News
Insecurity: Zulum Exposes Boko Haram’s New Recruit Target
The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has revealed that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being recruited by Boko Haram insurgents.
Speaking in an interview with the Hausa Service of BBC, the governor noted that his government has been able to return displaced persons to Mafa and Kukawa, adding that plans were being made to return some of them to Kawuri.
He also stated that the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them and it’s frightening because the IDPs are tired and bored of staying in the camps and would be forced to join them.
“Truly, the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them. This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect.
“It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them continuously.
“The sect members are hiding at the Lake Chad area and the Sambisa forest.
“There will still be problems unless they are traced to their hiding places.
“Chasing them away from their headquarters is one of the solutions towards ending insurgency,” he said.
News
Dana Air Resumes Owerri, PH Routes, Increases Lagos-Abuja Flights
Dana Air has confirmed that it would introduce additional flights between Abuja and Lagos, and commence Lagos to Owerri, as well as Port Harcourt to Abuja beginning from August 28.
The airlines’ Manager, Media and Communications, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement in Lagos, yesterday.
Ezenwa quoted the airlines’ Accountable Manager, Obi Mbanuzuo, as saying that the additional flights were due to the feedback from the guests and popular demand for flights at specific times.
“The additional Lagos to Abuja flight will depart at 8am, 11.50am, 3.40pm and 5.30pm, while the Abuja to Lagos flight will depart at 9.55am, 1.50pm, 5.30pm and 7.25pm.
“Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7.10am, while Owerri to Lagos will depart at 8.45am. Lagos to Port Harcourt will now be at 10.30am while Port Harcourt to Lagos will depart at 3.35pm.
“Port Harcourt to Abuja daily flights will be at 12.05pm, and Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 1.45pm.
“We are also delighted that our guests have embraced the safety measures we have in place for them,” Mbanuzuo said.
Mbanuzuo said that for safe and ease of booking and reservation, guests should visit: www.flydanaair.com, download the DANA Air Mobile App on Google Playstore or get social by sending a chat on WhatsApp (07051190363) for booking.
News
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has again called for the reform of the appointment process for judges, saying it ought to be merit-based.
Osinbajo said there was a need for those aspiring to be judges to take a mandatory test to ensure that only competent people end up on the bench.
The Vice President spoke on Saturday at a webinar with the theme, “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria,” organised by the law firm of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).
Osinbajo said, “We must take a second look at the appointment of judges. The merit-based system is necessary. We need to have mandatory test for them. We need to look at how our judges are selected.
“It is not enough to rise through the ranks in the judiciary with judges going to the Supreme Court from the Appeal Court. We must be able to bring in practising lawyers and from the academic to become judges.
“We owe it to ourselves to change the rules. Change is necessary and reform of our judiciary process should be urgent.”
Sharing Osinbajo’s view, Olanipekun also said appointment to the Court of Appeal should not be only by promotion from the high court.
He said, “I reckon that judges can be appointed from the academia and the bar and not just based on promotion from one court to another. We have to resituate the profession. It belongs to all of us.”
Olanipekun, who decried judgments without justice coming from the Nigerian courts, also railed against the abuse of ex parte orders.
He said, “The time has come whereby we have to do something about frivolous ex parte applications otherwise ex parte applications will do something about us.”
Other speakers at the webinar included Prof. Fidelis Oditah (SAN, QC) and MrYemi Candide-Johnson (SAN).
News
2023 Presidency: Back Off, Group Urges Atiku
The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, has told a former Vice President and business mogul, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to shelve any ambition he might be nursing for the presidency in 2023.
He pointed out that Northern politicians such as Tanko Yakassai, Paul Nnongo, Balarabe Musa, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Senate President Ahmad Lawal, and others, have spoken the minds of the people in the region which Atiku should respect.
It would be recalled that Tanko Yakassai had declared that Tinubu would make a better President than Muhammadu Buhari.
Some prominent Northern politicians had also in recent weeks declared support for Southern Presidency come 2023, insisting that they would support any credible candidate from any state in the Southern region.
“Tanko Yakassai, Paul Nnongo, Balarabe Musa, Governor El-Rufai, Ahmed Lawal and others will forever be respected and reckoned with, in the scheme of things,” Bamgbose said in a chat with newsmen, yesterday.
“They are the new faces of great Nigerians. They deserve to be commended for standing for what is just and equitable.
“They have actually spoken the mind of the North.
Trending
