Law/Judiciary
Imo Youths Want Uzodinma To Recover Varsity From Okorocha
A socio-cultural youth group in Imo State, Orluzurumee Youth Assembly (OYA), has approached the state High Court, Owerri division, demanding for the immediate recovery of the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, allegedly converted to personal property by the former Governor, Rochas Okorocha.
The Tide gathered that Okorocha had built the university during his administration on the lands donated by his kinsmen in 2012.
The case with suit no. HOW/585/2020, dated 18th August 2020 also instituted by one Celestine Uzoanakwe for himself and on behalf of landowners of the university, has been fixed for hearing on September 7th, 2020.
The plaintiffs, who joined the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the first defendant and others in the suit, also asked the court, “to set aside and nullify any agreements of whatsoever nature” regarding the ownership of the institution.
They also demanded, “an order of the court directing the first defendant (Uzodinma) to immediately take over the management, control and running of the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko for and on behalf of the people of Imo State.”
Speaking to newsmen at a press conference held in Owerri, Engr. Christian Okolie, group’s education committee chairman accused Okorocha of building the varsity with state resources, insisting that it should be forfeited to the state.
Okilie said, “what we see in all of these is the wicked machination of a governor who after building a school with public funds would deploy the instruments of state power to convert it to his private property. But this move will be vehemently resisted.”
Uzoanakwe claimed that “we were initially forced to donate the lands to the state government during Okorocha’s administration for the purpose of building the permanent site of Imo State University. But upon the completion of the school, Okorocha converted it to his personal entity and called it Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.
Law/Judiciary
NDDC ‘Nigerians Losing Faith In Buhari’s Commitment To Fighting Corruption’
A group, the Niger Delta Development and Accountability Coalition, has said that the manner the allegations in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is being handled put a question mark on the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to the anti-corruption war.
In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Johnson Epia, the Niger Delta coalition said Nigerians are baffled that despite the confessions of the IMC at the public hearing to mismanaging the NDDC finances, the Senate indictment of the IMC and other Senate resolutions on the NDDC investigation, the president has done nothing.
“Indeed, it appears that the Buhari administration is looking for any excuse to absolve its own tainted officials of corruption, including sweeping the Senate report and resolutions under the carpet. Else, why has the Buhari administration not acted on the embarrassing corruption at the NDDC?,” Epia said.
The Senate recently adopted a 122-page recommendation of its ad-hoc committee that investigated alleged corruption in the NDDC. The committee’s investigation said members of IMC were paid billions of naira in special bonuses, as COVID-19 allowances, in addition to collecting hundreds of millions of naira for project inspection and maintenance allowances.
The Senate demanded that the members refund N4.923 billion, the dissolution of the IMC, and the Inauguration of the governing board to run the NDDC in compliance with the NDDC Act, among others.
He urged President Buhari to show his commitment to the fight against corruption by takinf action on those indicted in the probe.
He said: “President Buhari cannot afford to remain silent in the face of the ongoing scam at the NDDC, and the Senate resolutions. He must do his duty to Nigerians and lead when he has to, which is now. Mr President must define very clearly if his legacy will be one of comfort with, not contempt for corruption.
“He cannot sit by the side and allow corruption to thrive in our country, while his officials steal public resources. The President must demand the refund of all stolen funds, the sack of the IMC, the prosecution of all those indicted by the Senate.”
Law/Judiciary
Community Policing: Police Begin Screening Of Candidates In Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State says the screening of candidates for community policing officers in the state will begin today at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement yesterday in Enugu, said that the three days screening would last till August 28, from 7:30 a.m each day.
“The Command wishes to inform the citizenry of the state, particularly those nominated for the position of Community Policing Officers, that they have been slated for a screening exercise as follows:
“Enugu North Senatorial Zone (Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzo-Uwani council areas) for Wednesday, August 26.
“Enugu East Senatorial Zone (Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu West council areas) for Thursday, August 27.
“Enugu West Senatorial Zone (Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi council areas) for Friday, Aug. 28,’’ he said.
The police spokesman said that candidates must compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
“These include hand washing/sanitisation, maintaining of social/physical distance and wearing of face masks,’’ he added.
Law/Judiciary
Gunmen Attack Edo Council Chairman’s Residence
Gunmen yesterday evening reportedly attacked the residence of the Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council, Mr. Andrew Osigwe in Ihieve, Edo State.
The Chairman who spoke with newsmen on telephone, said though he was not in the house when the incident occurred, his wife and three sons who were in the house were lucky to have escaped unhurt.
He explained that members of his family were in the compound celebrating his last son’s birthday with some family friends when the incident occurred, adding that the gunmen came to the house and rain bullets at his house and were seen driving to a neighbouring village thereafter.
According to the Chairman, besides shattering window glasses in the house, the gunmen also riddled his utility vehicle parked inside the compound with bullets.
Asked who could have been responsible, he said it was members of the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) who he alleged were bent on winning the forthcoming governorship election at all costs.
“I was told of plans to assassinate me before the election but not when and how it will happen, I didn’t know.
“I had written a petition to the IGP and the state Commissioner of Police when I learnt of this but nothing was done about it until this very moment this happened.
“I am not scared of anybody and I know nothing will happen to me and my family. The question however is, is this how to play politics?
“You can imagine what would have happened; my son’s birthday is today and my family and few friends were in the compound celebrating when the people came to shoot at everything on sight”, Osigwe said.
Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer in Afuze, Oladikupo Olawale said everything was under control.
“I am here to ensure nobody takes law into their hands but the unfortunate thing was that while here to ascertain the situation of things, the gunmen came back again but were repelled by my team”, he said.
