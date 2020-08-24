Police Rearrest Oyo Fugitive Serial Killer

The Rivers State Police Command, will today, commence the physical and credentials’ screening of applicants for recruitment as Constables to boost the manpower needs of the police force in the state.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, indicated that the exercise, which would run through September 6, 2020, will certify candidates from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public, particularly the indigenes of Rivers State, that in continuation of the ongoing Recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, all applicants who successfully completed the online Recruitment Registration Exercise are to report for the Physical and Credential Screening scheduled to hold on Monday, 24/8/2020 at the Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, which exercise will last till 6/9/2020”.

The applicants must come from “Andoni, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Abua/Odua, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Bonny, Degema, Omuma, Emohua, Eleme, Etche, Gokana, Ikwerre, Khana, Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Ebema/Ndoni, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo, Port Harcourt City, and Tai local government areas”, the statement said.

It explained that the venue of the screening is at Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt,” while “All applicants are to be at the screening venue by 7am each day”.

It directed that “All Applicants are to appear at the screening venue in their clean white T-Shirts and Shorts with the following mandatory requirements: National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate of credentials such: as O’Level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with four passport photographs, print out of Application Submission Confirmation page, duly completed Guarantor’s Form.

“Note: Any candidate, who fails to present the above, will not be considered for the screening. All Applicants must come with their face masks and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Prevention Protocols,” it added.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Joseph G. Mukan, wish to reiterate the fact that the Recruitment Exercise is absolutely free of charge and without pecuniary obligation as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“The CP is also assuring the good people of Rivers State, particularly the Indigenes, that the exercise will be conducted with the highest level of transparency and accountability, adding that candidates must conduct themselves in an orderly manner, before, during and after the exercise or risk arrest while wishing them success in their bid to join the Police Force,” Omoni added.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana