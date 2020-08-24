Front Pix
Security Agents Killed 21 Members, IPOB Alleges …Four Killed, Five Arrested, Police Confirm …DSS Operatives Missing
Four persons have been confirmed dead by the police following yesterday morning violent clash between security agents and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Emene, Enugu State.
The police command also said that they arrested five members of the IPOB during the clash which threw the whole Emene and environs into chaos as early as 7.00am.
The commotion raised by the clash disrupted church services as worshippers of the various churches in the area ran helter scatter to escape being caught in the crisis.
An eyewitness account said that trouble started at about 7.00am when some police invaded the Community Secondary School, Emene, where members IPOB were meeting to have their prayers and attempted to disperse and arrest them.
According to the account, the attempt was resisted, turning the encounter bloody with IPOB members reportedly overpowering the security operatives.
In a swift reaction, a large reinforcement was called and over a dozen patrol vans loaded with armed security agents comprising police, Army and DSS arrived the scene and faced the Biafran agitators.
Sounds of gunfire and teargas fumes filled the area, particularly between St. Patrick’s Secondary School, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church along the old Abakaliki Road.
One account lamented that the premises of St. Patrick’s Secondary School was “flowing with blood” as fleeing IPOB members were pursued into the school by security operatives.
At the time of filing the report, military vehicles, including armoured personnel carrier, APC, were seen used to block the roads leading into Emene, though normalcy had returned to the community.
Reacting to the clash, IPOB leadership accused the Federal Government of using security operatives “to exhibit another crude round of killing and massacre against the peaceful and unarmed IPOB family members”.
IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful said: “The Nigerian government and her security agencies have once again exhibited another crude round of killing and massacre against the peaceful and unarmed IPOB family members in Enugu State, today, 23rd of August, 2020.
“We are surprised how Nigerian security agencies would allow their officers in their respective formations like army, police and DSS to be slaughtering our people without any provocation.
“This rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due cause. IPOB members have been slaughtered and arrested in their numbers across different locations in Enugu State, today, Sunday, 23rd August, 2020.
“We must warn and put the whole world on notice that Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are peaceful organization with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within shortest period.
“Today, the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation.
“It is unfortunate that security operatives murdered innocent members and carried their lifeless bodies to unknown locations. The security in the whole world must understand that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be construed as weakness on the part of IPOB.
“IPOB is a well rooted movement committed fully on the pursuit for Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria. We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land. The efforts of the Nigeria Government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity.
“We are warning and asking Nigeria government and her security operatives to stop this atrocity immediately. Why have they refused to confront herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country and busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?
Alleged Fraud In NDDC: EFCC Begins Probe Of Akpabio, Pondei
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into various corruption allegations against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC’s Interim Management Committee, IMC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.
A letter addressed to a civil society group, Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance, led by an activist, Deji Adeyanju gave an indication of the probe.
The Deji Adeyanju-led group had demanded that the anti-corruption agency investigate Akpabio and Pondei over allegations of corruption at the NDDC.
And the EFCC’s letter to the group signed by its Head of Economic Governance Section, Adebayo Adeniyi, said, “We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.
“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor.”
However, the letter was leaked to the media by Adeyanju to the dismay of the EFCC.
The media quoted a source at the anti-graft agency as saying that “What he has done is a big problem for us.”
“We don’t usually disclose anything when we are carrying out any investigation. Adeyanju was only invited to give more information. What he has done will likely sabotage our investigation,” he said.
Among numerous calls by individuals and corporate organizations, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the grave allegations of corruption against Akapbio, by former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.
But SERAP believes it would serve the public interest if Buhari investigates the allegations.
Recall that Nunieh had accused Akpabio of removing her from office because she refused to do his alleged fraudulent bidding.
Reacting, Akpabio claimed that the former NDDC boss had a character problem.
Ever since then, Nigerians have been extremely treated to more accusations, counter-accusations and revelations about the financial highhandedness in the commission.
FG Limits Inbound Int’l Flight Passengers To 1,280
International inbound passengers will be limited to 1,280, the Federal Government has declared.According to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, only 1,280 passengers will be allowed to fly into Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja when international flight operations commence on August 29.
The Task Force also noted it will ban countries that have banned Nigerians and its residence from flying into it.
The PTF also disclosed it was yet to decide on the amount to be paid by international passengers for COVID-19 test upon arrival.
