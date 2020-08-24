Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position

The captain of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Austin Festus, has disagreed with Enyimba’s goal keeper, Theophlilus Afelokhai that said United should accept the third place given to them in good faith.

He stated that United would have won the League if not the unplanned stoppage of the League caused by the novel Coronavirus (covid-19), with 13 matches left.

Following the impromptu stoppage of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the football authorities used Points Per Game (PPG) formula to position teams.

Before the unplanned stoppage, United was on second position with 45 points, 13 matches to go, while Enyimba of Aba, was on fifth position with 39 points, with five outstanding games.

Festus, said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that United placed behind Enyimba is grossly unfair to his club.

He appeals to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and League Management Company (LMC) to correct the mistake and put the club on its appropriate position.

According to him, his club has the potentials to perform credibly and make the people of Rivers state proud, adding that is the only way to reward the State government led by governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“The rules of LMC are clear, there is nothing like taking it in good faith. I am appealing to the authorities to give us our rightful second position, am very optimistic that my club has what it takes to perform better in the CAF Champions League,” Festus said.

By: Tonye Orabere