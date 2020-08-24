News
Nigerians On Twitter Knock Aisha Over Call For ‘Better Hospitals’
Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, returned from medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates, calling for improved hospitals in the country.
But many Nigerians on social media are furious over her demand, accusing her of being insensitive.
Some of them also described her demand as “shameful and insulting”.
The President’s wife had travelled out of the country in the first week of August following a severe neck pain.
On her return, she had asked healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100billion credit support for the health sector, saying that “will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.”
Reacting to the First Lady’s comment, one BulamaBukarti on Twitter said, “Your husband spent huge money on the Villa clinic, yet it couldn’t treat ‘neck pain’.
“You flew to the UAE during lockdown. As you land, you called for better hospitals. Don’t you know who the president is? Don’t you have access to him?”
Mosh @mosh_aloaye added, “This is so sad. Now she left Nigeria amidst the international travel restrictions for medical tourism and came back to say Nigerians should fix our health sector. I feel very insulted.”
Goddy @i2much4dem wondered why the Aso Rock clinic could not be made a “better hospital” to treat neck pain.
“And this is the wife of the president. What reforms does the Aso Rock clinic require for it to function? Yet Aisha has to fly abroad for treatment!”
“Aisha Buhari is simply mocking Nigerians by calling for better hospitals in Nigeria when she knows that her husband is the president and the one who should give us the ‘better hospitals’. The president and family members are simply being most unfair to Nigerians,” TheRoy @BarrROUN1990 said.
MostKnownUnknown @brandengineer said, “This announcement is already a setback to the integrity of your husband’s leadership. The presidential clinic is not capable of giving you top-quality medical treatment while gulping money annually on allocation…mighty shame!”
NwaOkeOsisi @OnyekaMadu5 lamented that “It’s a shame that after over five years, it is unfortunate that the administration headed by your husband cannot build and equip a single hospital good enough to be patronised by yourself to end medical tourism at our collective expense.”
Rivers Police Command Begins Screening Of Applicants, Today
The Rivers State Police Command, will today, commence the physical and credentials’ screening of applicants for recruitment as Constables to boost the manpower needs of the police force in the state.
A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, indicated that the exercise, which would run through September 6, 2020, will certify candidates from across the 23 local government areas of the state.
The statement read, “This is to inform the general public, particularly the indigenes of Rivers State, that in continuation of the ongoing Recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, all applicants who successfully completed the online Recruitment Registration Exercise are to report for the Physical and Credential Screening scheduled to hold on Monday, 24/8/2020 at the Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, which exercise will last till 6/9/2020”.
The applicants must come from “Andoni, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Abua/Odua, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Bonny, Degema, Omuma, Emohua, Eleme, Etche, Gokana, Ikwerre, Khana, Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Ebema/Ndoni, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo, Port Harcourt City, and Tai local government areas”, the statement said.
It explained that the venue of the screening is at Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt,” while “All applicants are to be at the screening venue by 7am each day”.
It directed that “All Applicants are to appear at the screening venue in their clean white T-Shirts and Shorts with the following mandatory requirements: National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate of credentials such: as O’Level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with four passport photographs, print out of Application Submission Confirmation page, duly completed Guarantor’s Form.
“Note: Any candidate, who fails to present the above, will not be considered for the screening. All Applicants must come with their face masks and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Prevention Protocols,” it added.
“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Joseph G. Mukan, wish to reiterate the fact that the Recruitment Exercise is absolutely free of charge and without pecuniary obligation as directed by the Inspector General of Police.
“The CP is also assuring the good people of Rivers State, particularly the Indigenes, that the exercise will be conducted with the highest level of transparency and accountability, adding that candidates must conduct themselves in an orderly manner, before, during and after the exercise or risk arrest while wishing them success in their bid to join the Police Force,” Omoni added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020).
The body told him to send the legislation back to the National Assembly to address its fundamental flaws, including removal of “repressive provisions particularly Sections 839, 842, 843, 844 and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.”
“Please, note that SERAP has instructed its Legal Counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, to take all appropriate legal actions on our behalf should your government fail and/or neglect to act as requested”, a letter dated August 22, 2020 warned.
Signed by the Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged Buhari to instruct the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, not to implement the CAMA 2020 until the legislation was repealed.
The rights group said the CAMA law gives the government discretionary powers to arbitrarily withdraw, cancel or revoke the certificate of any association, suspend and remove trustees, take control of finances of any association, and to merge two associations without their consent and approval of their members.
“Rather than taking concrete measures to improve the legal environment and civic space that would ensure respect for human rights and media freedom, your government has consistently pursued initiatives to restrict the enjoyment of citizens’ human rights. These rights are protected from impairment by government action.
“These restrictions, coupled with repressive broadcasting codes and Nigerian security agencies’ relentless crackdown on peaceful protesters and civil society, demonstrate the government’s intention to suppress and take over independent associations.
“By seeking to suspend and remove trustees, and appoint interim managers for associations, the government seems to want to place itself in a position to politicise the mandates of such association, and to undermine the ideas that the right to freedom of association and related rights are supposed to protect in a democratic society,” it said.
SERAP said the government granting itself the powers to suspend and remove trustees of legally registered associations and to take control of their bank accounts constitute an effective restraint on human rights.
Money Laundering: PH Court Jails Two Lebanese Orders Forfeiture Of $890,000 Undeclared Sum
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of two Lebanese, Chamseddine Waell Mohammed and Dina Jihad Khali, who both pleaded guilty to separate one count charge of money laundering preferred against them by the commission.
According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja, and made available to newsmen, the offences run contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 2 (5) of the same Act.
The statement added that both defendants were sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice I. M. Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The first charge read: “That you Chamseddine Waell Mohammed on the 1st July, 2020 at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fail to make a declaration of the sum of $220,000.00, hid in your luggage onboard a chartered flight with registration number 9HVFF to Lebanon, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section 2 (5) of the same Act”.
The second charge read: “That you Dina Jihad Khali on the 1st July, 2020 at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fail to make a declaration to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by law cash transportation of the sum of $670,000.00, hid in your luggage on board a chartered flight with registration number 9HVFF to Lebanon, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section 2 (5) of the same Act”.
The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.
While reviewing facts of the case, the prosecuting counsel, Aso Larry Peters, tendered some documents, which included Letter of Invitation from Customs and statements of the defendants, as exhibits.
The Principal Detective, Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, told the court that, the two convicts were arrested for attempting to smuggle a total sum of $890,000, out of Nigeria, through the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
