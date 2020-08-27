Bayelsa By-Election: Protest Rocks Yenagoa Over Aspirants’ Disqualification

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a wide screen television to showcase its governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki’s campaign activities ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Launching the wide screen television set at the Ring Road, Benin City, the chairman, PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih said it was the first of its kind in the state’s politics.

He said the television would afford the citizens of the state to monitor the campaign activities of the party’s governorship candidate even if they can’t go along with him to the campaign grounds.

“For this evening, I am here to also see this campaign innovation by Governor Godwin Obaseki where they will be playing most of his campaign jingles and sometimes people will be here to watch some of the campaign visits to different local governments and even if you are not able to go with him, you can have a very good view of some of the activities in the course of our campaigns.

“I think this is quite commendable and I believe it is a new chapter in campaign arrangements to reach out to more people. Some people don’t even have access to television”, he said.

Chief Orbih who said that the party has had wonderful outings in other districts, stated that it has chosen to take its campaign messages to the people of Edo South to let them know that the forthcoming election is about their future.

“We are going to move from ward to ward, taking the message to the people, letting them know that this election is about them and about their future”, he said.

Orbih, while taking a swipe at ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over the comment that it was Godwin Obaseki who instigated him to suspend the Onojie of Uromi, said those seeking governorship position in the state should always think before acting to avoid going about kneeling down to beg after leaving office.

“In the cause of our visit to Edo Central, I saw the opposition party, the APC. The APC was issuing statements, suggesting that the suspension of Onojie of Uromi was at the instance of the current governor. I want to say quite clearly here that it seems to me that the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, is having some problems in recollecting what really happened when he was in office.

“But I want to educate him a bit. At the time the Onojie of Uromi was suspended, Oshiomhole was still the governor of the state. The person that lifted the suspension was the current governor. So, they should go back and get their fact right.