Entertainment
Check Out BBNaija Stars Making Waves In Nollywood
Over the years, reality TV shows have proven to be launch pads for singers, actors, comedians and other categories of entertainers. One of such reality shows is Big Brother Naija which has provided platform for many to shine in Nollywood.
Below are some former contestants of the reality TV show currently proving their mettle in the make believe world.
Bisola Aiyeola: Vivacious Bisola was the first runner up in BB Naija “See Gobbe” edition of 2007. Though her acting career had kicked off before BBNaija, she gained more prominence after appearing in the reality TV show and went on to star in movies.
Aiyeola was been featured in movies such as Sugar Rush, Gold Statue and Pay Day among others. In 2018, she won the African magic viewers choice trail blazers award.
Gideon Okeke: Gideon Okeke came into lime light as a house mate in the first edition of BBNaija in 2006. After the show, he has gone on to passionately pursue an acting career. One of his most popular roles is as Phillip Ade- Williams in the TV series ‘Tinsel’.
He has also appeared in movies such as ‘Gidi Blues’ Heaven’s Hell and when love happens. The actor was nominated for AMVCA for his role in the acclaimed film 90 days.
Teddy A: When Tope Adenibuyan also known as Teddy A went into the Big Brother house in 2018, he was already a budding singer looking for a platform to showcase his talent. However, since he left the reality show, Teddy A who is married to another former BB Naija contestant, Bam Bam has appeared in some Nollywood movies including the Gift, No Budget, Unsane and a television series Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary.
Tobi Bakare: In 2018, Bakare resigned from his job to participate in the third edition of BBNaija. He emerged as a finalist in the show and has since been featuring in a few movies.
The Ex-TV reality star has appeared in Nollywood flicks such as Sugar Rush, Fixus, Mokalik Phases, Hustele and TV Series, Jenifa’s Diary.
Venita Akpofure: Venita had been featured in a few movies before participating in BB Naija in 2019. However, the Pepper Deem edition of the reality TV show was what really put the spot- light on her.
Akpofure was starred in movies such as Kambili, The Whole 30 Years, Unmarried, While You Slept and Losing Control.
Entertainment
Ibinabo Fiberesima Opens Up On Mental Health … Says She Collapsed Twice
Celebrities are also humans and being on the spotlight does not make them immuned to facing challenges, particularly regarding to their mental health. Just recently, veteran Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima spoke on her mental challenges in a recent interview with The Tide source.
The former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and mother of five, disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID-19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health.
Ibinabo said she went to England to undergo a surgery and that she was trying to recuperate. However, the pressure of the pandemic after it started took its toll on her and she collapsed twice.
She said: “I went to England before the whole pandemic started, I had health challenges, I had to do a surgery, I was here (in England) trying to recuperate to get my health back feeling somehow and I collapsed twice during this pandemic.”
The actress said that it was a scary experience because the actors were trying to determine if she had Coronavirus, it was later discovered that she did not have the virus, but that she collapsed because of her mental health.
Ibinabo also added that she had to pick herself up and focus on the Miss Earth Pageant. In her words, “it was quite scary and the ambulance came, rushed me to the hospital, they were trying to check if it was COVID-19 or not.
They later discovered that it was not COVID-19, just my mental state. Everything crashed, at a point, but thank God I started with the Earth event again and started picking up my self again. My friends in Nigeria, I lost a few, not to COVID-19 this time around, but other things and they were close to me.”
“I think all that badly affected me, but thank God I am picking up again, preparing the new queen for her journey because the Miss Earth is virtual again for the globe, so there is so much work to do now, I am busy again preparing that.”
Entertainment
Tonto Dike Goes Back To School
Entertainment seems to be the pathway for many young talents and most times they abandon their schooling, especially if their talent is already getting the much needed attention.
Quite a number of Nigerian celebrities have revealed in their success stories that they dropped out of school at some point to chase their dreams. Even though this is not the case with all of them, some stars still pursue their education even after being made in their career.
Just recently, veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike shared photos of herself at a leadership class. In the caption that followed the photos, the film star noted that she was back to school and that it was the best decision she ever made.
She also said that leadership flows to the ones who know and advised fans never to stop educating themselves.
In her words: “Back to School. Best decision I ever made, leadership flows to one who knows, never stop educating yourself, new level requires new information.
According to her, despite all the hassle that the fear had brought forth, it has indeed blessed her more than the 34 years that she had been in existence.
Taking to her insta story channel the actress wrote: 2020 has blessed me more than my 34 years on earth.”
Dike’s post seemed to have been inspired by the fact that she just received her official complimentary card and plate number for the new position as director of socials and empowerment for the Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitization (CYMS).
Entertainment
Bill Board 200 Charts: Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Makes History
On August 14, 2020, Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy released his new album, ‘Twice As Tall’ in its first week, the album became the first Nigerian album to have one million pure you Tube streams from Nigerians.
August 24, 2020, the album debated at No 54 on the American Bill Board 200 charts for the week ending August 21, 2020.
With it, Burna Boy created a new peak for Nigerian artistes on same charts. The other Nigerian albums to have charted on the bill board 200 are King Sunny Ade’s Juju music (1983) and synoro system (1983) as well as Wizkide’s sound from the other side (2017) and Burna Boys “African Giant” (2019).
Meanwhile, Burna Boy has preview the album, with Big Brother Naija “lockdown” Housemates on Wednesday August 27, 2020 where he advised the housemates to keep their heads, while in the show as they danced in the Arena. He urged them to stay twice as tall’ while they are in the house with them.
Now that they know what it means Burna Boy revealed this in a video on social media. The Odogwu’s 15 track album ‘Twice As Tall’ was released on Friday August 14 and it featured artistes like Naughty By Nature, Diddy, Stormz, Sautisol, Chris Martin and Youesson N’Dour.
Twice As Tall garnered a lot of accolades from the singer’s fans and followers as they noted that Burna Boy did a good job. Recently it was announced that the album made a debut at No 54 on Bill Board 200 chart.
Recall that the controversial singer took to social media to say that he is the best thing after Fela Kuti and that he is responsible for the respect Nigerians eventually enjoy. The Anybody crooner also said nobody paved way for him. He further stated that he learnt long ago from another singer that the world can live without the best.
Nigerians on social media reacted to Burna Boy’s tweets and many of them were not impressed by it many people described the singer as being arrogant and they rejoiced that he did not even win the Grammy nomination. Others however, said he is right to feel he is the next best thing after Fela.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
-
Editorial4 days ago
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
-
News4 days ago
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
-
News4 days ago
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Delta Begins Land, Property Registration, Aug 28
-
Sports4 days ago
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports