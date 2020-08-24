Editorial
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seems set on a revolutionary
path that could straighten up Nigeria’s sordid and ungainly electoral system. Recently, the electoral body introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as the INEC Result Viewing (IReV). INEC says the innovation will ensure that Polling Unit Result Sheets (EC8A) are lodged in the public domain.
The commission further explained that IReV would enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time as voting ends on election day. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement in Abuja. The electoral body is very optimistic that IReV would boost transparentness in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process.
Surely, that is just the way to go because cutting-edge technology now rules the world. We are certain that if painstakingly enforced, this innovation will completely enable voters to verify the winner at each polling unit at the conclusion of voting, and effectively check the manipulation of results at the different levels of collation, particularly from the ward tier.
But the question is, will the new portal curb the presentation of dubious results on social media usually displayed as valid unit results? We ask because online results have always generated disorderly outbursts which ultimately leaves the electoral body with no alternative but to be contingent upon results collated at the ward and local government levels, regardless of how they were concocted at the polling units.
Beyond the corroboration of the commission that it now has a server after the controversies and indecisiveness at the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the result viewing portal, from what is generally known of our extant electoral regime, is at best weak in the knees for a number of reasons.
For all its attempts at making the electoral process more transparent and guaranteeing sanctity of votes cast, the IReV seems to set off on a wrong footing that forebodes danger and ultimately failure. In the statement introducing the policy as expressed by Okoye, the commission set out a rather disturbing caveat:
“The Commission wishes to emphasise that this does not constitute electronic collation of results. The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.”
In our considered opinion, the above declaration not only whittles down the significance and force of the IReV portal, but it also presents depressing consequences for the scheme in ensuring electoral transparency. It leaves no one in doubt that in the event of any discrepancies in the results uploaded to the portal, and those announced at the polling units, the latter would prevail.
It would then mean that an ambidextrous Presiding Officer at a Polling Unit may upload one result on the IReV server, and declare another totally different at a Polling Unit and transmit same to the ward collation centres for collation. Yet, that is one of many possible instances of disparities that may not be sufficiently remedied by the change because of the viscosity to the manual collation of results.
Usually, the elephant in the room in our election management crises is the manner of collation and transmission of results. The current manual practice gives overwhelming powers to collation officers as whatever results they declare are endorsed by the commission. Therefore, any reform of our electoral system that does not allow for automatic transmission of results at the Polling Units sincerely lends itself to controversy. This is the undoing of the IReV for all the best intentions of the commission.
There is also the sore question of the legality of the IReV portal in the face of an Electoral Act that remains reticent on electronic voting, transmission and collation of results. Perhaps it was for this reason that the commission conceived the rider to the IReV innovation. This lack of legislative force is crucial for election dispute litigation at election petition tribunals for petitioners challenging discrepancies in the result declared on the INEC IReV server, and those collated manually.
Therefore, in the absence of any statutory backing for the IReV policy, it is hard to see how results collated from the server may be used to supplant those manually collated at election tribunals. When one factors how the judiciary has treated the INEC Smart Card Reader (SCR) machines and the data obtained from them at election petition tribunals, the challenge may be better appreciated.
Of course, INEC hinted that the IReV portal would be launched in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency election which held recently, as well as the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States. Though it was reported that the IReV was successfully applied in the Nasarawa by-election, it remains to be seen how it will be utilised in the Edo and Ondo elections, specifically in the event that the results become a subject of litigation.
Indeed, INEC must be commended for this latest move. The IReV intervention provides a clear indication that the electoral body is prepared to bequeath an electoral system free from unwarranted opacity and animosities to Nigerians. And by undertaking this innovation, it suggests that the commission pays close attention to the standpoints of its numerous critics and hence, ready to improve.
Accordingly, we strongly urge the Federal Government and the National Assembly to grant the electoral umpire all the needed support to make a complete transition to a full e-voting a reality in our electoral system.
Editorial
Sell Refineries, Now!
About a forthnight ago, Nigerians were shocked with the news that the four refineries owned by the Federal Government recorded a total loss of N406.62 billion in two years. In fact, the audited report of the refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day have been running at a loss for more than 10 years now.
