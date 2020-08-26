News
66 Convicted Soldiers File N1.320bn Suit Against FG
Sixty-six convicted soldiers have filed a suit at a Federal High Court, Lagos challenging their continued detention in the custody of the Ikoyi and Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centres, Lagos.
They are asking the court for an order directing the respondents, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Services, Lagos to pay them a cumulative sum of N1.320billion for violation of their fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom from discrimination of their persons.
In the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by their counsel, Mrs. Funmi Falana, the applicants are asking the court for a declaration that their continued detention at the correctional centres, despite the amnesty granted them by President Muhammadu Buhari since April 9, 2020, is illegal and unconstitutional and violates their rights to personal liberty guaranteed by section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
They are, therefore, seeking a declaration that their continued detention at the custody the correctional centre, in Ikoyi and Apapa also violates their right to freedom from discrimination guaranteed by Section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Articles 2 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
Other reliefs sought by the applicants are for an order directing the respondents to release them from the custody of Ikoyi and Kirikiri Correctional Centres, forthwith in compliance with the Presidential Amnesty granted on April 9, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pursuant to Prerogative of Mercy under Section 175 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
They also asked the court for an order directing the respondents to pay to the applicants a total sum of N20million each being compensation for the violation of their Fundamental Rights to Personal Liberty and Freedom from Discrimination of their persons.
The applicants based their request for reliefs on nine grounds.
They contended that the refusal of the respondents to permit the immediate release the applicants based on the Presidential Amnesty granted recently by President Buhari pursuant to Prerogative of Mercy under Section 175 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the continued detention of the Applicants is illegal and unconstitutional as they violate the Applicants’ right to their Personal Liberty guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Act.
They also contended that the refusal of the respondents to release the applicants along with the 2,600 who met the terms of the Presidential Amnesty granted recently by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pursuant to Prerogative of Mercy under Section 175 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) along is discriminatory, illegal and unconstitutional as it violates the Applicants’ right to Freedom from Discrimination and Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Act.
They argued that the respondents ought to release the applicants from prison custody forthwith in accordance with the terms of the aforesaid Presidential amnesty.
They further argued that having been in custody for 67 months out of the prison term of 80 months, they have spent more than 75% of their 10-year imprisonment.
Alternatively, they said since they are due to be released next year, they have less than three years to complete their 10-year term of imprisonment.
They are therefore qualified for the Presidential amnesty having served a substantial term of their sentence.
They said one of the convicted soldiers; Cpl. Stephen Clement was released from prison custody on April 28, 2020 on the ground that he had spent more than 75 percent of his 10-year prison term in line with the terms of the Presidential Amnesty of April 9, 2020.
In the affidavit in support of their application, they averred that they were charged and tried alongside other eleven soldiers before a General Court-Martial on a six-count charge of committing mutiny, criminal conspiracy to commit mutiny, attempted murder, disobedience to particular orders, insubordinate behaviour and false accusation contrary to and punishable under the Armed Force Act (Cap A20) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
They said at the end of the trial, they were convicted and sentenced to death in a judgment delivered sometime in September, 2014.
They averred that following a review of their case, the confirming authority upheld the conviction but commuted the death sentence to 10 years imprisonment. Since the Applicants are entitled to remission of the 10-year jail term, they are required to spend a total of 80 months in prison custody. From September, 2014 to June, 2020, they have spent over 67 months in custody.
They averred that in exercise of the powers of Prerogative of Mercy under Section 175 of the Constitution, President Buhari granted amnesty to certain categories of convicted inmates including those who have spent 75 percent of their sentence after remission as well as inmates who have less than three years term left to serve having served a substantial term of their service for offences that attract five years and above.
They claimed that having been in custody for 67 months out of the prison term of 80 months, they have spent more than 75 per cent of their 10-year imprisonment and that they have less than three years to complete their 10-year term of imprisonment as they are due to be released from custody next year.
News
Cleric Tasks NGOs On Family Planning
The Senior Pastor, Truevine Women International Outreach, Pastor Ene Secondus, has called on non-governmental organisations to join hands with government to address issues bordering on women’s reproductive health and family planning in the state.
Secondus gave the charge when a delegation of Rivers Religious Leaders under the auspices of Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rivers State, paid her a visit to have her decorated as a Family Planning Champion in the state.
The Truevine’s senior pastor noted that it was important to support women’s reproductive health, particularly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that women bear the brunt of the stay at home directive occasioned by the pandemic.
She lamented the living conditions of underprivileged women who are at a loss on what to do about childbirth spacing and how to access family planning services.
Secondus lauded Rivers religious leaders for sueing for a healthier society through family planning, saying, “it’s a laudable initiative that people should key in to”, adding that it would take a healthy woman to produce disciplined and healthy children and tell them the implications of early sex.
She regretted that many girls would not resume with their classmates as schools begin to reopen due to pregnancy and abuse, “there are many girls who would not be able to go back to school because of pregnancy, most likely from rape, girls who are abused in their own homes and the mothers are powerless to complain”.
She thanked God and the group for the honour done her and asked that each one must “sacrifice for the good of our children”, while promising to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman, Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rev Felix Ekiye, told the senior pastor that the group was working in collaboration with TCI, a John Hopkins sponsored NGO, which provides support to state governments to ensure women’s reproductive health and famil planning services.
Ekiye explained to Secondus that she was identified as a Family Planning Champion on the strength of her achievements in her work to ensure better living conditions for women and girls.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
News
WASSCE: Student Tests Positve For COVID-19 In A’ Ibom
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.
The governor said the student had asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.
He however said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.
“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state,” the governor said.
“We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay,” he said.
The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.
He added that a government team was moving round schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe,” he said.
The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.
“I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first hand reports in case of any emergency.
“Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing examination,” the governor said.
Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.
“Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.
News
Lawmaker Hails N’Delta Group’s Protest Over Collapsed Road
Member representing Bakassi Local Government Area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has lauded a socio-political group, Niger Delta Activist Forum (NDAF), for staging a seven-day peaceful protest over the collapsed Calabar-Itu road, saying that doing so would draw the attention of the federal government to the sufferings of commuters.
It would be recalled that the group declared seven days of peaceful protest, from August 21 to 28, at Odukpani junction, along the bad Calabar-Itu Road. They blocked commercial, private vehicles and trucks from plying the road, saying that the protest was a way of expressing their displeasure on the state of the main road linking the two states.
Bassey, in a chat with our reporter at the weekend, said: “I sincerely commend the efforts of the Niger Delta Activist Forum for their activities aimed at prevailing on the federal government or its agencies to immediately fix or commence reconstruction work on Calabar-Itu highway. This action is truly in a positive direction, and is a push for an action. I believe that their efforts will not be in vain.
“Recently, all criminalities have been attributed to youths, from cultism, armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, cannibalism, drug abuse, rape, serial killings, murders amongst others; but it gives me a little hope that among the youths, we have those who believe in building and not destroying; I mean those who believe in developing and improving infrastructure to enhance economic growth and development”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
