Niger Delta
‘Scrapping Amnesty Programme’ll Truncate Fragile Peace In N’Delta’
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta Central has warned the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency jettison plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), saying that any attempt to do that would truncate the fragile peace in the Niger Delta region of the country.
Omo- Agege has pleaded with the Federal Government to shelve alleged plans to scrap the PAP for ex-agitators in the overall interest of the Niger Delta region.
Speaking last Saturday, in Abuja, when he played host to a socio-political organization, New Era Forum, the Deputy Senate President, who charged the people in the region to come up with a new narrative about holding leaders in the region to account, however, described the move to stop the programme as premature and ill-timed.
Omo- Agege said, “In recent times there has been a debate for either the scrapping or retention of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, introduced by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009 for Niger Delta militants who had engaged in armed struggle for a better deal in the oil-rich region.
“I don’t think that the timing is right for the Amnesty Programme to be scrapped. We have challenges right now in the North-East, the ravages of Boko Haram, banditry in North-West and North Central. Those are enough challenges already in this country. I don’t believe that this is the time to reawaken the agitations of militancy in the Niger Delta region.
“It is my hope and expectation that the policymakers who are around Mr President will convey this to Mr President that to the extent that there is any such plan at this time, it is premature and ill-timed.
“That is not to say that this programme must stay in perpetuity. But we don’t believe that the goals set have been completely achieved.”
The Deputy President of the Senate, who urged the group to come up with a new narrative about holding leaders in the region to account, said that leaders in the region have failed, having been unable to judiciously utilise funds released for the development of the region.
Omo- Agege said, “I have been privy to all of the budgetary estimates that were passed both in the Eighth Assembly and in the Ninth Assembly. And all that we are entitled to as a region has been given to us. But we have failed Mr President because we have not been able to hold to account those to whom these resources have been entrusted.
“You don’t expect Mr President moving from community to community to ensure that the funding made available to us has been judiciously utilised. It is up to us as the people of the region who cried out to insist that interventionist agencies like NDDC be created for us and properly funded and as a result of the youth agitation in the region that the Amnesty Programme be set up, it is left for us to ask questions that to the extent that the funding has been released to us how have these been utilised? It is left for us to ensure we identify the projects that we believe will best meet the needs of our people.
“It is not in Mr President’s place to come to my community to tell me what project should be sited in my community to alleviate the challenges we face as a result of environmental degradation and oil exploration.
“It is in the place of my community to come to Mr President through these agencies to say this is our priority. And having provided those funds, it is left for us to get back to Mr President either through the National Assembly or the security agencies to say these are the projects that were provided in our communities but not implemented.
“So, Mr President has done his part, we are the ones that have failed our people.”
Earlier, Leader of the group, Sunday Onyewonsa, called for a security summit that will fashion out solutions to challenges facing the region, even as he stressed the need to declare a state of emergency on Niger Delta roads.
Onyewonsa called on the Deputy President of the Senate to prevail on the Federal Government to drop the planned scrapping of the Amnesty Programme, adding that it should be overhauled to run through to the end of the present.
By: Nneka Nnadi-Amaechi, Abuja
FG Approves NNPC Oil, Gas Logistics Centre In A’Ibom — Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the Federal Government has approved the establishment of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Oil and Gas Logistic Centre in Akwa Ibom.
Sylva gave the hints at a Gala night organised by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo last Saturday.
He said the FG would partner the State Government to build a base and the base would be the first in Akwa Ibom.
He urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.
“I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here.
“It has also approved immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state,” Sylva said.
He noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.
“Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration.
“As we go back, work will start in ernest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.
“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats,” the Minister said.
He said that the Federal Government again commended the governor for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom.
Sylva also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.
On the 21 Storey Smart Building being executed by the Governor, he said the NNPC was already considering taking some aspects of the corporation for accommodation in the building.
He explained that President Buhari did not play politics with development, hence his initiatives in Akwa Ibom, despite being a PDP state, and urged for more support to him.
He added that his administration had built a lot including building a 21 storey intelligence building named “Dakkada Towers” and housing estates which could effectively serve the company and its workers.
“I want the Honourable Minister to make just a statement and ExxonMobil will be here. They are not safer where they are than in Akwa Ibom. Akwa Ibom is peaceful.
“We are ready to support the relocation. ExxonMobil is a very difficult corporate citizen but the Minister can give them directive to come here.
“They process over 15 billion barrel from our shores and that alone should propel them.
“They don’t have such excellent production anywhere else in the world,” Emmanuel said.
