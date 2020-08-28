Chidi Lloyd, Big Asset To PDP-Awuse

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) last Wednesday, received more defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The new defectors were received by Dr. Ayewamide Olaiya, a leader of ZLP in the town, who declared that the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is the standard bearer of the party would emerge victorious at the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

He enjoined all members to go home and enlighten the people of the local government to vote for ZLP candidate in the election.

Olaiya said: “We have been working with them(defectors), we will deliver Idanre to ZLP . I still received over 50 from PDP today and over 100 from APC yesterday”.

Engr. Jimi Akintade, who led other members of PDP to ZLP in Idanre, said they decided to dump PDP because those they met in PDP were hostile to them.

The former Senior Special Assistant (Direct Labour Agency) in Governor Olusegun Mimiko-led administration said: “We were treated like unwanted guests in PDP, that’s why we defected to ZLP. ZLP is very accommodating.”

Speaking on the chances of Agboola Ajayi and his running-mate, Engr. Gboyr Adegbenro, at the poll, Akintade declared that whoever would win the election in the state would be determined by Idanre Local Government Area.

He noted that whichever party emerged victorious in Idanre Local Government Area would win the election.

Akintade said: “Only two people are contesting. Aketi, who is running a government for his family by his family, is contesting with Agboola Ajayi.

It’s not yet time for the central, so Jegede is not contesting.

“The way PDP is treating people from Idanre, PDP can’t win any election here. We chose Agboola because whenever he held the fort as acting governor, he paid staff salaries on 24th, 25th day of the month.

“He knows how to help the downtrodden. He can do better than Akeredolu.”

Dr. Kola Ademujimi, Chief of Staff to Governor Mimiko in his eight years in office, who’s currently the Director General, Agboola/Gboye Campaign Organization, said the gathering was just meeting of representatives of ZLP in Idanre.

He said: “People are defecting from APC, PDP and others ever since the deputy governor picked the governorship ticket of ZLP”.