Wike Reconciles Major Actors …Says Politics Of Bitterness Hampers Progress …As Chidi Lloyd Dumps APC

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.

They have all agreed to work together as members of one big family under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They include, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Hon Michael Chindah, Hon Evans Bipi and Hon Kelechi Nworgu.

The reconciliation, which was brokered by Governor Wike took place at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.

“They are the people directly involved in the state House of Assembly crisis and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.

“They are still members of the same family and they are happy with the reconciliation,” the governor noted.

In his speech, Dr. Chidi Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God, and restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chindah and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly.

He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart, and thanked the governor for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation.

Responding, Hon. Michael Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation, and also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident.

Chindah, who observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December, 2013.

He urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.

Also speaking, Hon. Evans Bipi described Lloyd as a man with a large heart, and thanked him for coming back to his roots.

On his part, Hon. Kelechi Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.

He stated that he never regretted his action on the day of the incident as he stood for the freedom of the state.

Nworgu lauded the governor for championing the reconciliation, which he noted, was for the good of the state.

The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor, described the reconciliation as a practical manifestation of forgiveness.

He lauded Wike for always treading the path of a righteous ruler, and thanked the various parties to the reconciliation for taking the bold step to forgive one another.

Also speaking, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the governor for creating the enabling environment to end the crisis which would have consumed the entire state.

The governor also assured that he would complete the Akpabu-Itu Road and the electrification of the communities.

“When we went to Akpabu during electioneering campaigns, you cannot move from there to Omudioga community even though they are in the same ward due to bad road network. I have promised to reconstruct the road and restore electricity.

“We will complete those projects within the life span of this tenure. Politics is about dividends of democracy,” he stated.

Wike also upgraded the traditional stool of the traditional ruler of Akpabu, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu from third class to second class.

The paramount ruler of Akpabu and Itu communities, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu, thanked Governor Wike for the projects, and pledged that with Lloyd, they would ensure the success of PDP in the communities.