These were disclosed in Abuja yesterday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika during the briefing by members of the PTF on COVID-19.The Minister, who was represented by the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu said: “We are going to start partially with Lagos and Abuja airports and we are going to restrict the number of passengers coming in initially to about 1,280 both to Lagos and Abuja Airports while other logistics are being put in place before we ramp the number of passengers that will be allowed to come in.
”So, we are working on the logistics and the process on how to determine which flights will be allowed to come and that should be done by tomorrow and hopefully, by Monday we will get everything in place.”On the ban placed on Nigerians from flying into certain countries, the Minister said: “The conditions you give Nigerians who travel to your country will be applied.
If you ban us from coming to your country, the same will apply the other way.”On whether flight crew will be quarantined on arrival, he said: “The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) does not recommend quarantine of crew.
”What we have in place is that the crew goes to the hotel, they stay in their hotel rooms and they isolate from mixing and whenever they are ready, they go to the airports and they jump into the plane and go.”Most of the crew stay in Nigeria for just a day and some airlines and countries demand that the crew have a COVID test before they fly and they are also required to provide their health information.
”On the amount to be paid for the COVID-19 tests after eight days on arrival by international passengers, the National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu said: “We are still working on the platforms and as soon as that is available, it will probably be a competitive process and hopefully, that will reduce the cost for passengers.”
EDO 2020: Take Threat Of Violence Seriously, Wike Urges FG …Says APC Not Ready For Election …As PDP Calls For Oshiomhole’s Arrest Over Leaked Video
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence.
Speaking on a Live Television Programme, Governor Wike said the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu knows he is no match to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Governor Wike stated that the Edo APC is plotting violence that will lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election.
“Who is in a position to cause violence. We have an advantage. We have a sitting governor who has done well and will continue to do well. So why do we need to cause violence.
“They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.
“PDP is restraining itself. We want free and fair electoral contest. But APC does not want the election because they know they will lose,” he said.
Governor Wike stated that character would determine who would be the next Governor of Edo State.
“No progressive Governor will support Ize-Iyamu because Adams oshiomhole has already killed him with all the things he had said against him before which have not been denied.
“That is why I say character is an issue in this election. No matter what they promise to do under the pretence of having a simple political agenda.
“The question to ask is, this man who says he will execute this, who is he? Is he the man I can believe?
“Oshiomhole has said people know him wherever he goes because he fought godfatherism. That is also why today, people want to continue to fight godfatherism.
“Edo people are saying that after joining him to fight godfatherism yesterday, they will not allow him to become another godfather.
“I have also seen Oshiomhole kneeling down before traditional rulers. Meanwhile, the APC candidate is not kneeling. Why is oshiomhole not prostrating?
“You see, he is using such pretence to get what he wants. He is so desperate that he is doing everything to secure his political future since he is no longer relevant at the national level.
The Peoples Democratic Party national campaign council for Edo Governorship Election has called out the Buhari Presidency over a trending video allegedly showing former All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari discussing the “arrest” of unnamed persons.
The amateur video showed Oshiomhole walking briskly alongside Gambari, with the former Edo state governor saying, “Arrest…deal with and the whole will change,” while Gambari responded saying “we will go beyond…”
Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the arresting comment may not be unconnected with the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.
He said: “Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.
“Our national campaign holds that the presence and involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa has made the Presidency complicit and place a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa.
“The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilized by certain individuals in the Presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped-up charges, ahead of the Edo election.”
Ologbondiyan who doubled as the secretary, publicity sub-committee of the campaign council, further said the people of Edo state now know who to blame should things go wrong in the governorship poll.
“Nigerians and the people of Edo state now know those to hold responsible should there be cases of illegal arrests, assassinations and unexplained killings, sudden disappearances of prominent people, accidental discharge by federal security operatives and mysterious accidents in the course of this Edo governorship election.
“The PDP national campaign council on Edo governorship election charges President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering that Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari be pulled in for questioning over the video.
“Anything short of decisive action on this matter will further indict the Buhari Presidency especially coming on the heels of public anxiety over Mr President’s widely condemned comment on the use of security forces for elections.
“Our campaign, however, wants the APC and Oshiomhole to know that their ignoble plots against the people of Edo state have come to nought as the people are at alert and will use every legitimate means available to defend they’re already expressed will in support of the candidate of our party, the PDP, Governor Obaseki in this election,” he added.
