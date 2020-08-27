Politics
PDP Launches Cinema For Obaseki’s Campaigns
The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a wide screen television to showcase its governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki’s campaign activities ahead of the governorship election in the state.
Launching the wide screen television set at the Ring Road, Benin City, the chairman, PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih said it was the first of its kind in the state’s politics.
He said the television would afford the citizens of the state to monitor the campaign activities of the party’s governorship candidate even if they can’t go along with him to the campaign grounds.
“For this evening, I am here to also see this campaign innovation by Governor Godwin Obaseki where they will be playing most of his campaign jingles and sometimes people will be here to watch some of the campaign visits to different local governments and even if you are not able to go with him, you can have a very good view of some of the activities in the course of our campaigns.
“I think this is quite commendable and I believe it is a new chapter in campaign arrangements to reach out to more people. Some people don’t even have access to television”, he said.
Chief Orbih who said that the party has had wonderful outings in other districts, stated that it has chosen to take its campaign messages to the people of Edo South to let them know that the forthcoming election is about their future.
“We are going to move from ward to ward, taking the message to the people, letting them know that this election is about them and about their future”, he said.
Orbih, while taking a swipe at ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over the comment that it was Godwin Obaseki who instigated him to suspend the Onojie of Uromi, said those seeking governorship position in the state should always think before acting to avoid going about kneeling down to beg after leaving office.
“In the cause of our visit to Edo Central, I saw the opposition party, the APC. The APC was issuing statements, suggesting that the suspension of Onojie of Uromi was at the instance of the current governor. I want to say quite clearly here that it seems to me that the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, is having some problems in recollecting what really happened when he was in office.
“But I want to educate him a bit. At the time the Onojie of Uromi was suspended, Oshiomhole was still the governor of the state. The person that lifted the suspension was the current governor. So, they should go back and get their fact right.
Politics
PDP Chides Akeredolu Over APC Endless Rule Comment
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has continued to receive criticism over his claim that All Progressives Congress(APC) would rule the state forever.
The fresh criticism came from Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation (EJCO) which described the governor’s statement as arrogant and oppressive.
Akeredolu was quoted to have stated last Monday in Akure that “We need to work for the party(APC). The APC will continue to rule this state forever.”
The governor was said to have taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Eyitayo Jegede that it was not yet the turn of the Central Senatorial District to produce a governor, saying the district should wait for the next 12 years.
A statement by Samuel Fasua, Head, Media Research, of EJCO, reads in parts “Wonders, they say, shall never end. What on earth would move a governor to be playing God and talking down on the people, that a particular political party will rule them forever?”
The group noted that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) had been highlighting his programmes of action as campaign issues, the reverse was the case for the APC flagbearer.
“While Jegede has been seeking the votes of the people, telling them the programmes he intends to carry out in four years, our friend at the other party has been going around with rotational governorship, as his sole campaign issue.
“As they say, the hood does not necessarily make the monk. That a particular governorship candidate comes from a particular part of the state does not translate to competence, especially given the onerous task of proper management of the human and material resources of our dear state.
“The people can no longer be fooled with irrelevant tales, in the face of mass poverty and apparant display of opulence by some pseudo-aristocrats, who are currently presiding over the fiefdom that Ondo State has been reduced to.
“That ugly scenario, among others, is exactly what our people seek to erase, come October 10, this year,” the EJCO replied.”
Politics
Bayelsa By-Election: Protest Rocks Yenagoa Over Aspirants’ Disqualification
Massive protests’, yesterday rocked Yenagoa, capital city of Bayelsa State as scores of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members took to the roads to kick against the disqualification of some aspirants vying for the party’s ticket for Bayelsa Central Senatorial district by -election.
The PDP Senatorial Screening Committee had on Wednesday disqualified former speaker and incumbent Majority leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Obolo Bobuo, former zonal youth leader of PDP, former Director- General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Services (BGIS), Hon Igo Assembly Goin and former Secretary to the State Government, Hon Gideon Ekuewei.
The protesters armed with placards with inscriptions such “We will not accept another 8 years of incompetence been imposed on us”, “We will resist unlawful disqualification”, “Sole candidate of PDP will fail”, “Disqualifying others to favour one will destroy our party”, “ Warning: Dickson and Diri should not kill PDP” alleged that former governor Henry Seriake Dickson was arm-twisting the screening committee to disqualify other aspirants to pave the way for the emergence of former PDP state Chairman, Hon Cleopas Moses as the sole candidate.
Supporters of the party criticised Diri for not standing up as the leader of the party in the state and protect the interests of all party members.
Investigations revealed that, while Bubuo was disqualified for non-proper membership of the PDP, Ekuewei who was believed to have been promised the ticket by Diri was disqualified for not possessing a valid passport photograph on his expression of interest form and Goin disqualified for alleged low performance in the activities of the party in the state.
Politics
APC Chieftain Defects To PDP With 3,000 Members In Edo
The APC in Edo State has again suffered a major setback, as a chieftain of the party in Ward 9, Okokhuo, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Frank Osayande, led over 3, 000 other members of the APC to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring their support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Osayande and the other APC members were received by the Chairman, Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, during the re-election campaign rally of the PDP candidate in the ward.
The chieftain listed the landmark achievements of the Obaseki-led administration across all sectors of the state as the reason behind the decision to join the PDP, promising to rally more supporters to ensure the governor’s victory in the poll.
“I have decided to join the PDP because the governor is doing well for the people, though there are enemies of the state against him. I told my members right from day one that anywhere Obaseki goes, we will all go. I can’t remain in an empty party, the APC. So, it is on this note that I decided to join the PDP with over 3,000 others so that we will be able to deliver the governor in Okokhuo Ward 9″, he said.
Receiving the defectors, Chief Orbih thanked them for their decision and urged them to support the governor in the fight against the godfather to enable him work more for Edo people.
“He has fought the battle of godfathers so that Edo can move forward. He will continue to fight godfatherism. Pensioners are now getting their pay regularly and our teachers are no longer going on strike. APC is worried about the popularity of Obaseki; I have to commend the Benin Chamber of Commerce for denying the endorsement of the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu”, Orbih said.