Apart from operating far below their installed capacity over the years, forcing the country to rely largely on importation of refined petroleum products, they have become huge drain pipes for the country. They also, have remained in a state of disrepair for many years despite several reported repairs and the often bandied Turn-Around-Maintenance, TAM.
According to the latest audited financial statements of the plants, the Kaduna Refinery recorded a loss of N64.34 billion in 2018, down from N111.89 billion in 2017, while the Warri Refinery posted a loss of N44.44 billion in 2018, compared to N84.60 billion in the preceding year. Port Harcourt Refinery on its part lost N55.76 billion in 2017 and N45.59 billion in 2018.
To add insult to injury, the Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari last week at a summit organised by Seplat told the country that all the refineries were idle.
“Today, unfortunately, all our four refineries are down. “In Nigeria today, we are importing practically every petroleum product that we consume in this country. “But are working to make sure that we are able to fix our refineries”, the GMD told the summit.
Unfortunately, The Tide does not agree with Mallam Kyari. We believe that the nation has had enough of trying to fix the refineries. Past experiences have shown that such endeavours would be efforts in futility, an exercise that would end up frittering away scarce resources and lining the pockets of private individuals, while the refineries remain comatose.
We are also worried by the GMD’s pronouncement that plans were on to repair the refineries again. Indeed, past attempts to repair or turn around the refineries have left the plants worse than they were and billions of naira spent to no positive effect. This sad merry-go-round has left the national assets as huge liabilities and drain on the economy. Moreso, the idle and moribund refineries are monthly serviced with humongous grants, imprest and other expenses with staff earning luxury salaries, while contributing next to nothing to the national economy. In addition, staff of these plants still draw on national resources for estacodes for mostly phantom seminars, workshops and trainings across the globe.
That is why The Tide believes that it is time that the refineries are privatised or sold outrightly, without further delay. We say so because government, especially in Nigeria, has proven not to be a good businessman. Rather than sink another round of billions of naira that would serve better in other areas of our national economy in the refineries, only to continue to depend on importation for our domestic needs, the Federal Government should divest in the refineries without delay.
We expect the government to immediately put in motion machineries that would lead to the eventual sale of the bleeding assets. We think that rather than contemplate further investment in the refineries under any guise, the Federal Government should take a second but critical look at the issues surrounding the inability of private investors to build refineries, especially, the modular model in Nigeria.
According to the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, there are a total of 38 proposed modular refineries with capacities ranging from 5,000 barrels per day to 30,000 bpd, and a total capacity of 1.35 million bpd. However, out of the 44 refinery licences given out to private investors over the years, only a couple of projects, including the one being built by Dangote Industries Limited in Lagos, are underway.
It is therefore, pertinent that the Federal Government seeks ways to motivate the private investors to get to work and set up refineries that will not only service domestic needs but meet demands from other countries, rather than recycling the ineffective and wasteful venture of the government-owned refineries.
Indeed, the process of divesting and eventual sale of the refineries would neither be easy nor without turmoil. But the government must muster the political will and boldness to deal with the situation. Afterall, former national institutions like the NICON-NOGA Hilton, National Electric Power Authority, NEPA, NITEL, among others have been privatised or sold off.
We expect the appropriate authority to commence serious engagement with relevant stakeholders on the modalities of ending government’s involvement in the moribund refineries. We take this stand with the belief that the country can no longer afford to waste scarce resources and indirectly patronise private individuals who feed fat on the malfeasance that are Nigerian refineries, while ordinary Nigerians bear the brunt of the vicious circle.
Editorial
US Alert On ISIS, al-Qaeda
Recently, the United States alerted Nigeria that two of the most dreaded foreign insurgent groups, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, were penetrating the North-western part of the country.
Commander of the US Special Operations Command, Africa, Dagvin Anderson, who issued the alert during a press briefing on August 6, said the group was also expanding to other parts of West Africa.
He said: “We have engaged with Nigeria and continue to engage with them in intel sharing and in understanding what these violent extremists are doing. And that has been absolutely critical to their engagements in Borno State and into an emerging area of North western Nigeria that we’re seeing al-Qaeda starting to make some inroads in.
