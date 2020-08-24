Rivers Police Command Begins Screening Of Applicants, Today

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senators have described as ‘criminal and very disturbing’, the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by authorities.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who spoke on behalf of PDP senators in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, yesterday, said Ghana’s action against nationals of other countries particularly targeting Nigerians, points to State endorsement of xenophobic attacks.

“The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol”, he said.

The minority leader further described the action as a willful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood and one that is in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol.

He said Ghana’s recent regulations, which stipulate that retail trade is the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians, must be condemned.

‘So, what’s the point having an economic community if at the end of the day each country resolves to make laws and regulations that are in contradiction with the binding protocols. This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place”, Abaribe added.

He, accordingly, urged ECOWAS to brace up and come clear in the prevailing circumstances to address the member-country behaviour and its far-reaching implications in her protocol, particularly the issue of free trade and movement among the peoples of the West African sub-region.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that Ghana, which hitherto has been enjoying a robust relationship with Nigeria, has in recent times been treating our people with so much contempt and underserved reprehension.”

The latest actions, Abaribe added, calls to question their real intentions towards Nigeria and Nigerians. He said this has continued despite the fact that Nigeria had through her Foreign Affairs Minister, reached an agreement with Ghana Investment Promotion Council on this matter.

“And now, they are reopening the matter. So, what has changed? Nigeria I believe has done her best in the promotion of good neighbourliness, it is now Ghana’s to reciprocate and allow our people in that country to carry out their legitimate businesses unhindered”, Abaribe added.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Traders in Ghana (NUTAG) has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to end the ordeal of Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana.

The President of NUTAG, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, made the appeal in a telephone interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.

Nnaji said that the call became imperative because over 160 businesses belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana were still locked by the Ghanaian authorities.

“They have continued to lock up our businesses, including our warehouses, and also harass our business partners.

“This implies that they really want us to run out of basic supplies like food or other amenities of life.

“We are appealing to our government to help so that Nigerian traders here will not die of hunger,” Nnaji said.

He reiterated that an Inter-ministerial Task Force on August 10 moved round the country to identify shops owned by Nigerians and requested that such businesses be registered for the purpose of raising tax.

Also, they requested for resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

He noted that most Nigerian traders do not have the GIPC registration, which cost as much as $1million or in equity, adding that they were given 14 days ultimatum to regularise the demands.

The NUTAG president said the closure of the businesses had destroyed the owners’ means of livelihood hence the need for the Federal Government to help.

“We are ready to return to Nigeria if that is the only option; we are not violating any law in Ghana, but Ghanaian authorities are treating us like outcasts in their dealings with us.

“They are denying us our rights by delaying the renewal of our resident permit and increasing and introducing new fees every now and then,” he said.