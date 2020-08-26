Foreigners Buy Gold, Others With Arms In Zamfara -Gov …As Troops Arrest 160 Suspected …Bandits, Kill Three

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has lamented that some foreigners exchange arms for gold and other precious stones in his state.

He said the situation was contributing to the security challenges being witnessed in the state.

Matawalle spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “It is very important to us as a government, particularly on the issue of insecurity, to know the cause of insecurity.

“Zamfara State is blessed with many mineral resources and some people outside the country come in to buy gold and other precious stones and sometimes, instead of paying people, they pay with arms.

“I did some investigations. So, the state government will be buying some of these minerals so that we can block that chain.

“The state government is engaging the miners. We will be buying some of this gold from them with the limited resources we have.”

The governor identified illegal mining as one of the challenges facing the state.

He said about three days ago, there was an exposure of a large deposit of gold in the state where locals carry out illegal mining.

The governor said his purpose of visiting the President was to seek advice on how best we to tackle illegal mining.

Noting that the President gave him all the supports, Matawalle said the people of the state would see a lot of changes especially in the mining sector in a few days.

Meanwhile, troops, under Operation Sahel Sanity, have arrested at least 160 suspected bandits and killed three in Zamfara State.

Briefing newsmen in Faskari town, yesterday, the Acting Director Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, said the troops uncovered a bandits’ hideout at Gadan Zaima where the suspected bandits were arrested on the spot.

He said, “On 23 August, 2020, troops conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along the Gadan Zaima-Zuru Road in the Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State which also serve as bandits’ hideout

“During the operation, troops arrested 150 suspects and recovered 20 locally fabricated Dane guns. One of the suspects was neutralized while trying to escape.”

Onyeuko further explained that more bandits were arrested and three killed on August 20 and 21 in different parts of the state.

He maintained that the arrested suspects were currently in the army custody undergoing preliminary investigation and would soon be handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.