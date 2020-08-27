Entertainment
Phyno, Flavour Collabo On New Song
Phyno and Flavour have once again collaborated on a new song. After months of teasing, both music stars have now released their brand new track titled ‘chop life’.
Both stars are frequent collaborators with songs like ‘Vibe’, Authe’ and ‘Culture’ which also starred the obiligbo brothers.
Over the years, Phyno and Flavour have risen to prominence, thanks to their impressive blend of highlife and contemporary music and this new song is a perfect exhibition of talents possessed by both music stars.
Renowned for rapping in Igbo language, Phyno is a native of Anambra State though raised in Enugu State. He initially rose to prominence with a couple of sleeper hits before releasing the smash hit track, ghost mode featuring Olamide.
For this theme song, he teams up with Flavour, another indigene of Anambra State who incidentally also grew up in Enugu where he learned his music skills Flavour’s high life hits include Nwa Baby, Adamma and Ada-Ada among others.
The track which is the new theme song for life larger beer has been released to commemorate the beautiful lighting of the Niger bridge. The song emphasizes the message of hope and progress that has long been associated with the life brand while delivering a melodious tune that is sure to get you off your feet.
The video of the song was unvideo during chop life concert which streamed live on television and instagram as both stars performed the song for the first time together.
Entertainment
Actors, Film Makers Protest Closure Of Cinemas
Nollywood actors and film makers took to instagram to protest the continued closure of cinemas in Nigeria by the Federal Government nation wide.
The online protest tagged hashtag “save cinemas” flooded timelines on Monday August 17, 2020 and saw actors and film makers relate how the continued closure continues to stifle the growth of the entertainment industry.
Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde wrote on instagram: “I believe cinemas are easier to monitor and regulate if other indoor places are open, why not the cinemas? Tempchecks, masks, distancing etc, we need to work together to ensure safer ways to keep the arts going. Many livelihoods depend on this, it can and must be done as safey as possible”.
Ace film director, Steve Gukas joined the protest with an instagram post”. The ability of the film industry to grow and sustain itself is directly linked to had of much money films earns in various windows. The cinema is a very important revenue source keeping them shut his dire consequences for the industry, giving how many of our youths make a living from the industry, its time to give this a second look.
According to popular singer and actor Falz,” the Government contributes almost nothing to the creative industry. Right now we don’t see anything, but a government that contributes little or nothing to the creative sector and continued to attempt to stifle the sector in every way.
“Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months the entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back on business, lets start with cinema’s reopening”.
Other film influencers to join the protest include: Obi Emelonye, Oyin Abraham, Jide Kene Achufusi, Obas Ighodoro, Bellinda ffah Enyinna Nwigwe, Lician Afegbai among others.
Recall that cinemas in Nigeria have been closed since April 2020 following directives by the Federal Government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment
Shaun Storms Market With New Song
Port Harcourt-born music star, Shaun Wenenda popularly known as “The Wonder Boy,” has stormed the market with a new song titled “They Don’t Care” which is currently making waves in the music industry and trending in almost all the television and radio stations in the state and beyond.
The Rumuwoji, Mile I Diobu, Port Harcourt born-artiste who started his music career at a very tender age also boasts of other successful songs to his credit titled ‘I can Be’ his first single), ‘Lockdown’ and ‘Lazy Youths’ amongst others.
In a chat with The Tide Entertainment, the 12-year-old music sensation disclosed that he was inspired to join the music industry by divine intervention and his dad, Elvis Wenenda Orlu who had also released several songs in the 90s and early 2005 including a hip hop song titled “Pepper Soup” which was a ‘Collabo’ with his elder brothers, Emmanuel and late Worgu.
The multi-talented music star also known as ‘Port Harcourt Boy’ plays different genres of music such as RnB, Hip hop, Reggae, Calypso, Highlife and Freestyle.
He expressed gratitude to God for his successes in the music industry as well as to his numerous fans, friends and family for their support and encouragements as he strives to take his music career to the next level.
Entertainment
Wizkid’s Smile Makes Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist
Wizkid has joined other global stars like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Billie Eilish and more on the Barack Obama’s summer playlist.
On August 18, 2020, former American Senator and President, Barack Obama released his summer playlist and for a second year running, it includes a Nigerian song. This year, the list includes ‘Smile’ by Wizkid and H.E.R.
In his twitter announcement, Obama wrote: “Over the past few months, I have spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer including songs from some of the artists at this week at Dem Convention Hope you enjoy it.
Other Nigerian artistes who made the list in the past are Burna Boy ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’.
