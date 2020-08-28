News
Capital Flight: NOTAP Blocks N7.3bn From Leaving Nigeria
The Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dan Azumi Ibrahim, has said he blocked over N79.3billion from leaving the country through the use of technology transfer pricing guideline by heads of Federal Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs).
Ibrahim, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, to explain NOTAP’s efforts in implementing the Federal Government’s Executive Order Number 5, noted that the funds would have gone to other countries.
“Sometimes they may say they needed about 10 per cent when the guideline provided for only a maximum of five per cent. And this five per cent can only be given to complex technologies”, he said.
“Where we see that your technology is not complex, we may insist to do one or two per cent. So, if you had earlier requested for six or seven per cent, now we have given you approval for two per cent, the difference is part of the savings”, he said.
Ibrahim said his agency had secured a COREN Register of Engineering Personnel and Consulting Engineering Firms, adding that NOTAP had generated about 7,000 entities of COREN-registered engineering personnel and consulting firms in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Wike Harps On Speedy Dispensation Of Justice Donates …Four Prisoner Transport Vehicles To NCS
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the lack of requisite infrastructure for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) can impede justice delivery.
Wike made the assertion during the presentation of four prisoners’ transport vehicles to the Nigeria Correctional Service at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He noted that criminal trials are often delayed because there are no vehicles to convey inmates to court.
The governor said his administration provided the support because it was committed to promote effective and speedy delivery of justice in the state.
“The courts, lawyers, judges, magistrates and the Nigeria Correctional Service all have their roles to play in the dispensation of justice.
“When people talk about decongesting the courts, they blame it only on the courts. But speedy dispensation of justice and trial of criminal cases can be delayed by the correctional service.
“When they cannot bring an accused person or inmate to court, cases will be adjourned.
“So, the government must play its role to make sure that facilities or infrastructure are provided to aid the dispensation of justice.
“That is why we are doing what we are doing to support quick dispensation of justice in this state. This will enable them to effectively perform their duty without excuses.
“This is part of our policy to partner agencies of the Federal Government in order to have the best for the people of Rivers State.
“We have supported all the security agencies including the paramilitary organisations. It is our duty that those who are serving here should render services to benefit the state,” he stated.
Responding, the out-going Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Rivers State Command, Olumide Tuloye, expressed gratitude to the governor for granting the request they made to him.
He noted that no state government in the country has provided the quality of vehicles they have received from the Rivers State Government.
Rivers LG Workers Protest Non-Payment Of 13 Months Salaries
No fewer than 110 staff members of Ahoada-West Local Government Council in Rivers State have staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of their one-year salary, begging the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the state House of Assembly to prevail on the LG Chairman, Hon Hope Ikiriko, to pay their 13 months’ salary arrears.
The protesters, who stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, and the House of Assembly Complex, yesterday, claimed that the LG chairman decided not to pay them their salaries because they were not from Ahoada-West, adding that all the indigenes of the LGA have been vetted out and are receiving their salaries.
Speaking, the leader of the protest, Nwisaenee Dornubari, dismissed the claims that the affected persons were ghost workers, noting that they were all duly employed and posted to the LGA by the government.
Dornubari said, “Before we came for this protest we have utilized all the internal mechanism that civil servants are meant to go through to resolve this matter, but it was futile.
“The Chairman of the LGA, Hon Hope Ikiriko, has refused to pay us for the past 13 months now. When he came he said he wanted personnel audit and all of us went through four stages of the process. I don’t know the criteria he has used to deny us our salary. I don’t know the reason he is denying us our statutory right.
“We are not ghost workers we are not retirees as he is claiming. We are duly employed and serving. The highest person among us is 40 years. We are begging on the governor of the state the Speaker to use his good office to prevail on Hope Ikiriko to pay us our salary.”
Also speaking, a level eight staff of the council, Peace Joseph, accused the chairman of the LGA of being selective and tribal, noting that he (Ikiriko) has refused to pay them because they were not from the LGA.
