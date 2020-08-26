Politics
Edo 2020: Obaseki Promises Economic Regeneration
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and PDP candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state, has assured the people of Ovia that his administration will regenerate the area’s economy, if re-elected.
Obaseki gave the assurance yesterday when the PDP Edo governorship campaign council met with the monarchs from Ovia at the palace of the Enogie of Obazuwa, Edun Akenzua.
He said Ovia was a very vital part of the Benin kingdom, and given the next four years, his administration would regenerate the economy of the area so as to improve the people’s living condition.
The PDP governorship candidate explained that Ovia was blessed with vast forest resources, adding that plans were already on to cultivate the vast land.
He said that his administration would collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in regenerating the economy of the area.
Obaseki explained that the state government had so far deployed more than 100 persons to survey the area.
He also said that his administration, given the next four years, would build more critical infrastructure in the area.
“What we want to do today is to correct the deficit in every sector,” Obaseki said.
The governor said the essence of the campaign tour was to reach every nook and cranny of the state, with a view to understanding the problems of the electorate and how to tackle them.
“We, as a government, have over the last three years been redesigning the state, especially Ovia, because of its large and vast terrain,” he said.
The monarch, in his response, said that he was had kept faith with his electioneering promises of 2016.happy that since the assumption of office more than three years ago, the governor had kept faith with his electioneering promises of 2016.
“I am even happier because, many people who say they don’t want you back have not been able to come and tell us what you did or did not do that informed their decision.
“I am happy you are aware of challenges in Ovia.
“I am hopeful that after the election on September 19, we will be able to sit with you with a view to forging a way forward in addressing the challenges,” the monarch said.
Politics
PDP Gives Dickson Sole Ticket For Bayelsa Senatorial By-Election
The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has given the immediate past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, an automatic ticket to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election scheduled for October 31.
A statement last Monday by his Media Adviser, Fidelis Soriwei, said stakeholders and top PDP players from Bayelsa West “decided not to pick the party’s nomination form for the senatorial district out of respect for the former governor.”
It quoted the state PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwana, as saying that the people of Bayelsa West were unanimous in their choice of the former governor owing to his track record.
Agwana said, “The stakeholders of other political parties and senatorial districts should come on board to join the popular preference for Chief Dickson as the next Senator for Bayelsa West.
“The PDP and the people of the area are prepared to deliver Chief Dickson on October 31, 2020.”
Politics
Kogi Poll: S’Court Fixes Aug 31 For Judgement
The Supreme Court yesterday fixed Aug. 31 to deliver judgment in the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Wada and his party.
Wada and PDP are challenging the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.
The seven man panel of justices of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad yesterday fixed the date after parties in the appeal adopted their various written briefs.
The Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had in concurrent judgment affirmed Yahaya Bello’s re-election on the grounds that Wada and his party failed to prove the allegations of electoral malpractices in their petition.
Dissatisfied with the two judgments of the lower courts Wada moved to the supreme court for the setting aside of the concurrent judgments of the tribunal and that of the Court of Appeal.
He wants the apex court to set aside the judgments of the appellate court on the grounds that the Court of Appeal discarded evidence of rigging and violence in seven local government areas of the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he spread threshold in the election.declared Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship poll, having won majority of votes cast and the spread threshold in the election.
However, four contestants and their parties, including Wada and the PDP, had disagreed with INEC and subsequently approached the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the victory of Bello.
The other petitioners are the Actions People’s Party (APP); the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).
However, their petitions were all dismissed by the tribunal for lacking in merit.
Similarly, the Court of Appeal agreed that the cases of the appellants lacked merit and even dismissed some with cost against some appellants.
The Court of Appeal had in its judgment held that the allegations of over-voting, multiple thumb-printing, and results falsification were not proved by the appellants.
In the split ruling delivered by Justice Haruna Tsamani, the appellate court held that the appellants merely dumped documents on the tribunal without calling relevant witnesses to link the documents to the allegation of over-voting.
Politics
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
Two factions of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State are set to conduct parallel primaries preparatory to the senatorial by-election election slated for October 31, 2020.
The Tide source gathered that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s faction led by Marcellus Nlemigbo had earlier adopted a consensus arrangement which was opposed by aspirants.
The faction, according to reports, has, however, commenced the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.
A factional state chairman of the party, Dan Nwafor, in a stakeholders meeting in Owerri insisted that his chairmanship remained the authentic and certified one by a court of competent jurisdiction.
He said that those purchasing forms from Nlemigbo’s faction are doing so at their own risk.
According to him, “we cannot be cowed by a group of desperate politicians who came from the back door to take away what rightfully belongs to us. I am the authentic chairman of Imo APC. Nlemigbo’s ‘caretakership’ is invalid and has since been quashed by the court.”
Nwafor’s faction adopted direct primaries for the party, describing it as the best test for aspirants
The Director General of Imo APC New Media, Cajetan Duke, who spoke with our correspondent, said that Dan Nwafor was merely hallucinating, boasting that Nlemigbo’s chairmanship is incontestable.
He said that sales of forms were on course and the party will emerge victorious in the exercise.
