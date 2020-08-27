Editorial
Combating Rising Suicide Rate
Recently, a 45-year-old father of three, Emmanuel Eze, was reported to have committed suicide at his Umudiaka home in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Eze, a revenue collector at the Local Government-owned livestock farm at Ikpa Market was said to have hanged himself inside an uncompleted building without leaving a suicide note.
The case of Eze is just one of several cases of people taking their own lives for diverse reasons, as revealed recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that one person commits suicide globally every 40 seconds is not just alarming and frightening but a curious shock to mankind.
Perhaps that informed the reason why the United Nations (UN) declared September 10 every year as World Suicide Preventive Day to sensitise the global community on what is clearly considered in certain quarters as a clear and present danger to humanity.
Statistics from WHO indicated that about 800,000 people die yearly to suicide globally, the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road mishaps and accidents.
The global suicide watchdog, the International Association for Suicide Prevention while commemorating the event explained that the main aim and focus of epoch is to highlight the most essential ingredients for effective global suicide prevention and to encourage people to spread awareness about suicide prevention.
WHO’s Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gbebreyesus, reportedly enthused while celebrating the day that “every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues” but suicide appears to be more tragic than other deaths, yet suicides are preventable.
Gbebreyesus noted that the right path to follow would be for all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into their national health and education programmes in a sustainable manner and process.
The Tide notes that suicide cases involve the youths mainly while 79 percent of world’s suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries. Suffice it to say that high-income nations had the highest rate at 11.5 per 100,000 persons.
Gladly, despite efforts at national, regional and global levels to curb the menacing trend in suicide rate, Facebook had joined the advocacy in reducing the anomaly. The social media platform announced changes to its policies that are geared towards improving how it handles suicide and self-injury content, which includes a new suicide prevention page that features resources for those going through difficult times.
Besides sectoral efforts to address the global challenge, we think that a more holistic approach is required to stem the trend. Government at various tiers must do the needful by striving to provide the basic necessities of life for the populace, especially the youths who tend to take their lives due mainly to frustration.
Moreso, the family system and pattern need services overhaul. A situation where parents abandon the home, the nucleus of the society, is indeed impacting negatively on the children who are left alone without parental guidance, supervision and direction.
It is our candid opinion that religious bodies and other stakeholders should play critical roles in inculcating the right values and norms in children. The present young generation should not be subjected to excruciating experiences in which they are left with no other option than to contemplate suicide or self-inflicted injury.
Suicide is preventable and could be curbed, if not completely stopped, if only all stakeholders – parents, schools, churches, government, non-governmental organisations, the media, counsellors, among others do the needful by showing love, care and compassion to the youths, particularly the needy or those in very dire situations.
Any society that does not empathise and care for the less privileged ones is not worth its onions and except and until people begin to look out for one another, society may continue to record more suicide cases in future.
The Tide implores those contemplating suicide to have a re-think because, perhaps, except death, all other human challenges have solutions, one way or the other. It is, indeed, only death that has no option and, therefore, cannot be the path to follow. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Society should muster sufficient will power to deal with life stresses emanating from financial crisis, relationship break-up or chronic pains and illnesses most of which originate from disaster, conflict, abuse, loss, sense of isolation or discrimination which are associated with suicide behaviour.
Self-poisoning with pesticides, firearms, hanging and consumption of chemical substances and self medication are among the commonly used suicide methods and the media must join in the advocacy to report responsibly the implications of such self-inflicting tragedies.
It is our view that surveillance and monitoring of suicide behaviours will go a long way in meeting the global target of reducing the suicide rate.
Editorial
Task Force On Illegal Markets
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Rivers State Government, with immediate effect,
dissolved the State Task Force on Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, and the Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, was relieved of his appointment.
The State government did not give reasons for the action, but through the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, directed members of the task force to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The government also promised to reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training must have been given to the would-be members.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, had less than a year ago, constituted the taskforce as a way of ridding the streets and roads of Port Harcourt and its environs of illegal markets and motor parks.
It is quite on record that the task force, in the course of its operations, went beyond its mandate and recommended modus operandi, as there were several negative reports and complaints trailing its activities.
There were allegations of extortion; high handedness; and other sundry atrocities levelled against the task force men. Innocent citizens were also alleged to have fallen victim to the brutal assault of members of the task force. Some persons were alleged to have been rough handled with reckless abandon; brutalised and even maimed by members of the task force.
There were equally instances where they were accused of confiscating the goods of traders without any just cause.
The truth of the matter is that, at some point, the task force men became lords unto themselves, as they became uncontrollable, and with impunity, took laws into their hands.
Apparently fed up with the monstrous activities of the task force, the government had no choice than to wield the big stick, and this it did after Governor Wike had, on several occasions, personally intervened and advised the members to tread with caution, turn over a new leaf or face dissolution. Unfortunately, they did not heed the Governor’s good counsel.
Against this backdrop, therefore, The Tide is totally in support of the disbandment of the task force, and also aligns itself with government’s plan to reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training must have been given to the members.
Indeed, it is a welcome development for government to moot the idea of reconstituting the task force. We say so because the chaos often seen on Port Harcourt roads and streets in particular on a daily basis as a result of illegal markets and motor parks, is better experienced than imagined. This has become so disturbing and alarming that every available space within the Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs has either become a market place or a motor park.
More worrisome is the fact that street trading and hawking along major roads have again become a common phenomenon. There is no gainsaying the fact that this state of affairs has seriously defaced the State capital and cast a slur on the urban renewal programme of the present administration.
Infact, the continued defacement of Port Harcourt by the activities of some unscrupulous elements is unacceptable, and no responsible government can afford to turn a blind eye to this nauseating reality without taking pragmatic steps to curb the menace.
However, before the new task force comes on stream, the State government should ensure that such a body is given a legal teeth. We say so because a legislation to provide a cushion and succour to citizens who may feel aggrieved by the activities of the task force is very imperative.
Indeed, such a legislation would go a long way to insulate both the members of the task force and the citizens from every manner of abuse and arbitrariness. And the bottom line is that there must be decency on our streets and roads at the end of the day. This explains why a new task force is sine qua non.
Most importantly, if the task force is not made a full-fledged agency, then, there is the need to integrate it into the State Ministry of Transport so that the members can become part of the mainstream civil service, wherein they can be guided by the extant laws and rules governing the civil service.
Again, the various public sector unions both in the markets and motor parks must be made to see the task force as a necessary evil saddled with the responsibility of bringing sanity on our streets and roads. Members of the unions must see the task force members as partners in progress rather than as enemies who are unleashed on the roads to torment, victimise and intimidate them or, better still, to foist a reign of terror on the populace.
Infact, the unions have a responsibility to ensure that their members obey the laws and orders that the government has put in place for the overall wellbeing of the society. The onus is on them to ensure that their members are not only law-abiding but also disciplined.
In all, sanitising the streets and roads in Port Harcourt and its environs is a task that requires all hands to be on deck.
Editorial
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seems set on a revolutionary
path that could straighten up Nigeria’s sordid and ungainly electoral system. Recently, the electoral body introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as the INEC Result Viewing (IReV). INEC says the innovation will ensure that Polling Unit Result Sheets (EC8A) are lodged in the public domain.
The commission further explained that IReV would enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time as voting ends on election day. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement in Abuja. The electoral body is very optimistic that IReV would boost transparentness in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process.
Surely, that is just the way to go because cutting-edge technology now rules the world. We are certain that if painstakingly enforced, this innovation will completely enable voters to verify the winner at each polling unit at the conclusion of voting, and effectively check the manipulation of results at the different levels of collation, particularly from the ward tier.
But the question is, will the new portal curb the presentation of dubious results on social media usually displayed as valid unit results? We ask because online results have always generated disorderly outbursts which ultimately leaves the electoral body with no alternative but to be contingent upon results collated at the ward and local government levels, regardless of how they were concocted at the polling units.
Beyond the corroboration of the commission that it now has a server after the controversies and indecisiveness at the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the result viewing portal, from what is generally known of our extant electoral regime, is at best weak in the knees for a number of reasons.
For all its attempts at making the electoral process more transparent and guaranteeing sanctity of votes cast, the IReV seems to set off on a wrong footing that forebodes danger and ultimately failure. In the statement introducing the policy as expressed by Okoye, the commission set out a rather disturbing caveat:
“The Commission wishes to emphasise that this does not constitute electronic collation of results. The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.”
In our considered opinion, the above declaration not only whittles down the significance and force of the IReV portal, but it also presents depressing consequences for the scheme in ensuring electoral transparency. It leaves no one in doubt that in the event of any discrepancies in the results uploaded to the portal, and those announced at the polling units, the latter would prevail.
It would then mean that an ambidextrous Presiding Officer at a Polling Unit may upload one result on the IReV server, and declare another totally different at a Polling Unit and transmit same to the ward collation centres for collation. Yet, that is one of many possible instances of disparities that may not be sufficiently remedied by the change because of the viscosity to the manual collation of results.
Usually, the elephant in the room in our election management crises is the manner of collation and transmission of results. The current manual practice gives overwhelming powers to collation officers as whatever results they declare are endorsed by the commission. Therefore, any reform of our electoral system that does not allow for automatic transmission of results at the Polling Units sincerely lends itself to controversy. This is the undoing of the IReV for all the best intentions of the commission.
There is also the sore question of the legality of the IReV portal in the face of an Electoral Act that remains reticent on electronic voting, transmission and collation of results. Perhaps it was for this reason that the commission conceived the rider to the IReV innovation. This lack of legislative force is crucial for election dispute litigation at election petition tribunals for petitioners challenging discrepancies in the result declared on the INEC IReV server, and those collated manually.