Joseph said, “For 13 months now we have not been paid. Our salaries are withheld by the council Chairman, Hon. Hope Ikiriko. He said we should go back to our local government areas and work there, that we are not supposed to work in Ahoada West.
“We are crying for our right. We are suffering and going through untold hardship because of one man that refused to give us our right. He is selective. We were 350 staff that was affected, the people from that LGA went to him and he removed our name from and now we are 110 people working in the LGA that are affected.”
However, attempt to reach the LG chairman or the press secretary at press time for response proved abortive.
NCS Pardons Defunct Bendel Gov, Coup Plotters …IBB, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan Attend
The National Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, yesterday, ratified the presidential pardon granted to Former Governor, Prof Ambrose Alli (governor of the now-defunct Bendel State, 1979—1983, now Edo and Delta States), over N900,000 fraud.
Although Ali later paid the money back to government, he was convicted.
The NCS also gave presidential pardon to three other Nigerians.
Those pardoned along with Alli are Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olarenwaju (for attempted coup in the Ibrahim Babangida era) and Ajayi Olusola Babalola.
Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, which had in attendance four former heads of states – General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the ratification follows his presentation of a memo from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.
According to him, “The memo presented for consultation in line with one of the constitutional requirements and consideration of grant of pardon to 45 persons, two inmates for pardon, 39 inmates for clemency and four ex-convicts for presidential pardon.
“To further clarify on the prerogative of mercy, Mr. President because of the Covid-19 pandemic has directed the decongestion of our correctional centres across the country. And by way of collaborative action, the governors, heads of courts across the nation, have worked assiduously in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Decongestion of our Correctional Centres, and at the end of the day, we have succeeded in taking over 4,000 inmates out of our correctional centres across the country.
“What we have today is a consolidation of what has been done, and the strategies put in place to see to the decongestion of our correctional centres.
“As you are aware, more than 70 percent inmates in our correctional centres were awaiting trial across the country, and a lot of considerations were put in place to ensure our correctional centres are decongested. The prerogative of mercy was one of such considerations by Mr. President.”
Malami said the Council of State also approved the appointment of two new legal practitioners as members of Federal Judicial Service Commission.
The AGF explained that the law confers on President Buhari the right to appoint members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, subject to consultation with the Council of State.
He said: “The exercise this morning relating to the presentation of the council memo was for the purpose of fulfilling the constitutional righteousness relating to the appointment of the two new legal practitioners; in essence, it is to consult with the Council of State out of desire for compliance with constitutional requirements.
“The two members to represent Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the Federal Judicial Service Commission are Namoso Ekanem (SAN) from Akwa Ibom State representing the South-South geo-political zone and Mammud Abubakar Mogaji (SAN) from Niger State to represent the North-Central geo-political zone.”
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on his part, said Council of State also approved the appointment of Silas Agara, as chairman of National Population Commission (NPC).
Members of the commission also approved are: Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo (Sokoto); Alhaji Razaq Gidado (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Joseph Kwai Shazin (FCT); Engineer Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).
It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had denied media reports that he joined forces with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari to stop the appointment of Agara as chairman of NPC.
Buhari had in two separate letters dated March 20 and August 12, 2020, nominated Agara, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, to head the NPC.
The SGF said apart from the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that was absent, the meeting was attended by all living former Nigerian leaders.
Mustapha said council members also commended the Presidential Task Force on National Response on Covid-19 for a job well done.
He said the council noted that the impact of the panel on the nation’s economy and the fact that it has exposed the weaknesses in the system.
The members, however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceuticals measures put in place pending when vaccines would be found for the virus.
Also speaking, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Mungonu (rtd), briefed the council on the security challenges facing the country, adding that in response, the council approved the setting up of the National Centre for Control of Small and Light Weapons to be domiciled in his office.
