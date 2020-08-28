Alalibo Completes Move To Enyimba

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has stated that the Federation is making the most of the lifting of the restrictions order on non-contact sports to keep in shape after having been affected by the lockdown order initially placed on sports.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source,Igali said there is an improvement now on how far they can go compared to the former times but have also been very responsible about the whole situation so as to ensure they do not flout the protocol on contact as much as the wrestlers have demonstrated anxiousness to actually get on the mat.

“Well to the extent that they can what we are doing right now is non-physical training so we are not wrestling on the mat but they are doing everything else. We are lifting weight we are running even playing basketball non physical quick pass basketball to keep them fit as much as the athletes are very anxious to get on the mat there is that slight impediment and we are very responsible by not flouting such protocol. “