 2020 Budget.
The statement further said the payment of the fees and stipends of the NDDC scholarship students a road had commenced as all formalities with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been regularised.
Odili said: “We are grateful to Mr. President for matching his words with action and approving the funding of the forensic exercise directly from the Presidency.
“We note that the President graciously approved this peculiar funding arrangement because he gave due consideration to the fact that the National Assembly has not passed the NDDC 2020 budget.
“With the funding challenge now settled, we are on course to accelerate the tempo of the forensic audit, which will cover the headquarters and the projects in the 9 NDDC mandate states, to ensure that the exercise is completed on time.
Business
Ondo 2020: NBC Laments Politicians’ Disregard For COVID-19 Protocols
The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, yesterday frowned at the flagrant disobedience of COVID-19 protocols by politicians in the state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.
The Acting Director-General, NBC, Prof Armstrong Idachaba stated this during the commission’s stakeholders’ meeting on political broadcasts in Akure, the state capital.
According to Idachaba, politicians are more concerned with the business of politics than the pandemic without observing the laid down precautions as reeled out by health agencies and government institutions.
While urging journalists to brace up for the task and ensure that they use their platforms to continue to educate politicians and the general public on the need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 precautions, the NBC DG stressed that the virus was still very much around.
He said: “Ondo State governorship election is coming at this trying time when we are still battling with the common enemy, COVID-19.
“Let us be mindful that the threat of the virus is still real. Broadcasters must work safe and stay safe.”
Business
Bauchi APC Makes Case For Workers’ Pay
The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State yesterday told the state government that there is no justification for delaying workers’ salary and as such called on it to immediately pay their outstanding salaries.
This was contained in a press release signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Adamu Jallah and made available to journalists in Bauchi, yesterday.
According to the party, prompt payment of salary is workers’ right, adding that there is no justification for the government to withhold salaries of some civil servants for more than three months.
It added that the state government does not have any reasons not to pay more so that it receives its monthly allocation from the Federal Government.
“While sympathizing with the affected civil servants who were not paid for many months, we call on the government to hasten and settle their outstanding salaries because it is their rights.
“The governor has no justification to withhold their salaries when he collects the monthly federal allocations,” the opposition party stated.
The party stated that despite the fact that the state government saved money from the suspension of certain activities as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, it still owes workers.
“It is a known fact that a lot of activities have been paralyzed since the outbreak of COVID-19 nationwide, such as Ramadan feeding, school feeding, sponsorship of hajj operations, among other things.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
-
Editorial4 days ago
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
-
News4 days ago
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
-
News4 days ago
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
-
Sports4 days ago
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports
-
Politics2 days ago
Lagos Assembly Probes Sanwo-Olu’s Govt On Procurements