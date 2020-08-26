Southern Kaduna Killings: Baptist Conference Urges Forgiveness

The Southern Kaduna Baptist Conference has called for forgiveness on all sides amid peace-building efforts following recent killings and destruction of property in the area.

The President of the conference, Rev. Donald Arak, made the call, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the chairman of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Arak said the warring parties may find it difficult to forgive if they continued to focus on the pains and losses incurred on account of the crisis.

“Our prayer every day is that peace will permanently return to Southern Kaduna and we will continue to encourage our pastors to preach peace.

“We are calling for the spirit of forgiveness. Truly, many people are pained, many people are hurt.

“Forgiveness is not easy, especially when you continue to focus on the pain inflicted. However, we must allow God to help us forgive one another,” he added.

He implored the people to emulate Christ who in spite of the pains he suffered ask God to forgive those that nailed Him to the cross during his earthly ministry.

“Let us learn from our Lord, who on the cross, with the nails on him and the pains, looked up to heaven and said Father forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.

“We are trusting God that we will rebuild a new Southern Kaduna where peace will reign and we will enjoy working with one another irrespective of tribe or religion,” Arak said.

According to him, Baptist was marking 100 years of existence in Southern Kaduna, has planted 670 churches in the area with over 60,000 members.

He noted that the Baptist Conference had outlined projects it intends to carry out in the near future as part of its contribution to the development of mankind.

Arak called for greater synergy between the Baptist Conference and the local government council to maximize Southern Kaduna’s potentials.

In his remarks, the council Chairman, Mr Peter Agite, commended the Baptist denomination for its contributions to the development of the education sector in the country.

“Baptist is renowned for its commitment to education through the establishment of good schools, not just in Kaduna but across the country.

“We are urging you to keep up the good work that you have started for the betterment of humanity,” he said.

Agite assured of the council’s readiness to support initiatives designed to move the local government and the entire Southern Kaduna forward.

The chairman restated the commitment of the state government to achieving and sustaining lasting peaceful co-existence in Southern Kaduna.