“So, this intelligence sharing is absolutely vital and we stay fully engaged with the government of Nigeria to provide them an understanding of what these terrorists are doing, what Boko Haram is doing, what ISIS-West Africa is doing, and how ISIS and al-Qaeda are looking to expand further south into the littoral areas”.
The Tide considers the US alert as not only alarming and frightening, it is also instructive. It is an official confirmation that it is not yet Uhuru as the Federal Government wants us to believe. It clearly exposes the sham of the Federal Government’s claim that it had decimated the Boko Haram insurgents in the country.
It is common knowledge that for more than one decade, some parts of the Northern Nigeria, particularly the North East, have been held hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents with not less than 200,000 casualties recorded. As the North East was beginning to heave a sigh of relief, the insurgents found a new comfort zone in the North West, particularly Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States in recent times.
The reported entry of more dreaded terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda into the country is, therefore, a terrifying icing on the savagery and barbarity the country has been subjected to in the last one decade.
Regrettably, the reaction of the Nigerian military to the US warning, just like its singsong during each of the attacks, was abysmally poor and discouraging. Rather than truly take the warning as a wakeup call, the military took it with a pinch of salt, describing it as not new and further urged the citizenry not to panic.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), John Enenche, while briefing the press on the alert, said the alert was 10 years old, implying that the military was already aware of the incursion of foreign insurgents into the country, yet refused to budge. This carefree attitude gives away the Nigerian military as clueless, incompetent and incapable of bringing the insurgents down on their knees. It further exposes the inefficiency of the military in the area of intelligence gathering.
We note that contrary to the pretentious disposition of the Nigerian military that all is well, the US alert calls for serious concern, especially in the face of dehumanising killings that are currently taking place in Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States. The reported influx of foreign terrorists into the country is a stressor that should not be taken with a pinch of salt.
We, therefore, condemn the seeming lip service by the various arms of the nation’s security forces and demand for immediate overhaul of the security apparatus by the President. President Buhari cannot afford to continue to pay deaf ears to the call by many eminent Nigerians to reinvigorate the nation’s security apparatchiks.
We are also taken aback by the reaction of the Nigerian government to the alert. Although the Federal Government accused some Western countries of double standard, its response contained no good justification for the infiltration of foreign insurgents in the country.
The statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, that developed nations “cannot at one hand refuse to sell to us effective platforms to fight terrorism and at the same time accuse us of allowing terrorism to run down the continent” amounts to wishing away the alert.
While we appreciate the fact that the developed nations need to sincerely support Nigeria in its fight against insurgency and terrorism, we insist that the real efforts ultimately lie with the Nigerian government.
We share the US admonition that for international efforts to yield desired results in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, the government must take the lead and build energy to coalesce around.
“So, no nation can come in and fix that problem for Nigeria. We can assist with that. The United States can assist, the United Kingdom, other countries can come in, many countries can come and assist with that partnership – but ultimately it takes leadership from Nigeria in order for us to focus our efforts”, Anderson said.
The Federal Government should, therefore, take the US admonition as a wakeup call and be more proactive in taming the influx of foreign terrorists into the country.
The Tide observes that the kid gloves with which the Nigerian government and the military prosecute Boko Haram insurgency may have emboldened other terror groups to find a fertile ground in Nigeria. We say this because if the government had decimated the Boko Haram the way it claimed it had done, the ISIS and other terror groups would not have contemplated entering the country.
It has, therefore, become more imperative for the Nigerian government to up its game and save the nation from further despoilation, orgy of violence and mindless bloodletting. The frequent alibi by the Nigerian authorities that it is on top of the game can no longer hold water in the present realities. It is futile for the government to continue to live in denial of the precarious security situation in the country.
We warn that treating security issues with levity could spell doom to the peace and corporate unity of Nigeria.
A word is enough for the wise.
Editorial
As Schools Reopen In Rivers…
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on August 4, ordered the phased reopening of schools, shut in March as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic, to enable students in exit classes begin revisions, preparatory to the commencement of their 2020 West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE), in both public and private schools across the state.
The directive followed an earlier announcement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in July, of today as new date for the commencement of the rescheduled external examinations for Senior Secondary three (SS3) students in Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Two other external examination bodies: National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) will begin examinations on September 21 through October 15 while National Examinations Council (NECO) fixed October 5 to November 18 date for Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE); October 17 for National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE); Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS3 students August 24 through September 7, and BECE re-sit on November 11 and 12.
