Wike Reconciles Major Actors …Says Politics Of Bitterness Hampers Progress …As Chidi Lloyd Dumps APC
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.
They have all agreed to work together as members of one big family under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They include, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Hon Michael Chindah, Hon Evans Bipi and Hon Kelechi Nworgu.
The reconciliation, which was brokered by Governor Wike took place at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.
“They are the people directly involved in the state House of Assembly crisis and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.
“They are still members of the same family and they are happy with the reconciliation,” the governor noted.
In his speech, Dr. Chidi Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God, and restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chindah and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly.
He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart, and thanked the governor for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation.
Responding, Hon. Michael Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation, and also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident.
Chindah, who observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December, 2013.
He urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.
Also speaking, Hon. Evans Bipi described Lloyd as a man with a large heart, and thanked him for coming back to his roots.
On his part, Hon. Kelechi Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.
He stated that he never regretted his action on the day of the incident as he stood for the freedom of the state.
Nworgu lauded the governor for championing the reconciliation, which he noted, was for the good of the state.
The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor, described the reconciliation as a practical manifestation of forgiveness.
He lauded Wike for always treading the path of a righteous ruler, and thanked the various parties to the reconciliation for taking the bold step to forgive one another.
Also speaking, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the governor for creating the enabling environment to end the crisis which would have consumed the entire state.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had said that politicians who bear bitterness in their minds against others hardly make progress.
He has, therefore, declared that his success in politics and governance was because he carries no grudges against anybody.
Wike was speaking when the people of Akpabu and Itu communities, led by their traditional and political leaders, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The governor said that during his second term inauguration, he asked for forgiveness from those he offended, and also promised to forgive those that hurt him.
Today, he said, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, has publicly expressed regret for his role in the 2013 crisis at the state House of Assembly, and apologised.
Wike stated that he has forgiven Lloyd because he was a Christian, and those who became victims of that act have also consented.
“Forgiveness is key for every Christian. God has forgiven me, why can’t I forgive? We have also met with Hon. Michael Chindah and others; we got their approval for reconciliation.
“I love to attract people to our party because I am not a greedy politician. I believe that the more, the merrier. I will do what is in the best interest of the people and the party.
“Politics of progress does not undermine the importance of friendship. I believe that we must forget yesterday, put ourselves together for a better tomorrow,” he said.
The governor also assured that he would complete the Akpabu-Itu Road and the electrification of the communities.
“When we went to Akpabu during electioneering campaigns, you cannot move from there to Omudioga community even though they are in the same ward due to bad road network. I have promised to reconstruct the road and restore electricity.
“We will complete those projects within the life span of this tenure. Politics is about dividends of democracy,” he stated.
Wike also upgraded the traditional stool of the traditional ruler of Akpabu, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu from third class to second class.
In his remarks, the former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Chidi Lloyd, expressed regret for his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly on July 9, 2013, and apologised to the people of the state and Hon Michael Chindah.
Lloyd said he has learnt how to be benevolent in politics, among other things, from Governor Wike.
He declared that henceforth, he and members of his community would work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, who received Dr. Chidi Lloyd into the party, noted that he was an asset.
He thanked Governor Wike for being an excellent statesman who has made it easy for the party to retain its foothold in Akpabu and Itu communities.
The paramount ruler of Akpabu and Itu communities, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu, thanked Governor Wike for the projects, and pledged that with Lloyd, they would ensure the success of PDP in the communities.
Elder Paul Wonodi noted with pleasure the benevolence, and forgiving nature of the governor which has been demonstrated in reconciling with Lloyd.
He said the party would benefit from the versatility of Lloyd, and assured that they would work to secure more success for the party.
Chief Sergent Awuse noted that Governor Wike was making unimpeded progress in politics because he mends fences easily.
According to him, because the governor is a man who loves peace, he has continued to achieve greater heights.
FG Stops Subsidy On Digital Switchover
The Federal Government says “there will be no more subsidies, either for set-top boxes or Signal carriage” as it plans to resume the rollout of Digital Switchover, a transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja at a “Digiteam” meeting to foster dialogue among the various stakeholders in the DSO architecture.
Mohammed stressed that while the government is looking for money to pay outstanding debts and restart the DSO roll out, the process will be fully private sector driven and self-sustaining.
“On our part, we have made tremendous progress in our efforts to get the much-needed funds for the DSO process, in particular, to pay outstanding debts that will ginger stakeholders to resume the rollout and bring the massive benefits of the DSO to Nigerians.
“As I speak, we are putting finishing touches to a memo we plan to send to the Federal Executive Council as part of our relentless efforts to secure the funds to restart the process, and we are very optimistic that our efforts will pay off soon.
“The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” he said.
Following the successful launch of the DSO in April, 2016, in Jos, Plateau State, the Federal Government announced the reduction of price of set-top boxes from the official N10,000 to N1,500 in order to get it across to all Nigerians.
About 200,000 boxes were also given out for the pilot phase free of charge.
Similarly, the Plateau State Government also announced subsidy plans for its citizens and promised to distribute 300,000 boxes to them.
Mohammed noted that moving ahead with the DSO was critical to the post-Covid-19 prosperity of the creative industry and that was why the government has taken it as a priority.
He recalled the enthusiasm that greeted the launch of the DSO in Jos, noting that the process was stalled due to many factors but mainly lack of funds.
APC Has Failed Nigeria -Wike ….Affirms PDP Is Only Hope For Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians on all fronts.
Governor Wike made the remark when the Rivers State executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Governor recalled how the APC promised Nigerians of solving most challenging national issues but has continued to give excuses for their failure.
“Nigeria is hoping for PDP, APC has failed Nigeria. This is no more time for promises. You have promised and you have failed. There is nothing to try you again.
“Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with the PDP that has the interest of Nigeria at heart than a Party that gives excuses everyday.
“You know there are problems in Nigeria and you made promises, asking Nigerians to vote for you and for five years, nothing has changed”, he stated.
Governor Wike told the delegation that his attention is focused on governance and delivering service to the people.
“Let me say clearly that this is no time for politics. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of the state. When politics comes, we will have our report card to show the people.
“It has never happened in the history of this country. Within one year, a State Government will construct five flyovers projects at the same time.
“In October last year, three flyover projects were flagged-off and they will be completed this December, 2020. In July, we started expansion of Rumuola flyover and tomorrow, we will sign contract papers with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the GRA junction flyover, that includes the dualisation of Ezimgbu Link Road and Tombia Road extension.
“So many people ask us where we get money for the projects during this COVID-19 pandemic. I tell them if God is with you, you will not have any problem. God has given us the opportunity at this point in time and he will not abandon us.
“We will be executing projects and also continue to fight to make sure our people are safe. We will provide basic infrastructure for our people and also improve the economy of our State. We cannot give excuses but we will continue to do our best,” he stated.
Governor Wike urged the Party executives to show more love to the party by being loyal and committed.
He endorsed the action plan of the Party executive and urged them to do their best in consolidating the gains of the Party in the State.
“As Officers you owe the Party a lot. You have to consolidate the gains we have already recorded.
“No State can say they are better off than Rivers State. We have successfully conducted our Congresses without problems. God has given us what it takes. With all the people working with us and showing commitment, we will move this State to the next level of positive development.
“I plead with you all to work cooperatively with the chairman and be united. We are going to work together to draw up a plan that will make us more effective.
“Let nobody deceive you to attend any meeting anybody will call because he wants to run for governorship. We have not come to that point. I have just stayed one year in office in my second tenure. We are working for our Party to be united to make sure that APC does not have a breathing space in our State.
“There is nothing the APC can say to Rivers people today as the reason they should be voted for. Whether it is the federal government, or their political appointees, they have nothing to tell us.
“The money they have approved for us as refund has not been given to us. But I am not worried. I will continue to work. We have something we can show to Rivers people,” he said.
The governor reminded them that local government primaries would be held this year and urged them to commence consultations on how to achieve success.
On COVID-19, the Governor enjoined them to adhere to the protocols of wearing of face mask in all public places, social distancing, washing of hands with running water and soap, and use of hand sanitizers.
Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor said the Party has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Wike for the various people- oriented projects executed in the 23 local government areas of the state.
He noted the swift response of the governor to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state including the restoration of the glory of the State.
Ambassador Akawor presented the action plan of the new executive that will guide their activities in consolidating on the gains made by the past executive.
He assured that they would embark on aggressive membership drive and reconciliation of aggrieved members.
RSG Debunks Receipt Of N78bn Refund From FG …Dissolves Taskforce On Illegal Street Trading, Motor Parks …Pulls Out Of FG’s Public Works Programme
Rivers State Government has debunked the misconception that it has received N78 billion refund from the Federal Government.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, made the clarification yesterday in a Radio Programme.
Pastor Nsirim explained that there is a huge difference between approval and release of funds.
“As at today, the Rivers State Government is yet to receive the N78 billion. There is so much misconception out there. There is a difference between approval and release of funds.
“When the money is released it cannot be a secret because in government circles such an information cannot be hidden.
“Let me state categorically that if the money is received today, it will be made public. So, this idea of peddling propaganda that the money has been received by mischief makers is quite unfortunate,” he stated.
He also used the opportunity to clear the air on the questions being asked in several quarters over what the State Government needs more loans for when it has N78 billion, saying, “you cannot plan with what you do not have.”
The Commissioner also assured Rivers people that when the refund is finally received, the State Government would use it judiciously for the benefit of the people.
“If the refund is received they can always count on Governor Nyesom Wike to use it judiciously to increase the infrastructural development of the State.
In another development, the State Government has approved the dissolution of the State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.
A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said “consequently, the Special Assistant to the Governor in charge of the Task Force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule has been relieved of his appointment”.
The statement continued that “members of the Taskforce are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
“They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards. Government will reconstitute the Taskforce after proper orientation and training”.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has pulled out of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government where 774,000 unskilled Nigerians were supposed to be employed.
Nominee of the Rivers State government in the committee, Erastus Awortu, made the decision of the state known in a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN.
Awortu, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on NDDC, alleged that the implantation of the programme, which was designed to employ 1,000 persons per local government area, has been hijacked by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.
The Rivers State nominee described the Special Public Works Programme as a scam.
Awortu said in the letter, “At the beginning, some guidelines were set on how the slots should be shared among the various interest groups. The various interest groups are 35 and have representatives in the committee but unfortunately, that is not being done by the committee. The guidelines are not being followed.
“The committee has been asking people to process their applications but we found out that they also gave out forms to APC members in the state. Which means they already know those they will shortlist for the programme and they are only stressing other people to apply. They are doing that to justify that due process is being followed but that is not the case.
“I find it very misleading and as the representative of the governor, I will not be part of that kind of process where the populace will be made to apply for what is not available. It is an absolute scam.
“Accordingly, I want to say that since the slots are not defined as per the guidelines that the state is willing to allow the programme be run fully as an APC empowerment programme for their members and cease to be part of it forthwith,” Awortu said.
The Chairman of the Special Public Works Programme in River State, Dr Innocent Barikor, had on a radio programme over the weekend in Port Harcourt, said the committee had no plans to undermine the state government in the implementation of the programme.
According to the letter made available to The Tide, Awortu copied the Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike and the Chairman of the Public Works Programme, Dr Innocent Barikor, in the withdrawal letter.