Therefore, in the absence of any statutory backing for the IReV policy, it is hard to see how results collated from the server may be used to supplant those manually collated at election tribunals. When one factors how the judiciary has treated the INEC Smart Card Reader (SCR) machines and the data obtained from them at election petition tribunals, the challenge may be better appreciated.
Of course, INEC hinted that the IReV portal would be launched in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency election which held recently, as well as the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States. Though it was reported that the IReV was successfully applied in the Nasarawa by-election, it remains to be seen how it will be utilised in the Edo and Ondo elections, specifically in the event that the results become a subject of litigation.
Indeed, INEC must be commended for this latest move. The IReV intervention provides a clear indication that the electoral body is prepared to bequeath an electoral system free from unwarranted opacity and animosities to Nigerians. And by undertaking this innovation, it suggests that the commission pays close attention to the standpoints of its numerous critics and hence, ready to improve.
Accordingly, we strongly urge the Federal Government and the National Assembly to grant the electoral umpire all the needed support to make a complete transition to a full e-voting a reality in our electoral system.
Editorial
Sell Refineries, Now!
About a forthnight ago, Nigerians were shocked with the news that the four refineries owned by the Federal Government recorded a total loss of N406.62 billion in two years. In fact, the audited report of the refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day have been running at a loss for more than 10 years now.
Apart from operating far below their installed capacity over the years, forcing the country to rely largely on importation of refined petroleum products, they have become huge drain pipes for the country. They also, have remained in a state of disrepair for many years despite several reported repairs and the often bandied Turn-Around-Maintenance, TAM.
According to the latest audited financial statements of the plants, the Kaduna Refinery recorded a loss of N64.34 billion in 2018, down from N111.89 billion in 2017, while the Warri Refinery posted a loss of N44.44 billion in 2018, compared to N84.60 billion in the preceding year. Port Harcourt Refinery on its part lost N55.76 billion in 2017 and N45.59 billion in 2018.
To add insult to injury, the Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari last week at a summit organised by Seplat told the country that all the refineries were idle.
“Today, unfortunately, all our four refineries are down. “In Nigeria today, we are importing practically every petroleum product that we consume in this country. “But are working to make sure that we are able to fix our refineries”, the GMD told the summit.
Unfortunately, The Tide does not agree with Mallam Kyari. We believe that the nation has had enough of trying to fix the refineries. Past experiences have shown that such endeavours would be efforts in futility, an exercise that would end up frittering away scarce resources and lining the pockets of private individuals, while the refineries remain comatose.
We are also worried by the GMD’s pronouncement that plans were on to repair the refineries again. Indeed, past attempts to repair or turn around the refineries have left the plants worse than they were and billions of naira spent to no positive effect. This sad merry-go-round has left the national assets as huge liabilities and drain on the economy. Moreso, the idle and moribund refineries are monthly serviced with humongous grants, imprest and other expenses with staff earning luxury salaries, while contributing next to nothing to the national economy. In addition, staff of these plants still draw on national resources for estacodes for mostly phantom seminars, workshops and trainings across the globe.
That is why The Tide believes that it is time that the refineries are privatised or sold outrightly, without further delay. We say so because government, especially in Nigeria, has proven not to be a good businessman. Rather than sink another round of billions of naira that would serve better in other areas of our national economy in the refineries, only to continue to depend on importation for our domestic needs, the Federal Government should divest in the refineries without delay.
We expect the government to immediately put in motion machineries that would lead to the eventual sale of the bleeding assets. We think that rather than contemplate further investment in the refineries under any guise, the Federal Government should take a second but critical look at the issues surrounding the inability of private investors to build refineries, especially, the modular model in Nigeria.
According to the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, there are a total of 38 proposed modular refineries with capacities ranging from 5,000 barrels per day to 30,000 bpd, and a total capacity of 1.35 million bpd. However, out of the 44 refinery licences given out to private investors over the years, only a couple of projects, including the one being built by Dangote Industries Limited in Lagos, are underway.
It is therefore, pertinent that the Federal Government seeks ways to motivate the private investors to get to work and set up refineries that will not only service domestic needs but meet demands from other countries, rather than recycling the ineffective and wasteful venture of the government-owned refineries.
Indeed, the process of divesting and eventual sale of the refineries would neither be easy nor without turmoil. But the government must muster the political will and boldness to deal with the situation. Afterall, former national institutions like the NICON-NOGA Hilton, National Electric Power Authority, NEPA, NITEL, among others have been privatised or sold off.
We expect the appropriate authority to commence serious engagement with relevant stakeholders on the modalities of ending government’s involvement in the moribund refineries. We take this stand with the belief that the country can no longer afford to waste scarce resources and indirectly patronise private individuals who feed fat on the malfeasance that are Nigerian refineries, while ordinary Nigerians bear the brunt of the vicious circle.