Before the directive, the Federal Government had released the “Covid-19 Guidelines for Safe Reopening of Schools and Learning Facilities” under the “Education Coordinated Covid-19 Response Strategy”, with four-phased reopening procedures to minimise the risk of infections in schools and resurgence of Covid-19 in the communities. It listed measures to be put in place as part of the gradual reopening process to include: “Training of teachers and other personnel on safety and hygiene measures”; establishing a Covid-19 referral system”; “ensuring availability of an ambulance and access to a testing/isolation/treatment centre, including Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) helpline and state government facilities”; and “ensuring adequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities across the school premises”.
Others are, “de-congesting classrooms, hostels, worship centres and other spaces”; “encouraging use of open spaces for gathering and promoting outdoor activities”; and “establishing a staff/students committee for regular surveillance, monitoring and enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines”.
Already, the government had done the right thing by implementing an e-learning programme for both public and private schools, to avail pupils and students the opportunity to cover their syllabuses for the academic session while also preparing those in exit classes for the WASCE. Although the e-learning template was, and still remains a difficult new module in the education development strategy with some limitations, it does bring with it, tremendous benefits to the pupils, students, parents and guardians as well as the school system and the education administrators.
The Rivers State governor’s decision to re-open schools for students in exit classes, therefore, is sequel to the report of the state Ministry of Education, in conjunction with its Health counterpart, certifying that the schools were “safe and ready” to reopen for students in exit classes following a series of consultative stakeholders’ meetings, and on-the-spot assessment visits to both public and private schools across the state.
In making the report, both ministries and other stakeholders had assured the governor that every necessary precautions had been taken to guarantee the safety and health of the students, teachers and other personnel by cleaning up and decontaminating the schools, providing sufficient hygiene kits such as hand sanitisers, hand washing soaps, tap-fitted buckets for running water, face masks and face shields, while commitments had been extracted from the authorities to ensure observance of extant Covid-19 protocols to stave off the threats of the pandemic in their schools. Besides, the authorities had also adjusted their classroom seating arrangements to allow for enough spacing to meet the approved social distancing guidelines in schools.
The Tide agrees with the governor that enough has been done to protect the students and their teachers by creating safe and risk-free environment for direct-impact teaching and learning in the schools. This is why we condemn the untoward actions of the principals of Community Secondary School, Elibrada; and Community Secondary School, Rumuji, both in Emohua Local Government Areas, who brazenly undermined the directives of government on enforcement of all Covid-19 guidelines while at the same time converting hygiene kits distributed to the schools for personal use. We believe that the sack of the principals would serve as deterrent to others who may want to undercut government’s genuine intentions and strategic policy goals. We, therefore, appeal to the relevant authorities to ensure sustained compliance with all guidelines for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in schools.
To achieve the desired objective, we call for sustained preventive actions through regular monitoring of compliance in schools to ensure the safety and health of all learners, teachers, administrators, and other education personnel. The Joint Risk Assessment for Safe Reopening of Schools and Learning Facilities Checklist must be periodically reviewed to ensure there are no breaches of any items in the guidelines.
All stakeholders must work together to ensure the success of the schools reopening mandate as a guide to the gradual reopening of the entire education system. We say so because if the reopened schools deliver on their mandate without any significant exacerbation of the current trend of the pandemic, chances are that government would fast-track the reopening of the entire sectors of the country.
We regret that as at 11:55pm on August 12, 2020, Covid-19 had taken the lives of 956 Nigerians, with a total 47,743 confirmed cases, 12, 844 active cases, and 33,943 discharged patients, since the index case on February 27, and first death on March 23, this year. Out of that number, Rivers State had 1,972 recorded cases and 55 deaths, with 1,721 patients discharged from treatment centres. This is one death too many, and one scourge too harrowing to be pampered. The education system should be able to lead the way in the safe recovery of Nigerians from this forced new way of life by protecting learners, teachers, administrators, parents, and all stakeholders while providing high-quality future for Nigeria. We must act collectively now to stop Covid-19! This is a task for all Nigeirans!!