He also expressed his readiness to provide support ranging from land and electricity for an NNPC depot in the state.
Emmanuel faulted the NBS statistics of unemployment for the state and announced that a car assembly and manufacturing plant and other projects gearing up in the state would generate massive employment opportunities for the state. (NAN)
Insecurity: Lawmaker Decries Killings In Rivers LGA
Sequel to the recently rise in cult clashes and related killings in some communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has called on chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to make available names of cult gang members who are directly involved in the killings, including their sponsors to the security agencies to immediately come after them.
He made the call last Saturday in an interview after a visit to Bangha, Baa-Lorre, and Luebe communities in where cult clashes have claimed lives of gang rivals, and other innocent persons in the communities.
In a statement signed by Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and made available to The Tide by his Media Aide, Nwazim, Barikui Clever, Dekor said, “I understand that in Bangha communities, six (6) persons were killed within the spate of two weeks and I’m informed that those ones were cultists who fought and killed themselves, but of course they live in the midst of people and whatever they do has some negative multiplier effects on the society.
“We have also visited Baa-Lorre where the paramount ruler, by name Chief Cletus Mene was killed and his house burnt down by assailants who pointed guns at him in the name of cultism. Also in Lua Luebe, a community in Khana LGA, one Chief Neeka Alumaa, chief of the community was also murdered in cold blood and we have visited the scenes of the crimes and have condoled with their family members. I appeal that it is high time those who are into these nefarious activities turned a new leaf to be prepared to face the full wrath of the law from the government”.
The federal lawmaker condemned the inhuman acts describing them as dastardly.
He however applauded the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bori Police Division, SP Bako Angbasim, for his swift response and determination to fighting crimes and criminality in Khana LGA despite the distance between some communities where these crimes took place and the Bori Divisional Police headquarters.
He explained that ugly events like cult killings were some of the reasons he has consistently advocated for community policing.
He disclosed that he had written an application to the Inspector General of Police to approve another police division in Khana LGA, stating that the Rivers State Government has supported the gesture and would soon have approval.
He urged the security Agencies to go after the cult gangs as efforts are on ground to prevail on the chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to name those directly involved including their sponsors, declaring Government readiness to provide all necessary support and logistics to provide solution to the ugly events.
Also speaking, the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties Rivers State, Dr. Bariere Thomas Ariar, said, “the visit is a sign that Rivers State Government is concerned about the safety and security of the people of Khana, hence, an assurance that all hope is not lost”. He called on them to go about their lawful businesses and assured that all those who have committed these crimes will face the full wrath of the law.
The visit had onboard; Special Adviser to the Rivers Government on project monitoring and implementation, Hon Austin Sor,
Hon. Barr Dinebari Loolo, former Deputy Majority Leader, RSHA, Rivers State PDP Publicity Sec Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara, PDP Assistant Organising Secretary 1, Hon. Sunny Daniels, Hon. Gbara Erelo, past CTC chairman Khana LGA, Dr. Peter Kaananwiidum, PDP Stakeholder, Hon. Lenebari Saro, PDP Chairman, Khana LGA, the Councillor representing ward 19 in Khana Legislative Assembly, Hon. Lesor Emmanuel, and many PDP Stakeholders across Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency.
Fight Against Gay Marriage: Okowa Hails Retired Primate
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has lauded the retired Primate of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh for his fight against same-sex marriage.
Okowa gave the commendation last Saturday at the retirement thanksgiving service for the Primate at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.
The governor said Okoh stood for truth and deserved all the accolades for not succumbing to global pressure on the subject.
“We have come here to thank God for giving us a brother and father such as our retired Primate, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.
“Since 2010 when he became primate, life has returned to Owa Kingdom and Ika nation because he is always praying for us.
“He is true to his faith of Anglicanism, and I have always seen him as a role model. He lived true to that and I am glad he carried on that position and the Lord blessed him.
“At a time when a lot of things are going on in the Anglican Communion worldwide, he stood like the soldier of truth that he is.
“He was one of the few African primates who declined to attend a meeting over gay marriage. We thank God that he was not carried away by the global sentiments,” he said.
Okowa thanked God for preserving Okoh’s life who he described as truly a shining star and a humble man.
“We are proud of him. Sometimes people say Okowa is humble, but when you look at the people he looks up to, you see humility is their lifestyle.
“As a builder in the body of Christ, Okoh has done a lot in building for Christ and we will continue to be proud of him at all times.
“Being the first ever primate from Delta, you made us proud and we give God the glory,” the governor said.
